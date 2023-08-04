Institutional Presentation

Overview

6 RECOGNIZED BUSINESS

Renner, Camicado,Youcom, Ashua,Realizee Repassa

655 STORES

416 Renner (in Brazil, UruguayandArgentina)

109 Camicado / 115 Youcom/ 15 Ashua

4 DISTRIBUTIONCENTER

SP, SC and RJ automated

26.2 THOUSAND in 2022

employees

+20 PROPRIETARY BRANDS

(Renner,Camicado,Youcom,Ashua)

R$ 15.2 bi in 2022

GMV Total¹

15%

online penetration

1ST IN THEAPPAREL INDUSTRY IN BRAZIL

TotalGMV1

18.7MM em 2022 activecustomersin the ecossytem

R$ 6.2 BI

Realize portfolio

+900 MM in 2022

online visits

+13MM em 2022

App downloads

INSTITUTIONAL

2Q 2023

Our businesses

RETAIL

Foundation /

1965

Acquisition

Overview

Largest fashion

retailer in Brazil

Target Customers

18 to 39

Age

Social Classes

A-, B and C+

Stores

416

% Net Revenues

2022

92%

2011

Leader in home and décor in Brazil

18 to 39

A-, B and C+

109

5%

2013

Specialized in young lifestyle

18 to 35

A-, B and C+

115

3%

2016

Curve & plus size

format

25 to 45

A-, B and C+

15

Consolidated on Renner's income statement

2021

Reseller

Plataform

B and C+

Available at 62 Renner stores

Consolidated on Renner's income statement

FINANCIAL SERVICES

ECOSYSTEM ENABLER

Realize is a fintech specialized in fashion and lifestyle that supports

Digital native Logtech founded in 2017, focused on optimizing

the loyalty and convenience of our customers, supporting the

corporate deliveries, through partners and hubs

Company's retail operation

A track record of strong value creation for consumers and shareholders

LOJASRENNER

+202%

VS

PMC¹APPAREL ANDFOOTWEAR

(BRAZIL)

100+18%

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

  • IBGE's Monthly Retailing Index for Apparel

NET OPERATING REVENUEFROM RETAILING

GROSS MARGINFROM RETAILING

TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA

(PRE-IFRS)

NET

INCOME

13.6%

12.8%

CAGR 2012-19

CAGR 2012-22

56.3%

55.3%

+3PP 2019

+2PP 2022

VS 2012

VS 2012

15.5%

9.4%

CAGR 2012-19

CAGR 2012-22

17.3%

13.8%

CAGR 2012-19

CAGR 2012-22

Proprietary and differentiated operational model that enabled strategic

and competitive advantages over other players and consistent creation of value

  • Clear value proposition and consistent positioning
  • Local supplier base
  • Presence in the leading supplier bases offshore
  • Collections segmented by lifestyle
  • Proprietary allocation and distribution model
  • Culture based on enchantment
  • Largest omnichannel fashion operator Reference in ESG

Valueproposition

To deliver the best experience

in fashion andretail to the

middle/highsegment,

enchantingour customers

with quality products and

services at competitiveprices

throughan innovativeand

sustainableecosystem

5

