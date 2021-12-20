Log in
    TGHN   LU1618151879

LOGWIN AG

(TGHN)
Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

12/20/2021 | 08:46am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Logwin AG / Release of a capital market information
Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

20.12.2021 / 14:44
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 74. Interim Announcement

In the period from 13 December 2021 through 17 December 2021, in total 1 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of
shares acquired		 Volume-weighted
average price (Euro)
13 December 2021 1 254.0000
14 December 2021 0 0.0000
15 December 2021 0 0.0000
16 December 2021 0 0.0000
17 December 2021 0 0.0000
 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 17 December 2021 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 5,051 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html

Grevenmacher, 20 December 2021

Logwin AG
The Board of Directors


20.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1260156  20.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260156&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
