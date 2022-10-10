Lojas Renner S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

LOJAS RENNER S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 92.754.738/0001-62

NIRE 43300004848

A Publicly Held Company

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Lojas Renner S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general, the launch of the Estilo Orbi loyalty program and Orbi Bank financial platform incorporating a digital account and cashback, among other solutions. The Estilo Orbi loyalty program offers rewards to the most assiduous clients of the Company while the Orbi Bank platform, a new solution to Realize CFI providing a complete and differentiated financial experience, potentializing the journey of benefits.

Estilo Orbi had its beginnings in the cities of São José dos Campos (SP), Sorocaba (SP) and Curitiba (PR), covering stores of different Renner brands. As from the first half of 2023, the loyalty platform will be extended throughout Brazil to include the digital channels and physical stores of the Company's brands.

Orbi Bank is undergoing gradual expansion in cities where the Renner brand has a footprint. The pre-launch stage, when the digital account was presented to the market, occurred at the end of last year and is now to be followed by the rolling out of a new stage with the Orbi Bank brand. Combined with the creation of a financial platform and dedicated app, it expands Realize CFI's presence in the digital channels. The platform will be responsible for the issuance and management of the Meu Cartão flag credit card as well as the Company's private label card, preparations already being afoot for the launch in the first half of 2023, of a new multiple Orbi Bank branded card in addition to the linking of these means of payment to the principal digital market portfolios.

The combination of the two initiatives reinforces the Company's relationship with the consumers across the entire fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, which includes Renner, Youcom, Camicado, Ashua and Repassa, as well as Realize CFI's operations. The synergy between the financial platform and the loyalty program leverages the initiatives' value proposition. This is due to the fact that, when used in combination, they enable accelerated customer access to benefits and rewards, even as they increase the appeal of the financial solutions themselves.

Porto Alegre, RS, October 10, 2022.

LOJAS RENNER S.A.

Daniel Martins dos Santos

Investor Relations Officer