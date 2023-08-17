LOJAS RENNER S.A.

A Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF n° 92.754.738/0001-62

NIRE 43300004848

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

OF THE 12TH (TWELFTH) SIMPLE, NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE ISSUE OF

THE UNSECURED TYPE

LOJAS RENNER S.A. ("Company") announces to the holders of the 12th (twelfth) issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, single series, issued on February 18, 2021, that on August 18, 2023 it will pay interest in the amount of R$ 72.517372 per debenture.

The amount advised will be credited to the current accounts notified by the debenture holders at the time of subscribing the Debentures. For more information on the crediting of interest, please be informed that contact should be made through Banco Itaú S/A, by calling (11) 3003-9285 (for state capitals) or 0800-7209285.

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations and Corporate Governance areas, is at the disposal of the shareholders, debenture holders and the market in general for any additional clarifications through the e-mail acionistas@lojasrenner.com.br.

Porto Alegre/RS, August 17, 2023.

LOJAS RENNER S.A.

Daniel Martins dos Santos

Investor Relations Officer