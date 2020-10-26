Logwin : with change in forecast after solid development in 2020

Despite a decline in sales compared with the previous year, the Logwin Group based on preliminary figures achieved an operating result (EBITA) of EUR 35.9 million in the first nine months of 2020, only EUR 2.5 million lower than in the previous year (2019: EUR 38.4 million). The preliminary net income after nine months was at EUR 25.1 million (2019: EUR 28.2 million). The business segment Air + Ocean almost reached the previous year's level of its operating result (EBITA). In contrast, earnings at the business segment Solutions fell significantly short of the previous year's level.

For the business segment Solutions, which is more strongly affected by the uncertainties of the current development of the Covid 19 pandemic, the Company continues to expect a significant decline in operating profit (EBITA) for the full year 2020. However, due to the overall robust development of the business segment Air + Ocean in the course of the year to date, operating earnings (EBITA) for this business segment are now expected to be at the level of the previous year instead of the previous significant decline. Compared to forecast as adjusted on April 22, 2020 Logwin Group expects an according overall improvement in operating earnings (EBITA) and net income for the full year 2020 falling short of the previous year's figure. The forecast uncertainty continues to remain very high.

The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group's system of key figures and are described and defined in the section 'Financial Performance Management' of the management report of the Annual Financial Report 2019 in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015.

The publication of the quarterly statement as of September 30, 2020 on the internet at www.logwin-logistics.com is scheduled for 30 October 2020.

Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser, Member of the Board of Directors (Chief Financial Officer)

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2019, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employs about 4,300 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.



