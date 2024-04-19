2023

A N N U A L R E P O R T

Table of contents

01

Human and

05

Introduction

diverse relations

About the report

04

Engagement and well-being

72

Browsing tips

05

Diversity and inclusion

88

Message from the administration

06

02

Climate, circular,

06

and regenerative

Lojas Renner S.A.

solutions

Ecosystem

09

Fighting climate change

98

Competitive advantages

14

Water and chemicals

103

Strategy

15

Circularity and regeneration

106

Corporate

03

Connections

07

governance

that amplify

Best practices

26

Compliance in the chain

118

Administration

28

Supplier qualification

129

Stock profile

32

Fair compensation

133

Risk management

33

Best procurement practices

135

Information security

39

Sustainability

04

Financial

08

management

results

Governance

44

Operation results

138

Impact valuation

57

ESG risk management

59

Additional

09

information

Responsible marketing

143

Brand perception

145

Eco-efficiency

146

Tax management

147

Ethics and fighting corruption

148

Indicator board

10

Governance

150

Social

153

Environmental

165

Reading tools

11

GRI index

171

SASB index

178

TCFD index

180

Capitals map

182

Priority SDG map

184

Assurance letter

185

Credits

189

01 Introduction

About the report

04

Browsing tips

05

Message from the administration

06

About the report

GRI 2-5

This report is the result of a collaborative, multidisciplinary effort involving approximately 50 employees from our company to monitor and disclosure key indicators that demonstrate the company's value creation and the progress of our 2030 ESG strategy.

since

since

2010

2014

The report is audited by an independent third-party organization and is validated by the Executive Board and the President of the Board to ensure its integrity. The Boards declare that this publication complies with the recommendations of the Accounting Pronouncements Committee technical guidance (CPC 09).

since

since

2015

2019

This report adheres to the best practices in performance management and ESG transparency, which the Company has innovatively adopted and upheld over the years .These practices drive our continual evolution in addressing the primary challenges confronting the industry and the business, aimed at reducing impact and fostering the development of sustainable solutions.

since

since

2020

2023

Global Reporting Initiative

Access the GRI index to learn about the indicators and the pages where they are reported.

Independent audit

Access the auditors'opinion

attesting the soundness of information reported.

Integrated report and SDG

Access the capital map and the SDG map to learn about the business capitals and the supported SDGs.

Sustainability

Accounting

Standards Board

Access the SASB index to learn about our indicators and reporting.

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

Access the TCFD index to learn about the indicators and our reporting.

IFRS S1 and S2 Access the attachedSustainability

in the Financial Statements, published in preparation to complying with

the standards in future years.

Browsing tips

Due to the large amount of information and indicators contained in this report, here are some tools that allow different ways of reading it, so you can choose what suits you best.

S u m m a r i z e d

Find a summarized version of this report in the attached Sustainability in the Financial Statements.

Only indicators

Access all the ESG quantitative indicators in our Indicator board, by clicking on the different sections

in the report's top menu.

Published since 2020, the summary provides a comprehensive and consolidated view of the data required by the main ratings, indices and rankings in the capital market, significantly aiding analysts in their assessments

More in - depth

Learn more detailed information on the topics that interest you by clicking on the explore icon , which will lead you to our other documents and publications associated with that content.

By guidelines

Icons of SDGs addressed in the report

Identify all the indicators and references of our adopted guidelines and where they are located from each guideline's index by clicking on each of them in the report's top menu.

Along the text you will also know when we are addressing a guideline's indicator by identifying the symbols shown below.

Along the text

GRI 000-0 | SASB XX-XX-000x.0 | TCFD XXXX

On the cover of each chapter

Addressed capital icons (integrated report)

F I N A N C I A L

H U M A N

S O C I A L

M A N U F A C T U R E D

I N T E L L E C T U A L

N A T U R A L

Message from the Administration

GRI 2-22

Introduction

Over the past few decades, we have crafted a proprietary, unique operational model firmly rooted in our purpose. This model not only grants us competitive advantages but also strengthens our ability to create lasting value over the years. We believe that companies guided by a consistent and socially beneficial purpose and value proposition are the ones that will flourish and adapt to diverse future landscapes.

Guided by this belief, we navigated through 2023 by making important adjustments to our ecosystem strategy. These changes were essential to place us at the forefront of our segment, establishing us as a prominent authority in fashion and lifestyle, as well as captivating experiences, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to responsible practices. Every investment we undertook focused on these three pillars, ensuring our brands are well prepared for sustained growth and efficiency gains.

Operation results

2023 was a challenging year marked by non-recurring effects stemming from changes that had unfolded over previous years. These changes initially posed hurdles, but, ultimately, they became catalysts for growth and efficiency. In addition, we faced a difficult

macroeconomic landscape, characterized by high default rates, which, in turn, impacted consumers' income and purchasing power.

To address this scenario, we undertook internal adjustments to adapt to our customers' needs and expectations, such as targeted adjustments to bolster our market position and enhance competitiveness. We also conducted campaigns to reinforce our brand presence and commitment to sustainability. As a result, our net retail revenue for the year stood at R$11.7 billion, stable compared to 2022, but with a 9.3% increase in clothing revenue (excluding cosmetics) in the Brazilian operations during the last quarter, surpassing the Clothing PMC (IBGE Monthly Trade Survey) for the same period. This achievement gives us the confidence that our trajectory toward recovery will persist in 2024.

This confidence is bolstered by the outcomes of transformative initiatives undertaken in recent years. These projects spanned our trend analysis model, collection development, logistics and distribution, supplier qualification, and omnichannel approach. As a result, we've achieved greater agility and flexibility. Notably, a significant portion of our collection is now developed and bought in-season. This strategic shift enhances our ability to cater precisely to our clients' desires, leading to a more accurate stock, reduced rupture, and heightened efficiency and enchantment.

Responsible fashion

At the heart of our efforts to leverage value creation lies our commitment to responsible fashion. Guided by the second cycle of public commitments for 2030, we prioritize building human and diverse relations, as well

as climate, circular, and regenerative solutions, and

expanding connections in the search for solving value

chain issues. By doing so, we strive to mitigate risks and

contribute to global retail's leadership in seizing socio-

environmental and climate opportunities.

Human and diverse relations: we continue to enchant

our team, who is responsible for all we have built so far. In

a 2023 survey, we achieved an impressive 86% employee

engagement level, which places us in the high-

performance zone. Furthermore, we strive to enchant

all employees by providing an increasingly diverse and

inclusive environment: in 2023, 30.5% of leadership roles

were occupied by black individuals, and 45% of senior

leadership positions were held by women -a significant

step toward fulfilling our public commitments.

Climate, circular, and regenerative solutions: we

are working toward accelerating the transition to a

low-carbon business, upholding global ambition and

urgency in the face of climate change, and actively

striving to achieve our Net Zero 2050 commitment.

Today, eight out of every ten garments sold by Renner

are more sustainable; 96.6% of Renner and Ashua cotton

items, along with 94.5% of viscose (wood fiber) items, are

made from certified raw materials, thus reducing their

environmental and human rights impact.

Connections that amplify: over the last decade, we

have made significant progress in bolstering the

development of our supply chain. This is essential to

ensure that our suppliers adhere to our values and

commitments, manufacture less impactful products,

and innovate towards more sustainable models. We

have maintained 100% of our tier 1 and 2 garment

suppliers certified and audited based on socio-

environmental criteria. Of these, 38.2% are ranked at the alpha, beta, and A levels of our matrix, indicating high performance and ESG compliance. Furthermore, we've extended this certification to 99% of our home and decor suppliers, thereby broadening our supply chain's compliance levels.

As a result of these initiatives, we've secured a spot in the ISE B3 for the tenth consecutive year, ranking 1st among retailers and 2nd overall. Additionally, we've once again emerged as the top fashion retailer in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the second in general retail.

Transition

As the end of his term approaches, Mr. José Galló, after 5 years presiding over our Board of Directors, has decided to close an important cycle and will no longer be part of our Board after our Annual General Meeting, scheduled for April 18, 2024.

In his own words, José Galló: "I would like to announce that, after 32 years of dedication to Renner, 27 of which as CEO and, for the last five, as chairman of the Board of Directors, I have made the personal and planned decision not to present my name for a new term. The time has come when I want more time to dedicate myself to personal interests and to take an active part in my family's business and social projects. Therefore, I take this opportunity to write a brief personal message of thanks.

Over these three decades, I have dedicated myself fully and passionately to leading Renner's transformation from a chain with eight stores in Rio Grande do Sul to a fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, with more than 650 stores in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, connecting with

millions of customers also on digital channels. Today, the Company has 24 thousand direct employees, with an indirect impact on more than 100 thousand people. I am convinced that the Culture of Enchantment we have built in the Company has been the great driver of this result.

It is with great joy that I say that this enchantment goes far beyond making the Company grow: It mainly means making both our employees and our customers happy and fulfilling their dreams. I leave feeling a sense of accomplishment for having seen so many employees develop their potential, grow professionally, and become leaders. In challenging moments, Renner's people, working collaboratively, did extraordinary things even with few resources. This makes everything worthwhile.

Renner is an outstanding company, and I am sure that the coming years will bring several opportunities for it to extend its purpose to even more people. I am convinced that Renner is well-prepared and has every condition to continue to keep up with technological transformations, new habits and social behaviors, and its sustainability agenda, prioritizing its commitment to our customers, shareholders, employees, partners, and society. Above all, it will be tireless in always keeping the flame of enchantment alive.

Lastly, I want to extend my thanks to everyone who has been by my side and supported me throughout this journey and especially to the people who make Renner a Company that makes us all proud."

Fabio Faccio, the CEO of the company, expresses his gratitude by saying, "I would like thank Mr. José Galló on behalf of our Board of Directors, Management, and all our employees. His pivotal role in transforming our company

into the country's leading fashion retailer cannot be overstated. His words portray well his trajectory and the relevance of all his contributions over 32 years of dedication to our Lojas Renner S.A. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Thomas Herrmann for his cooperation during his two 7-year cycles with us in different periods, which will also end at the end of this term."

Acknowledgments

We would like to thank our employees for their engagement and dedication; our suppliers, whose partnership is integral in our operations; our shareholders, for their confidence in our business; and our customers and the broader community, for their support and affinity towards our brands.

José Galló

Fabio A. Faccio

President of the Board

CEO

of Directors

02 Lojas Renner S.A.

Ecosystem

09

Competitive advantages

14

Strategy

15

capitalssdg

8

Ecosystem

GRI 2-1 | 2-2 | 2-6

We are a fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, the leader in the omnichannel fashion retail and one of the largest brands in Brazil.

Retail

Establishment

1965

2011

2013

2016

2021

or acquisition

 Business segment

Largest omnichannel

The Brazilian leader in home

Retailer specializing in

Retailer specializing

Resale Platform

fashion retailer

and decor

youth fashion

in plus-size fashion

Target market

18 to 39-year-olds

18 to 39-year-olds

18 to 24-year-olds

25 to 45-year-olds

-

Social

A-, B, and C+

A-, B, and C+

A-, B, and C+

A-, B, and C+

B and C+

class

Stores

424

107

124

18

Available in 62 stores

(physical +online)

% of net revenue

92%

5%

3%

Consolidated in

Consolidated in

in 2023

Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner

Financial solutions

Established in 2021, it is our financial institution connected with the fashion and lifestyle universe, fostering customer loyalty and convenience, and providing support to the company's retail operations

Logistics

Uello, acquired in 2022, is our logtech, a logistics company that was born digital and provides solutions for urban deliveries that play an essential role as enablers within our ecosystem.

Innovation

Our investment fund finances new businesses that have the potential to transform the fashion value chain and that incorporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) innovations and best practices.

9

Overview of the value chain

24.4 thousand

3 distribution

employees

centers

673

653

stores

resale

suppliers

B r a z i l

Other LATAM

23.6 thousand

countries

630

97%

346

2.9%

8

53.2%

658

1.2%

15

97.8%

2.2%

3

100%

AsiaEurope

9214

0.38%2.1%

282

43.4%

18.6 million

active customers

700

sellers

Learn about the volume of our products made in Brazil and Latin America in the

infographic showing the distribution of the resale supplier chain.

