Lojas Quero Quero S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese) Lojas Quero-Quero S.A. Report on Review of Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information for the Nine-month Period Ended September 30, 2021 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Av. Carlos Gomes, 222 - 2º andar - Boa Vista - 90480-000 - Porto Alegre - RS Brasil Tel.: + 55 (51) 3327-8800 Fax: + 55 (51) 3328-3031 www.deloitte.com.br (Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese) REPORT ON REVIEW OF INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION To the Shareholders, Directors and Management of Lojas Quero-Quero S.A. Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Lojas Quero-Quero S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which comprises the balance sheet as at September 30, 2021 and the related statements of income and of comprehensive income for the three- and nine-month periods then ended and of changes in equity and of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation of this individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, as well as for the presentation of such information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM, applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information - ITR. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with standards on auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34, applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information - ITR, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.

Other matters Statements of value added The interim financial information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added - DVA for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's Management and disclosed as supplemental information for international standard IAS 34 purposes. These statements were subject to the review procedures performed together with the review of the Quarterly Information - ITR to reach a conclusion on whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria set forth in technical pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that such statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set forth in that standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole. The accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Brazil. Porto Alegre, November 4, 2021 DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU Jonas Dal Ponte Auditores Independentes Ltda. Engagement Partner

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT In this third quarter of 2021, when Lojas Quero-Quero reaches its 54th anniversary, we celebrate this special moment with milestones achieved that reinforce the company's history of continuous growth. This period represented one year since the company's initial public offering (IPO), and we reached the mark of 440 stores in operation, with the opening of 19 stores this quarter, including the first store outside the southern region of the country. Furthermore, this quarter was the first in which the new distribution centers in Sapiranga - RS and Corbélia - PR were in full operation, which allows us to continue with the opening of new stores in new microregions of operation, always maintaining our culture focused on building lasting relationships with the small and medium-sized communities in which we operate in Brazil's countryside. One of our business strategy's pillars is to gain market share, and we believe there are two ways to achieve this goal: same store sales growth (SSS), gaining market share in cities where we already operate, and organic expansion, with the opening of new stores in new addressable markets. In recent quarters we have seen factors benefiting the home improvement retail market, which has been expanding above the historical average since the beginning of the pandemic, a greater appreciation of the home by our customers, or even a higher disposable income, either by lower spending on services during the pandemic, or by the good economic period experienced in small and medium-sized cities, influenced by the agricultural sector. We started the quarter knowing that there could be changes in all these factors, and with a strong comparison base, given the strong growth and gain in market share that we showed between 3Q20 and 2Q21. In this period we presented an average SSS growth of 34.9%, representing a total retail sales growth of 44.9%, and specifically in relation to the third quarter, we presented SSS growth of 4.9% in 3Q19 and 35.4% in 3Q20, and even with this strong comparison base, we managed to achieve 4.6% SSS growth in 3Q21 versus the previous year, and 12.1% total Retail growth in the quarter. This represents not only the maintenance of the market share gains achieved during the pandemic, but a continued growth in the same store concept, in line with one of our strategic pillars. Thus, we presented a 41.7% growth in the same store concept compared to 3Q19, the pre-pandemic period, and a total retail growth of 64.1%.