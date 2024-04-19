2023
A N N U A L R E P O R T
Table of contents
01
Human and
05
Introduction
diverse relations
About the report
04
Engagement and well-being
72
Browsing tips
05
Diversity and inclusion
88
Message from the administration
06
02
Climate, circular,
06
and regenerative
Lojas Renner S.A.
solutions
Ecosystem
09
Fighting climate change
98
Competitive advantages
14
Water and chemicals
103
Strategy
15
Circularity and regeneration
106
Corporate
03
Connections
07
governance
that amplify
Best practices
26
Compliance in the chain
118
Administration
28
Supplier qualification
129
Stock profile
32
Fair compensation
133
Risk management
33
Best procurement practices
135
Information security
39
Sustainability
04
Financial
08
management
results
Governance
44
Operation results
138
Impact valuation
57
ESG risk management
59
Additional
09
information
Responsible marketing
143
Brand perception
145
Eco-efficiency
146
Tax management
147
Ethics and fighting corruption
148
Indicator board
10
Governance
150
Social
153
Environmental
165
Reading tools
11
GRI index
171
SASB index
178
TCFD index
180
Capitals map
182
Priority SDG map
184
Assurance letter
185
Credits
189
01 Introduction
About the report
04
Browsing tips
05
Message from the administration
06
About the report
GRI 2-5
This report is the result of a collaborative, multidisciplinary effort involving approximately 50 employees from our company to monitor and disclosure key indicators that demonstrate the company's value creation and the progress of our 2030 ESG strategy.
since
since
2010
2014
The report is audited by an independent third-party organization and is validated by the Executive Board and the President of the Board to ensure its integrity. The Boards declare that this publication complies with the recommendations of the Accounting Pronouncements Committee technical guidance (CPC 09).
since
since
2015
2019
This report adheres to the best practices in performance management and ESG transparency, which the Company has innovatively adopted and upheld over the years .These practices drive our continual evolution in addressing the primary challenges confronting the industry and the business, aimed at reducing impact and fostering the development of sustainable solutions.
since
since
2020
2023
Global Reporting Initiative
Access the GRI index to learn about the indicators and the pages where they are reported.
Independent audit
Access the auditors'opinion
attesting the soundness of information reported.
Integrated report and SDG
Access the capital map and the SDG map to learn about the business capitals and the supported SDGs.
Sustainability
Accounting
Standards Board
Access the SASB index to learn about our indicators and reporting.
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
Access the TCFD index to learn about the indicators and our reporting.
IFRS S1 and S2 Access the attachedSustainability
in the Financial Statements, published in preparation to complying with
the standards in future years.
Browsing tips
Due to the large amount of information and indicators contained in this report, here are some tools that allow different ways of reading it, so you can choose what suits you best.
S u m m a r i z e d
Find a summarized version of this report in the attached Sustainability in the Financial Statements.
Only indicators
Access all the ESG quantitative indicators in our Indicator board, by clicking on the different sections
in the report's top menu.
Published since 2020, the summary provides a comprehensive and consolidated view of the data required by the main ratings, indices and rankings in the capital market, significantly aiding analysts in their assessments
More in - depth
Learn more detailed information on the topics that interest you by clicking on the explore icon , which will lead you to our other documents and publications associated with that content.
By guidelines
Icons of SDGs addressed in the report
Identify all the indicators and references of our adopted guidelines and where they are located from each guideline's index by clicking on each of them in the report's top menu.
Along the text you will also know when we are addressing a guideline's indicator by identifying the symbols shown below.
Along the text
GRI 000-0 | SASB XX-XX-000x.0 | TCFD XXXX
On the cover of each chapter
Addressed capital icons (integrated report)
F I N A N C I A L
H U M A N
S O C I A L
M A N U F A C T U R E D
I N T E L L E C T U A L
N A T U R A L
Message from the Administration
GRI 2-22
Introduction
Over the past few decades, we have crafted a proprietary, unique operational model firmly rooted in our purpose. This model not only grants us competitive advantages but also strengthens our ability to create lasting value over the years. We believe that companies guided by a consistent and socially beneficial purpose and value proposition are the ones that will flourish and adapt to diverse future landscapes.
Guided by this belief, we navigated through 2023 by making important adjustments to our ecosystem strategy. These changes were essential to place us at the forefront of our segment, establishing us as a prominent authority in fashion and lifestyle, as well as captivating experiences, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to responsible practices. Every investment we undertook focused on these three pillars, ensuring our brands are well prepared for sustained growth and efficiency gains.
Operation results
2023 was a challenging year marked by non-recurring effects stemming from changes that had unfolded over previous years. These changes initially posed hurdles, but, ultimately, they became catalysts for growth and efficiency. In addition, we faced a difficult
macroeconomic landscape, characterized by high default rates, which, in turn, impacted consumers' income and purchasing power.
To address this scenario, we undertook internal adjustments to adapt to our customers' needs and expectations, such as targeted adjustments to bolster our market position and enhance competitiveness. We also conducted campaigns to reinforce our brand presence and commitment to sustainability. As a result, our net retail revenue for the year stood at R$11.7 billion, stable compared to 2022, but with a 9.3% increase in clothing revenue (excluding cosmetics) in the Brazilian operations during the last quarter, surpassing the Clothing PMC (IBGE Monthly Trade Survey) for the same period. This achievement gives us the confidence that our trajectory toward recovery will persist in 2024.
This confidence is bolstered by the outcomes of transformative initiatives undertaken in recent years. These projects spanned our trend analysis model, collection development, logistics and distribution, supplier qualification, and omnichannel approach. As a result, we've achieved greater agility and flexibility. Notably, a significant portion of our collection is now developed and bought in-season. This strategic shift enhances our ability to cater precisely to our clients' desires, leading to a more accurate stock, reduced rupture, and heightened efficiency and enchantment.
Responsible fashion
At the heart of our efforts to leverage value creation lies our commitment to responsible fashion. Guided by the second cycle of public commitments for 2030, we prioritize building human and diverse relations, as well
as climate, circular, and regenerative solutions, and
expanding connections in the search for solving value
chain issues. By doing so, we strive to mitigate risks and
contribute to global retail's leadership in seizing socio-
environmental and climate opportunities.
Human and diverse relations: we continue to enchant
our team, who is responsible for all we have built so far. In
a 2023 survey, we achieved an impressive 86% employee
engagement level, which places us in the high-
performance zone. Furthermore, we strive to enchant
all employees by providing an increasingly diverse and
inclusive environment: in 2023, 30.5% of leadership roles
were occupied by black individuals, and 45% of senior
leadership positions were held by women -a significant
step toward fulfilling our public commitments.
Climate, circular, and regenerative solutions: we
are working toward accelerating the transition to a
low-carbon business, upholding global ambition and
urgency in the face of climate change, and actively
striving to achieve our Net Zero 2050 commitment.
Today, eight out of every ten garments sold by Renner
are more sustainable; 96.6% of Renner and Ashua cotton
items, along with 94.5% of viscose (wood fiber) items, are
made from certified raw materials, thus reducing their
environmental and human rights impact.
Connections that amplify: over the last decade, we
have made significant progress in bolstering the
development of our supply chain. This is essential to
ensure that our suppliers adhere to our values and
commitments, manufacture less impactful products,
and innovate towards more sustainable models. We
have maintained 100% of our tier 1 and 2 garment
suppliers certified and audited based on socio-
environmental criteria. Of these, 38.2% are ranked at the alpha, beta, and A levels of our matrix, indicating high performance and ESG compliance. Furthermore, we've extended this certification to 99% of our home and decor suppliers, thereby broadening our supply chain's compliance levels.
As a result of these initiatives, we've secured a spot in the ISE B3 for the tenth consecutive year, ranking 1st among retailers and 2nd overall. Additionally, we've once again emerged as the top fashion retailer in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the second in general retail.
Transition
As the end of his term approaches, Mr. José Galló, after 5 years presiding over our Board of Directors, has decided to close an important cycle and will no longer be part of our Board after our Annual General Meeting, scheduled for April 18, 2024.
In his own words, José Galló: "I would like to announce that, after 32 years of dedication to Renner, 27 of which as CEO and, for the last five, as chairman of the Board of Directors, I have made the personal and planned decision not to present my name for a new term. The time has come when I want more time to dedicate myself to personal interests and to take an active part in my family's business and social projects. Therefore, I take this opportunity to write a brief personal message of thanks.
Over these three decades, I have dedicated myself fully and passionately to leading Renner's transformation from a chain with eight stores in Rio Grande do Sul to a fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, with more than 650 stores in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, connecting with
millions of customers also on digital channels. Today, the Company has 24 thousand direct employees, with an indirect impact on more than 100 thousand people. I am convinced that the Culture of Enchantment we have built in the Company has been the great driver of this result.
It is with great joy that I say that this enchantment goes far beyond making the Company grow: It mainly means making both our employees and our customers happy and fulfilling their dreams. I leave feeling a sense of accomplishment for having seen so many employees develop their potential, grow professionally, and become leaders. In challenging moments, Renner's people, working collaboratively, did extraordinary things even with few resources. This makes everything worthwhile.
Renner is an outstanding company, and I am sure that the coming years will bring several opportunities for it to extend its purpose to even more people. I am convinced that Renner is well-prepared and has every condition to continue to keep up with technological transformations, new habits and social behaviors, and its sustainability agenda, prioritizing its commitment to our customers, shareholders, employees, partners, and society. Above all, it will be tireless in always keeping the flame of enchantment alive.
Lastly, I want to extend my thanks to everyone who has been by my side and supported me throughout this journey and especially to the people who make Renner a Company that makes us all proud."
Fabio Faccio, the CEO of the company, expresses his gratitude by saying, "I would like thank Mr. José Galló on behalf of our Board of Directors, Management, and all our employees. His pivotal role in transforming our company
into the country's leading fashion retailer cannot be overstated. His words portray well his trajectory and the relevance of all his contributions over 32 years of dedication to our Lojas Renner S.A. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Thomas Herrmann for his cooperation during his two 7-year cycles with us in different periods, which will also end at the end of this term."
Acknowledgments
We would like to thank our employees for their engagement and dedication; our suppliers, whose partnership is integral in our operations; our shareholders, for their confidence in our business; and our customers and the broader community, for their support and affinity towards our brands.
José Galló
Fabio A. Faccio
President of the Board
CEO
of Directors
02 Lojas Renner S.A.
Ecosystem
09
Competitive advantages
14
Strategy
15
Ecosystem
GRI 2-1 | 2-2 | 2-6
We are a fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, the leader in the omnichannel fashion retail and one of the largest brands in Brazil.
Retail
Establishment
1965
2011
2013
2016
2021
or acquisition
Business segment
Largest omnichannel
The Brazilian leader in home
Retailer specializing in
Retailer specializing
Resale Platform
fashion retailer
and decor
youth fashion
in plus-size fashion
Target market
18 to 39-year-olds
18 to 39-year-olds
18 to 24-year-olds
25 to 45-year-olds
-
Social
A-, B, and C+
A-, B, and C+
A-, B, and C+
A-, B, and C+
B and C+
class
Stores
424
107
124
18
Available in 62 stores
(physical +online)
% of net revenue
92%
5%
3%
Consolidated in
Consolidated in
in 2023
Lojas Renner
Lojas Renner
Financial solutions
Established in 2021, it is our financial institution connected with the fashion and lifestyle universe, fostering customer loyalty and convenience, and providing support to the company's retail operations
Logistics
Uello, acquired in 2022, is our logtech, a logistics company that was born digital and provides solutions for urban deliveries that play an essential role as enablers within our ecosystem.
Innovation
Our investment fund finances new businesses that have the potential to transform the fashion value chain and that incorporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) innovations and best practices.
Overview of the value chain
24.4 thousand
3 distribution
employees
centers
673
653
stores
resale
suppliers
B r a z i l
Other LATAM
23.6 thousand
countries
630
97%
346
2.9%
8
53.2%
658
1.2%
15
97.8%
2.2%
3
100%
AsiaEurope
9214
0.38%2.1%
282
43.4%
18.6 million
active customers
700
sellers
Learn about the volume of our products made in Brazil and Latin America in the
infographic showing the distribution of the resale supplier chain.
