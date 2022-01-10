Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Logwin AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGHN   LU1618151879

LOGWIN AG

(TGHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

01/10/2022 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Logwin AG / Release of a capital market information
Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

10.01.2022 / 10:38
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 

Acquisition of treasury shares - 75. Interim Announcement
 

In the period from 3 January 2022 through 7 January 2022, in total 44 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
 

Shares were acquired as follows:
 

Date Total number of
shares acquired		 Volume-weighted
average price (Euro)
3 January 2022 18 273.0000
4 January 2022 0 0.0000
5 January 2022 16 289.2500
6 January 2022 5 290.0000
7 January 2022 5 294.0000
 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 7 January 2022 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 5,095 shares.
 

The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
 

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:
 

https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html


Grevenmacher, 10 January 2022


Logwin AG
The Board of Directors


10.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1266658  10.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266658&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LOGWIN AG
2021LOGWIN CHARITY : Even closer
PU
2021LOGWIN AG : Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/201..
EQ
2021LOGWIN AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021Quarterly Statement - Logwin increases sales and earnings again and adjusts forecast
PU
2021LOGWIN AG : Logwin increases sales and earnings again and adjusts forecast
EQ
2021LOGWIN : increases sales and earnings again and adjusts forecast
PU
2021Logwin AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
2021LOGWIN AG : Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/201..
EQ
2021LOGWIN AG : Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/201..
EQ
2021LOGWIN AG : Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/201..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 441 M 1 632 M 1 632 M
Net income 2021 49,0 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net cash 2021 204 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 864 M 980 M 979 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LOGWIN AG
Duration : Period :
Logwin AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGWIN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 300,00 €
Average target price 198,00 €
Spread / Average Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonius Wagner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Esser Deputy Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Axel Steiner Head-Human Resources & Legal Affairs
Philippe Prussen Non-Executive Director
Andreas Kurtze Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGWIN AG9.49%980
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.1.78%189 612
DEUTSCHE POST AG-1.41%77 411
FEDEX CORPORATION2.07%69 949
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.-4.60%21 702
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-1.78%14 525