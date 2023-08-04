Institutional Presentation
Overview
6 RECOGNIZED BUSINESS
Renner, Camicado,Youcom, Ashua,Realizee Repassa
655 STORES
416 Renner (in Brazil, UruguayandArgentina)
109 Camicado / 115 Youcom/ 15 Ashua
4 DISTRIBUTIONCENTER
SP, SC and RJ automated
26.2 THOUSAND in 2022
employees
+20 PROPRIETARY BRANDS
(Renner,Camicado,Youcom,Ashua)
R$ 15.2 bi in 2022
GMV Total¹
Data as of June 2023, unless otherwise specified.
2
¹Considers 1P and 3P sales, on and offline.
15%
online penetration
1ST IN THEAPPAREL INDUSTRY IN BRAZIL
TotalGMV1
18.7MM em 2022 activecustomersin the ecossytem
R$ 6.2 BI
Realize portfolio
+900 MM in 2022
online visits
+13MM em 2022
App downloads
INSTITUTIONAL
2Q 2023
Our businesses
RETAIL
Foundation /
1965
Acquisition
Overview
Largest fashion
retailer in Brazil
Target Customers
18 to 39
Age
Social Classes
A-, B and C+
Stores
416
% Net Revenues
2022
92%
2011
Leader in home and décor in Brazil
18 to 39
A-, B and C+
109
5%
2013
Specialized in young lifestyle
18 to 35
A-, B and C+
115
3%
2016
Curve & plus size
format
25 to 45
A-, B and C+
15
Consolidated on Renner's income statement
2021
Reseller
Plataform
B and C+
Available at 62 Renner stores
Consolidated on Renner's income statement
FINANCIAL SERVICES
ECOSYSTEM ENABLER
Realize is a fintech specialized in fashion and lifestyle that supports
Digital native Logtech founded in 2017, focused on optimizing
the loyalty and convenience of our customers, supporting the
corporate deliveries, through partners and hubs
Company's retail operation
3
INSTITUTIONAL
2Q
2023
A track record of strong value creation for consumers and shareholders
LOJASRENNER
+202%
VS
PMC¹APPAREL ANDFOOTWEAR
(BRAZIL)
100+18%
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
- IBGE's Monthly Retailing Index for Apparel
4
NET OPERATING REVENUEFROM RETAILING
GROSS MARGINFROM RETAILING
TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA
(PRE-IFRS)
NET
INCOME
13.6%
12.8%
CAGR 2012-19
CAGR 2012-22
56.3%
55.3%
+3PP 2019
+2PP 2022
VS 2012
VS 2012
15.5%
9.4%
CAGR 2012-19
CAGR 2012-22
17.3%
13.8%
CAGR 2012-19
CAGR 2012-22
INSTITUTIONAL
2Q
2023
Proprietary and differentiated operational model that enabled strategic
and competitive advantages over other players and consistent creation of value
- Clear value proposition and consistent positioning
- Local supplier base
- Presence in the leading supplier bases offshore
- Collections segmented by lifestyle
- Proprietary allocation and distribution model
- Culture based on enchantment
- Largest omnichannel fashion operator Reference in ESG
Valueproposition
To deliver the best experience
in fashion andretail to the
middle/highsegment,
enchantingour customers
with quality products and
services at competitiveprices
throughan innovativeand
sustainableecosystem
5
INSTITUTIONAL
2Q
2023
