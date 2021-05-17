Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares - 52. Interim Announcement



In the period from 10 May 2021 through 14 May 2021, in total 86 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



Shares were acquired as follows:



Date Total number of

shares acquired Volume-weighted

average price (Euro) 10 May 2021 38 188,6842 11 May 2021 0 0,0000 12 May 2021 28 190,2857 13 May 2021 10 192,0000 14 May 2021 10 190,0000

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 14 May 2021 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 3,921 shares.



The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:



https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html





Grevenmacher, 17th May 2021



Logwin AG

The Board of Directors