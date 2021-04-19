Log in
    TGHN   LU1618151879

LOGWIN AG

(TGHN)
  Report
Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

04/19/2021 | 04:47am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Logwin AG / Release of a capital market information
Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

19.04.2021 / 10:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition of treasury shares - 48. Interim Announcement

In the period from 12April 2021 through 16 April 2021, in total 33 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of
shares acquired		 Volume-weighted
average price (Euro)
12April 2021 0 0.0000
13April 2021 0 0.0000
14April 2021 7 167.0000
15April 2021 8 168.0000
16April 2021 18 168.0000
 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 16 April 2021 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 3,624 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html

Grevenmacher, 19 April 2021

Logwin AG
The Board of Directors


19.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1186173  19.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186173&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
