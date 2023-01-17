Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Logwin AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGHN   LU1618151879

LOGWIN AG

(TGHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:00:07 2023-01-17 pm EST
289.00 EUR   +7.04%
12:56pLogwin AG - Increase of distribution to shareholders in the year 2023
EQ
2022Logwin : Federal Central Office establishes retribution of additional capital contribution for 2020 to 2022 distributions to German investors. Proceedings in Luxembourg still open.
PU
2022Logwin Ag : Federal Central Office establishes retribution of additional capital contribution for 2020 to 2022 distributions to German investors. Proceedings in Luxembourg still open.
EQ
Logwin AG - Increase of distribution to shareholders in the year 2023

01/17/2023 | 12:56pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Logwin AG - Increase of distribution to shareholders in the year 2023

17-Jan-2023 / 18:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - Due to the very good earnings situation of the Logwin Group, the Board of Directors of Logwin AG intends to propose a significantly increased distribution of EUR 24.00 per share (previous year: EUR 6.00 per share) to the Annual General Meeting in 2023. Further details will be announced in connection with the publication of the annual results for the fiscal year 2022 and the invitation to the company's shareholders to the Annual General Meeting 2023, which is expected to take place at the end of March 2023. The anticipated proposal of an increased distribution to shareholders is subject to possible unexpected findings from the ongoing preparation and audit of the Annual Financial Statements.

 

Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser, Member of the Board of Directors (Chief Financial Officer)

  

About Logwin AG

 

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2021, the group generated sales of EUR 1.9bn and currently employs about 4,100 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

 

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

 

Contact:       www.logwin-logistics.com

Sebastian Esser
Chief Financial Officer
Tel:  +352 719690-1112
sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com

 

17-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 719 690 0
Fax: +352 719 690 1359
E-mail: ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com
ISIN: LU1618151879
WKN: A2DR54
Indices: Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1537321

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1537321  17-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 864 M 2 017 M 2 017 M
Net income 2022 65,2 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
Net cash 2022 301 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 777 M 841 M 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart LOGWIN AG
Duration : Period :
Logwin AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGWIN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 270,00 €
Average target price 281,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonius Wagner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Esser Deputy Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Axel Steiner Head-Human Resources & Legal Affairs
Philippe Prussen Non-Executive Director
Andreas Kurtze Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGWIN AG0.00%841
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.4.78%157 545
DEUTSCHE POST AG11.33%51 078
FEDEX CORPORATION8.91%47 610
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.4.81%17 333
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-0.77%8 938