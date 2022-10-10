Lojas Renner S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

A Lojas Renner S.A. ("Companhia") comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral o lançamento do programa de fidelidade Estilo Orbi e da plataforma financeira Orbi Bank, que conta com uma conta digital, cashback, entre outras soluções. O programa de fidelidade Estilo Orbi oferece recompensas para os clientes mais assíduos da Companhia, enquanto a plataforma Orbi Bank, nova solução da Realize CFI, proporciona experiência financeira completa, diferenciada e potencializa a jornada de benefícios.
O Estilo Orbi teve início nas praças de São José dos Campos (SP), Sorocaba (SP) e Curitiba (PR), contemplando lojas de diferentes marcas da Renner e, a partir do primeiro semestre de 2023, será estendido para todo o Brasil, com adesão pelos canais digitais e lojas físicas das marcas da Companhia.
O Orbi Bank está em expansão gradual em cidades onde a marca Renner está presente. A conta digital foi apresentada ao mercado em fase de pré-lançamento no fim do ano passado e agora inaugura uma nova etapa com a marca Orbi Bank. Aliada à criação de uma plataforma financeira e um aplicativo próprio, ela amplia a presença da Realize CFI nos canais digitais. A plataforma será responsável pela emissão e pela gestão do cartão de crédito bandeirado "Meu Cartão" e do cartão "private label" da Companhia e prepara, para o primeiro semestre de 2023, o lançamento de um novo cartão múltiplo com a marca Orbi Bank, assim como a vinculação destes meios de pagamento às principais carteiras digitais do mercado.
A combinação das duas iniciativas reforça o relacionamento da Companhia com os consumidores de todo o seu ecossistema de moda e lifestyle, que inclui a Renner, a Youcom, a Camicado, a Ashua e o Repassa, assim como as operações da Realize CFI. A sinergia da plataforma financeira com o programa de fidelidade potencializa a proposta de valor dessas iniciativas. Isto porque, quando utilizadas de forma combinada, elas permitem acelerar a conquista de benefícios e recompensas pelos clientes enquanto aumentam a atratividade das próprias soluções financeiras.
Porto Alegre, RS, 10 de outubro de 2022.
LOJAS RENNER S.A.
Daniel Martins dos Santos
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
CNPJ/MF nº 92.754.738/0001-62
NIRE 43300004848
A Publicly Held Company
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
Lojas Renner S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general, the launch of the Estilo Orbi loyalty program and Orbi Bank financial platform incorporating a digital account and cashback, among other solutions. The Estilo Orbi loyalty program offers rewards to the most assiduous clients of the Company while the Orbi Bank platform, a new solution to Realize CFI providing a complete and differentiated financial experience, potentializing the journey of benefits.
Estilo Orbi had its beginnings in the cities of São José dos Campos (SP), Sorocaba (SP) and Curitiba (PR), covering stores of different Renner brands. As from the first half of 2023, the loyalty platform will be extended throughout Brazil to include the digital channels and physical stores of the Company's brands.
Orbi Bank is undergoing gradual expansion in cities where the Renner brand has a footprint. The pre-launch stage, when the digital account was presented to the market, occurred at the end of last year and is now to be followed by the rolling out of a new stage with the Orbi Bank brand. Combined with the creation of a financial platform and dedicated app, it expands Realize CFI's presence in the digital channels. The platform will be responsible for the issuance and management of the Meu Cartão flag credit card as well as the Company's private label card, preparations already being afoot for the launch in the first half of 2023, of a new multiple Orbi Bank branded card in addition to the linking of these means of payment to the principal digital market portfolios.
The combination of the two initiatives reinforces the Company's relationship with the consumers across the entire fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, which includes Renner, Youcom, Camicado, Ashua and Repassa, as well as Realize CFI's operations. The synergy between the financial platform and the loyalty program leverages the initiatives' value proposition. This is due to the fact that, when used in combination, they enable accelerated customer access to benefits and rewards, even as they increase the appeal of the financial solutions themselves.
