Logwin : Racers from 38 nations took part in the global Wings for Life charity event

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - Separated and still together: on 9th May 2021, 1,195 Logwin Racers, their families, friends and Logwin customers started the 'Wings for Life App Run' at exactly the same moment all over the world. There was one common goal: taking part and running for those who can't. Without a specific target, every participant contributed within their own possibilities. 100% of the more than 25,000 € paid for starting fees go into spinal cord research and are paid by Logwin.

Start times from early to late, weather from rainy to hot, alone or with family: on all continents, from Asia to Europe, Africa and the South American branches, the Logwin Team ran enthusiastically.

This borderless and well-functioning collaboration is the basis for providing logistics services on a global scale. The large participation of so many Logwin Racers from 38 nations shows that this team spirit is not just a phrase at Logwin, but is lived in an exemplary manner and is proof that the idea of personal commitment as a community for a good cause is also accepted worldwide.

With almost 1,200 runners from all over the world, the Logwin Racer Team was one of the largest teams at this year's Wings for Life App Run, which is a great success.

Social engagement is really key to Logwin's philosophy. One of the main targets is to give the company's employees the chance involve themselves personally as well as to participate in projects across borders. The Wings for Life Run is a wonderful example for this idea and, following the 2019 live variant in Munich, has now been held internationally for the second time in the App Run event format at Logwin - again with very great success.

About Wings for Life

Wings for Life is a non-profit research foundation dedicated to finding a cure to spinal cord injuries. By raising funds for a good cause, promising research projects and clinical trials concerning spinal cord injury treatments are supported internationally. This is based on the scientific finding that neurons are able to recover. The Wings for Life World Run is a charity event that provides financial funding via entry fees and running performance.

The 8th Wings for Life World Run 2021 on 9th May was joined by 184,236 participants from 195 nations in 151 countries at 1 pm CEST. This was the biggest running event ever.

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2020, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employs about 4,200 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher (Luxembourg).

