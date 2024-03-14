The contents addressed herein will be explored in depth and in greater details in our 2023 annual report, to be published in our institutional and investor relations website in April.

The purpose of this report is to present our investors and stakeholders with a summarized view of our sustainability strategy, management and governance and our performance against the strategic objectives of our 2030 sustainability strategy, in a timely manner, concomitantly with the publication of our annual financial statements, in order to support a complete analysis of our performance in 2023.

Sustainability Governance

We have a formally structured governance for managing sustainability and climate risks and opportunities.

The Board of Directors is advised by a Sustainability Committee dedicated to identifying and addressing issues that represent risks and opportunities related to sustainability and climate, which have a relevant impact on the business, long-term results, reputation or stakeholders.

The Committee is chaired by an independent member of the Board of Directors, who is the advisor responsible for the topic, which facilitates the interface between the two bodies.

On a quarterly basis, totaling four times a year, the Committee meets, and may invite other executives or external experts, to supervise the socio-environmental and climate risks, opportunities and impacts of the operation and ensure that the Board of Directors and members of the Executive Board are aware of matters that could have a significant impact on the Company's image.

Annually, the Committee presents the main topics discussed at its meetings to the Council.

The Executive Board has five statutory boards, including one dedicated to People and Sustainability, with a general sustainability management, responsible for managing material topics and Instituto Lojas Renner.