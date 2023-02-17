Lojas Renner S A : 4Q22 Earnings Results Video Conference Presentation
02/17/2023 | 09:06am EST
Net revenue from retailing with good growth vs 2021 and
market share gain
3.560,5 3.554,9
2.873,1 2.919,6
11.575,8
9.555,4
8.474,7
6.660,6 40,1%
-0.2%
+21.1%
versus 4Q21
versus 2021
+23.2%
+36.6%
versus 4Q19
versus 2019
18,9%
8,7%
18,5%
• Gain in market share
6,2% -0,8%-2,5%
4Q19 4Q20 4Q21 4Q22
Net Revenue (R$ MM)
-23,9%
2019
2020
2021
2022
SSS - Same Store Sales (%)
(+7p.p. vs PMC-IBGE)
•
1H: sales driven by an early and
rigorous winter and the need to
renew wardrobe
•
2H: colder than normal
temperatures, elections, FIFA
World Cup and a more
challenging macro-economic
environment
- 2 -
Digital GMV: consistent growth with
more profitability
6.1%
24.5%
520,1
551,6
2.046,4
1.644,4
373,5
13,1%
13,5%
11,0%
11,7%
1.084,0
9,7%
12,4%
162,0
474,0
4,3%
4,3%
4Q19
4Q20
4Q21
4Q22
2019
2020
2021
2022
New channels: Marketplaces, Renner Favorites, B2B and Whatsapp, represented 23% of the Digital GMV
Marketplaces reached 8.5% of the Digital GMV and ~860 active sellers
Brazilian retailer with the largest number of followers in the social networks and at the top of Instagram and Tiktok
- 3 -
Evolution of Gross Margin and Markdowns at their historically lowest levels
1.959,8 1.981,6
4.767,4
6.399,5
5.178,8
+0.7p.p.
+1.1p.p.
in Margin
in Margin
versus 4Q21
versus 2021
1.666,0 1.570,3
3.459,3
• Recuperation of gross margin at all
the businesses
58,0%
53,8%
55,0% 55,7%
56,3%
55,3%
54,2%
51,9%
•
Better inventory turnover
•
+5.1 p.p. at Camicado:
improvement in importation
4Q19 4Q20 4Q21 4Q22
Gross Profit (R$ MM)
2019
2020
2021
2022
Gross Margin (%)
processes, management of pricing
and markdowns
• Inventory levels slightly higher than
expected but stable in days vs 2021
- 4 -
in the operations
Operating Expenses: continuous improvement due to gains in scale and efficiency
Crescimento ROL +21%
SG&A +17%
-0.8p.p.4.125,3
BAU
-0.5p.p.
3.529,8
• Scale
0p.p.
• Store expansion
36,9%
• Inflation
Digital penetration
• New DC
• Marketing
Ecosystem
35,6%
• Freight
• Tribes
• Third party services
• TI/Data
• Team structures
-1.3 p.p.
• Third party services
2021
2022
SG&A post-IFRS 16 % of NOR
- 5 -
+61.5% 2.381,5
1.996,4
1.474,5
23,6%
842,8
20,6%
15,4%
12,7%
2019 2020 * 2021 2022
Adjusted EBITDA from Retail (R$ MM)
EBITDA Margin (%)
*EBITDA Ex-pisco. 2020 benefited from the booking of a tax credit relative to the successful legal action in relation to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS/COFINS calculation base of the order of R$ 735.4 million net of legal fees. The total amount reported was R$ 1,578.3 MM.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Lojas Renner SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 14:05:06 UTC.