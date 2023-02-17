Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Lojas Renner S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LREN3   BRLRENACNOR1

LOJAS RENNER S.A.

(LREN3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:18:30 2023-02-17 pm EST
19.64 BRL   +1.34%
09:06aLojas Renner S A : 4Q22 Earnings Results Video Conference Presentation
PU
02/16Lojas Renner S A : 2022 Financial Statements
PU
02/16Lojas Renner S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lojas Renner S A : Notice to debenture holders - 12th Issue of Debentures

02/17/2023 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOJAS RENNER S.A.

A Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF n° 92.754.738/0001-62

NIRE 43300004848

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

OF THE 12TH (TWELFTH) SIMPLE, NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE ISSUE OF

THE UNSECURED TYPE

LOJAS RENNER S.A. ("Company") announces to the holders of the 12th (twelfth) issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, single series, issued on February 18, 2021 that on February 22, 2023 it will pay interest in the amount of R$ 75.789475 per debenture.

The amount advised will be credited to the current accounts notified by the debenture holders at the time of subscribing the Debentures. For more information on the crediting of interest, please be informed that contact should be made through Banco Itaú S/A, by calling (11) 3003-9285 (for state capitals) or 0800-7209285.

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations and Corporate Governance areas, is at the disposal of the shareholders, debenture holders and the market in general for any additional clarifications through the e-mail acionistas@lojasrenner.com.br.

Porto Alegre/RS, February 17, 2023.

LOJAS RENNER S.A.

Daniel Martins dos Santos

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Lojas Renner SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 18:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LOJAS RENNER S.A.
09:06aLojas Renner S A : 4Q22 Earnings Results Video Conference Presentation
PU
02/16Lojas Renner S A : 2022 Financial Statements
PU
02/16Lojas Renner S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
02/16Lojas Renner S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/16Lojas Renner S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/16Lojas Renner S A : 4Q22 Press Release
PU
2022LOJAS RENNER S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Lojas Renner S A : Institutional Presentation | September 2022
PU
2022Lojas Renner S A : Presentation | New York Conference & NDR - November
PU
2022Lojas Renner S A : Notice to debenture holders - 11th Issue of Debentures
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 765 M 2 438 M 2 438 M
Net income 2022 1 314 M 251 M 251 M
Net cash 2022 1 103 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 18 958 M 3 620 M 3 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 25 474
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart LOJAS RENNER S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lojas Renner S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOJAS RENNER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 19,38 BRL
Average target price 30,12 BRL
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabio Adegas Faccio Chief Executive & Information Officer
Daniel Martins dos Santos Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
José Galló Chairman
Fabiana Silva Taccola Chief Operating Officer
Fábio de Barros Pinheiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOJAS RENNER S.A.-5.76%3 620
INDITEX14.57%94 567
KERING25.49%77 849
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.3.46%63 531
ROSS STORES, INC.0.49%39 713
HENNES & MAURITZ AB15.13%20 196