  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Lojas Renner S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LREN3   BRLRENACNOR1

LOJAS RENNER S.A.

(LREN3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/11
33.79 BRL   +3.14%
05:38p3Q21 Press Release
PU
05:38pItr 3q21
PU
11/05LOJAS RENNER S.A. : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 10 existing shares
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITR 3Q21

11/11/2021 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Information - 9/30/2021 - LOJAS RENNER S.A.

Version: 1

Summary

Company Data

Composition of Capital

1

Individual Statements

Balance Sheet - Assets

2

Balance Sheet - Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

3

Statements of Income

5

Statements of Comprehensive Income

6

Statements of Cash Flow

7

Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Equity - 1/1/2021 to 9/30/2021

8

Equity - 1/1/2020 to 9/30/2020

9

Statements of Value Added

10

Consolidated Statements

Balance Sheet - Assets

11

Balance Sheet - Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

12

Statements of Income

14

Statements of Comprehensive Income

15

Statements of Cash Flow

16

Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Equity - 1/1/2021 to 9/30/2021

17

Equity - 1/1/2020 to 9/30/2020

18

Statements of Value Added

19

Management Report / Business Performance Analysis

20

Explanatory Notes

40

Report on the review of quarterly information

92

Statement from the Board of Executive Officers on the Interim Financial Statements

93

Statement from the Board of Executive Officers on the report of the independent auditors

94

Company Data / Capital Composition

QUANTITY OF SHARES

CURRENT QUARTER

(In Thousand)

9/30/2021

PAID-UP CAPITAL

COMMON - ON

898,584

PREFERRED - PN

0

TOTAL

898,584

TREASURY SHARES

COMMON - ON

2,872

PREFERRED - PN

0

TOTAL

2,872

1

Individual Statements / Balance Sheet-Asset

(All amounts in thousands of Reais unless otherwise stated)

Code

Description

Current period

Prior end of year

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

1

Total Assets

1.01Current assets

1.01.01Cash and cash equivalents

1.01.02Financial investments

1.01.02.01Financial investments measured at fair value through profit or loss

1.01.02.01.02

Fair Value Titles

1.01.03Trade Accounts Receivable

1.01.03.01Customers

1.01.04Inventories

1.01.06Recoverable Taxes

1.01.06.01Recoverable Current Taxes

1.01.08Other Current Assets

1.01.08.03Others

1.01.08.03.02

Derivative financial instruments

1.01.08.03.03

Other Assets

1.01.08.03.04

Credits with related parties

1.02Non-Current Assets

1.02.01Long-Term Assets

1.02.01.07

Deferred Taxes

1.02.01.07.01Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution

1.02.01.09Credits with related parties

1.02.01.09.02

Credits with subsidiaries

1.02.01.10Other Non-Current Assets

1.02.01.10.04

Recoverable Taxes

1.02.01.10.05Other Assets

1.02.02Investments

1.02.02.01Shareholdings

1.02.02.01.02

Investments in Subsidiaries

1.02.03Property, plant and equipment

1.02.03.01Property, plant and equipment in Operation

1.02.03.02Right-of-Use in Progress

1.02.03.03Property, plant and equipment in Progress

1.02.04Intangible

1.02.04.01Intangible

1.02.04.01.02

Others Intangibles

1.02.04.01.03

Intangible Leased

16,468,658 11,943,763

8,975,652 5,825,250

5,062,524 1,761,439

206,329 139,212

206,329 139,212

206,329 139,212

1,461,359 1,839,223

1,461,359 1,839,223

1,319,691 1,152,239

768,796 863,933

768,796 863,933

156,95369,204

156,95369,204

34,3834,896

104,25646,093

18,31418,215

7,493,006 6,118,513

846,511 751,306

219,747 103,790

219,747 103,790

  • 1,358
  • 1,358
    626,764 646,158
    520,599 636,111
    106,16510,047

1,998,228 1,595,255

1,998,228 1,595,255

1,998,228 1,595,255

4,065,594 3,184,239

1,511,588 1,493,379

1,957,706 1,397,843

596,300 293,017

582,673 587,713

582,673 587,713

580,985 578,429

1,6889,284

2

Individual Statements / Balance Sheet-Liabilities

(All amounts in thousands of Reais unless otherwise stated)

Code

Description

Current period

Prior end of year

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

2

Total Liabilities

16,468,658

11,943,763

2.01

Current Liabilities

3,043,839

3,627,111

2.01.01

Social and Labor Obligations

291,948

193,403

2.01.01.01

Social Obligations

70,818

64,226

2.01.01.01.01

Social charges

70,818

64,226

2.01.01.02

Labor obligations

221,130

129,177

2.01.01.02.01

Wages payable

221,130

129,177

2.01.02

Suppliers

1,236,347

1,208,337

2.01.02.01

National suppliers

1,236,347

1,208,337

2.01.03

Tax Obligations

104,301

366,320

2.01.03.01

Federal Tax Obligations

22,811

165,551

2.01.03.01.01

Income Tax and Social Contribution Payable

10,154

91,895

2.01.03.01.02

Other Federal Tax Obligations

12,657

73,656

2.01.03.02

State Tax Obligations

80,128

198,906

2.01.03.03

Municipal Tax Obligations

1,362

1,863

2.01.04

Loans, Financing and Debentures

488,222

1,037,626

2.01.04.01

Loans and Financing

159,879

514,462

2.01.04.01.01

In National Currency

159,879

314,547

2.01.04.01.02

In Foreign Currency

-

199,915

2.01.04.02

Debentures

328,343

523,164

2.01.05

Other obligations

873,583

769,321

2.01.05.01

Related Party Liabilities

903

1,445

2.01.05.01.02

Debts with Subsidiaries

903

1,445

2.01.05.02

Others

872,680

767,876

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and Interest on equity Payable

233,277

244,389

2.01.05.02.05

Other obligations

99,077

64,571

2.01.05.02.06

Statutory Participation

-

1,880

2.01.05.02.07

Obligations with Card Administrators

13,664

15,711

2.01.05.02.08

Derivative financial instruments

1,404

30,327

2.01.05.02.09

Leases payable

525,258

410,998

2.01.06

Provisions

49,438

52,104

2.01.06.01

Labor, Civil, Security and Tax Provisions

49,438

52,104

2.01.06.01.04

Civil Provisions

20,159

23,944

2.01.06.01.05

Labor Provisions

29,279

28,160

2.02

Non-Current Liabilities

3,927,204

2,815,336

2.02.01

Loans, Financing and Debentures

2,097,789

1,545,933

2.02.01.01

Loans and Financing

499,685

650,000

2.02.01.01.01

In National Currency

499,685

650,000

2.02.01.02

Debentures

1,598,104

895,933

2.02.02

Other obligations

1,756,052

1,216,152

2.02.02.02

Others

1,756,052

1,216,152

2.02.02.02.04

Other obligations

100,294

-

2.02.02.02.05

Leases payable

1,615,175

1,120,649

2.02.02.02.06

Suppliers

40,583

95,503

3

Individual Statements / Balance Sheet-Liabilities

(All amounts in thousands of Reais unless otherwise stated)

Code

Description

Current period

Prior end of year

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

2.02.04

Provisions

73,363

53,251

2.02.04.01

Labor, Civil, Security and Tax Provisions

73,363

53,251

2.02.04.01.01

Tax Provisions

25,326

20,401

2.02.04.01.04

Civil Provisions

3,283

4,258

2.02.04.01.05

Labor Provisions

44,754

28,592

2.03

Shareholder´s Equity

9,497,615

5,501,316

2.03.01

Capital

7,743,271

3,805,326

2.03.01.01

Capital

7,792,835

3,805,326

2.03.01.02

Share Issuance Expenses, net of taxes

(49,564)

-

2.03.02

Capital reserves

(88)

(25,430)

2.03.02.04

Granted Options

108,532

94,031

2.03.02.05

Treasury Shares

(108,620)

(119,461)

2.03.04

Profit Reserves

1,694,324

1,694,515

2.03.04.01

Legal reserve

109,768

109,768

2.03.04.07

Tax Incentive Reserve

162,812

162,812

2.03.04.08

Proposed Additional Dividend

-

191

2.03.04.10

Reserve for Investment and Expansion

1,421,744

1,421,744

2.03.05

Accumulated Profit / Loss

(43,161)

-

2.03.08

Other Comprehensive Results

103,269

26,905

4

