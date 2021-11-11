ITR 3Q21
Quarterly Information - 9/30/2021 - LOJAS RENNER S.A.
Version: 1
Summary
Company Data
Composition of Capital
1
Individual Statements
Balance Sheet - Assets
2
Balance Sheet - Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
3
Statements of Income
5
Statements of Comprehensive Income
6
Statements of Cash Flow
7
Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Equity - 1/1/2021 to 9/30/2021
8
Equity - 1/1/2020 to 9/30/2020
9
Statements of Value Added
10
Consolidated Statements
Balance Sheet - Assets
11
Balance Sheet - Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
12
Statements of Income
14
Statements of Comprehensive Income
15
Statements of Cash Flow
16
Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Equity - 1/1/2021 to 9/30/2021
17
Equity - 1/1/2020 to 9/30/2020
18
Statements of Value Added
19
Management Report / Business Performance Analysis
20
Explanatory Notes
40
Report on the review of quarterly information
92
Statement from the Board of Executive Officers on the Interim Financial Statements
93
Statement from the Board of Executive Officers on the report of the independent auditors
94
Company Data / Capital Composition
QUANTITY OF SHARES
CURRENT QUARTER
(In Thousand)
9/30/2021
PAID-UP CAPITAL
COMMON - ON
898,584
PREFERRED - PN
0
TOTAL
898,584
TREASURY SHARES
COMMON - ON
2,872
PREFERRED - PN
0
TOTAL
2,872
Individual Statements / Balance Sheet-Asset
(All amounts in thousands of Reais unless otherwise stated)
Code
Description
Current period
Prior end of year
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
1.01
Current assets
1.01.01
Cash and cash equivalents
1.01.02
Financial investments
1.01.02.01
Financial investments measured at fair value through profit or loss
1.01.02.01.02
Fair Value Titles
1.01.03
Trade Accounts Receivable
1.01.03.01
Customers
1.01.04
Inventories
1.01.06
Recoverable Taxes
1.01.06.01
Recoverable Current Taxes
1.01.08
Other Current Assets
1.01.08.03
Others
1.01.08.03.02
Derivative financial instruments
1.01.08.03.03
Other Assets
1.01.08.03.04
Credits with related parties
1.02
Non-Current Assets
1.02.01
Long-Term Assets
1.02.01.07
Deferred Taxes
1.02.01.07.01
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
1.02.01.09
Credits with related parties
1.02.01.09.02
Credits with subsidiaries
1.02.01.10
Other Non-Current Assets
1.02.01.10.04
Recoverable Taxes
1.02.01.10.05
Other Assets
1.02.02
Investments
1.02.02.01
Shareholdings
1.02.02.01.02
Investments in Subsidiaries
1.02.03
Property, plant and equipment
1.02.03.01
Property, plant and equipment in Operation
1.02.03.02
Right-of-Use in Progress
1.02.03.03
Property, plant and equipment in Progress
1.02.04
Intangible
1.02.04.01
Intangible
1.02.04.01.02
Others Intangibles
1.02.04.01.03
Intangible Leased
16,468,658 11,943,763
8,975,652 5,825,250
5,062,524 1,761,439
206,329 139,212
206,329 139,212
206,329 139,212
1,461,359 1,839,223
1,461,359 1,839,223
1,319,691 1,152,239
768,796 863,933
768,796 863,933
156,953
69,204
156,953
69,204
34,383
4,896
104,256
46,093
18,314
18,215
7,493,006 6,118,513
846,511 751,306
219,747 103,790
219,747 103,790
1,358
1,358
626,764 646,158
520,599 636,111
106,165 10,047
1,998,228 1,595,255
1,998,228 1,595,255
1,998,228 1,595,255
4,065,594 3,184,239
1,511,588 1,493,379
1,957,706 1,397,843
596,300 293,017
582,673 587,713
582,673 587,713
580,985 578,429
1,688
9,284
Individual Statements / Balance Sheet-Liabilities
(All amounts in thousands of Reais unless otherwise stated)
Code
Description
Current period
Prior end of year
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
2
Total Liabilities
16,468,658
11,943,763
2.01
Current Liabilities
3,043,839
3,627,111
2.01.01
Social and Labor Obligations
291,948
193,403
2.01.01.01
Social Obligations
70,818
64,226
2.01.01.01.01
Social charges
70,818
64,226
2.01.01.02
Labor obligations
221,130
129,177
2.01.01.02.01
Wages payable
221,130
129,177
2.01.02
Suppliers
1,236,347
1,208,337
2.01.02.01
National suppliers
1,236,347
1,208,337
2.01.03
Tax Obligations
104,301
366,320
2.01.03.01
Federal Tax Obligations
22,811
165,551
2.01.03.01.01
Income Tax and Social Contribution Payable
10,154
91,895
2.01.03.01.02
Other Federal Tax Obligations
12,657
73,656
2.01.03.02
State Tax Obligations
80,128
198,906
2.01.03.03
Municipal Tax Obligations
1,362
1,863
2.01.04
Loans, Financing and Debentures
488,222
1,037,626
2.01.04.01
Loans and Financing
159,879
514,462
2.01.04.01.01
In National Currency
159,879
314,547
2.01.04.01.02
In Foreign Currency
-
199,915
2.01.04.02
Debentures
328,343
523,164
2.01.05
Other obligations
873,583
769,321
2.01.05.01
Related Party Liabilities
903
1,445
2.01.05.01.02
Debts with Subsidiaries
903
1,445
2.01.05.02
Others
872,680
767,876
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and Interest on equity Payable
233,277
244,389
2.01.05.02.05
Other obligations
99,077
64,571
2.01.05.02.06
Statutory Participation
-
1,880
2.01.05.02.07
Obligations with Card Administrators
13,664
15,711
2.01.05.02.08
Derivative financial instruments
1,404
30,327
2.01.05.02.09
Leases payable
525,258
410,998
2.01.06
Provisions
49,438
52,104
2.01.06.01
Labor, Civil, Security and Tax Provisions
49,438
52,104
2.01.06.01.04
Civil Provisions
20,159
23,944
2.01.06.01.05
Labor Provisions
29,279
28,160
2.02
Non-Current Liabilities
3,927,204
2,815,336
2.02.01
Loans, Financing and Debentures
2,097,789
1,545,933
2.02.01.01
Loans and Financing
499,685
650,000
2.02.01.01.01
In National Currency
499,685
650,000
2.02.01.02
Debentures
1,598,104
895,933
2.02.02
Other obligations
1,756,052
1,216,152
2.02.02.02
Others
1,756,052
1,216,152
2.02.02.02.04
Other obligations
100,294
-
2.02.02.02.05
Leases payable
1,615,175
1,120,649
2.02.02.02.06
Suppliers
40,583
95,503
Individual Statements / Balance Sheet-Liabilities
(All amounts in thousands of Reais unless otherwise stated)
Code
Description
Current period
Prior end of year
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
2.02.04
Provisions
73,363
53,251
2.02.04.01
Labor, Civil, Security and Tax Provisions
73,363
53,251
2.02.04.01.01
Tax Provisions
25,326
20,401
2.02.04.01.04
Civil Provisions
3,283
4,258
2.02.04.01.05
Labor Provisions
44,754
28,592
2.03
Shareholder´s Equity
9,497,615
5,501,316
2.03.01
Capital
7,743,271
3,805,326
2.03.01.01
Capital
7,792,835
3,805,326
2.03.01.02
Share Issuance Expenses, net of taxes
(49,564)
-
2.03.02
Capital reserves
(88)
(25,430)
2.03.02.04
Granted Options
108,532
94,031
2.03.02.05
Treasury Shares
(108,620)
(119,461)
2.03.04
Profit Reserves
1,694,324
1,694,515
2.03.04.01
Legal reserve
109,768
109,768
2.03.04.07
Tax Incentive Reserve
162,812
162,812
2.03.04.08
Proposed Additional Dividend
-
191
2.03.04.10
Reserve for Investment and Expansion
1,421,744
1,421,744
2.03.05
Accumulated Profit / Loss
(43,161)
-
2.03.08
Other Comprehensive Results
103,269
26,905
