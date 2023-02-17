Advanced search
    LREN3   BRLRENACNOR1

LOJAS RENNER S.A.

(LREN3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:06:08 2023-02-17 am EST
19.23 BRL   -0.77%
09:06aLojas Renner S A : 4Q22 Earnings Results Video Conference Presentation
PU
02/16Lojas Renner S A : 2022 Financial Statements
PU
02/16Lojas Renner S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
Lojas Renner S A : 4Q22 Earnings Results Video Conference Presentation

02/17/2023 | 09:06am EST
Net revenue from retailing with good growth vs 2021 and

market share gain

3.560,5 3.554,9

2.873,1 2.919,6

11.575,8

9.555,4

8.474,7

6.660,6 40,1%

-0.2%

+21.1%

versus 4Q21

versus 2021

+23.2%

+36.6%

versus 4Q19

versus 2019

18,9%

8,7%

18,5%

Gain in market share

6,2% -0,8%-2,5%

4Q19 4Q20 4Q21 4Q22

Net Revenue (R$ MM)

-23,9%

2019

2020

2021

2022

SSS - Same Store Sales (%)

(+7p.p. vs PMC-IBGE)

1H: sales driven by an early and

rigorous winter and the need to

renew wardrobe

2H: colder than normal

temperatures, elections, FIFA

World Cup and a more

challenging macro-economic

environment

- 2 -

Digital GMV: consistent growth with

more profitability

6.1%

24.5%

520,1

551,6

2.046,4

1.644,4

373,5

13,1%

13,5%

11,0%

11,7%

1.084,0

9,7%

12,4%

162,0

474,0

4,3%

4,3%

4Q19

4Q20

4Q21

4Q22

2019

2020

2021

2022

New channels: Marketplaces, Renner Favorites, B2B and Whatsapp, represented 23% of the Digital GMV

Marketplaces reached 8.5% of the Digital GMV and ~860 active sellers

Brazilian retailer with the largest number of followers in the social networks and at the top of Instagram and Tiktok

- 3 -

Evolution of Gross Margin and Markdowns at their historically lowest levels

1.959,8 1.981,6

4.767,4

6.399,5

5.178,8

+0.7p.p.

+1.1p.p.

in Margin

in Margin

versus 4Q21

versus 2021

1.666,0 1.570,3

3.459,3

Recuperation of gross margin at all

the businesses

58,0%

53,8%

55,0% 55,7%

56,3%

55,3%

54,2%

51,9%

Better inventory turnover

+5.1 p.p. at Camicado:

improvement in importation

4Q19 4Q20 4Q21 4Q22

Gross Profit (R$ MM)

2019

2020

2021

2022

Gross Margin (%)

processes, management of pricing

and markdowns

Inventory levels slightly higher than

expected but stable in days vs 2021

- 4 -

in the operations

Operating Expenses: continuous improvement due to gains in scale and efficiency

Crescimento ROL +21%

SG&A +17%

-0.8p.p.4.125,3

BAU

-0.5p.p.

3.529,8

• Scale

0p.p.

• Store expansion

36,9%

• Inflation

Digital penetration

• New DC

• Marketing

Ecosystem

35,6%

• Freight

• Tribes

• Third party services

• TI/Data

• Team structures

-1.3 p.p.

• Third party services

2021

2022

SG&A post-IFRS 16 % of NOR

- 5 -

+61.5% 2.381,5

1.996,4

1.474,5

23,6%

842,8

20,6%

15,4%

12,7%

2019 2020 * 2021 2022

Adjusted EBITDA from Retail (R$ MM)

EBITDA Margin (%)

*EBITDA Ex-pisco. 2020 benefited from the booking of a tax credit relative to the successful legal action in relation to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS/COFINS calculation base of the order of R$ 735.4 million net of legal fees. The total amount reported was R$ 1,578.3 MM.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lojas Renner SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 14:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
