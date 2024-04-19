environmental criteria. Of these, 38.2% are ranked at the alpha, beta, and A levels of our matrix, indicating high performance and ESG compliance. Furthermore, we've extended this certification to 99% of our home and decor suppliers, thereby broadening our supply chain's compliance levels. As a result of these initiatives, we've secured a spot in the ISE B3 for the tenth consecutive year, ranking 1st among retailers and 2nd overall. Additionally, we've once again emerged as the top fashion retailer in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the second in general retail. Transition As the end of his term approaches, Mr. José Galló, after 5 years presiding over our Board of Directors, has decided to close an important cycle and will no longer be part of our Board after our Annual General Meeting, scheduled for April 18, 2024. In his own words, José Galló: "I would like to announce that, after 32 years of dedication to Renner, 27 of which as CEO and, for the last five, as chairman of the Board of Directors, I have made the personal and planned decision not to present my name for a new term. The time has come when I want more time to dedicate myself to personal interests and to take an active part in my family's business and social projects. Therefore, I take this opportunity to write a brief personal message of thanks. Over these three decades, I have dedicated myself fully and passionately to leading Renner's transformation from a chain with eight stores in Rio Grande do Sul to a fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, with more than 650 stores in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, connecting with

millions of customers also on digital channels. Today, the Company has 24 thousand direct employees, with an indirect impact on more than 100 thousand people. I am convinced that the Culture of Enchantment we have built in the Company has been the great driver of this result. It is with great joy that I say that this enchantment goes far beyond making the Company grow: It mainly means making both our employees and our customers happy and fulfilling their dreams. I leave feeling a sense of accomplishment for having seen so many employees develop their potential, grow professionally, and become leaders. In challenging moments, Renner's people, working collaboratively, did extraordinary things even with few resources. This makes everything worthwhile. Renner is an outstanding company, and I am sure that the coming years will bring several opportunities for it to extend its purpose to even more people. I am convinced that Renner is well-prepared and has every condition to continue to keep up with technological transformations, new habits and social behaviors, and its sustainability agenda, prioritizing its commitment to our customers, shareholders, employees, partners, and society. Above all, it will be tireless in always keeping the flame of enchantment alive. Lastly, I want to extend my thanks to everyone who has been by my side and supported me throughout this journey and especially to the people who make Renner a Company that makes us all proud." Fabio Faccio, the CEO of the company, expresses his gratitude by saying, "I would like thank Mr. José Galló on behalf of our Board of Directors, Management, and all our employees. His pivotal role in transforming our company