Lojas Renner S.A. specializes in the retail distribution of clothes and accessories for men, women and children. Gross sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of products (90.4%): clothes, lingerie, shoes, bags, accessories, perfumes, cosmetic products, etc.; - financial products (9.6%). At the end of 2021, the marketing of the products is ensured through a network of 636 stores under the Renner (404), Camicado (119), Youcom (104) and Ashua (9) names in Brazil, and through Internet.