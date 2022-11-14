Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Lojas Renner S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LREN3   BRLRENACNOR1

LOJAS RENNER S.A.

(LREN3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-14 pm EST
25.19 BRL   +2.73%
05:02pLojas Renner S A : Presentation | New York Conference & NDR - November
PU
11/04Lojas Renner S A : Notice to debenture holders - 11th Issue of Debentures
PU
11/04Lojas Renner S A : 3Q22 Earnings Results Video Conference Presentation
PU
Lojas Renner S A : Presentation | New York Conference & NDR - November

11/14/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements contained in this document relating to the prospects of the business. Estimates for operating and financial results and those related to growth prospects of Lojas Renner S.A. are merely expectations and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business. Such forward- looking statements depend substantially on changes in market conditions, the performance of the Brazilian economy, the sector and the international markets and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.

All variations presented herein are calculated on the basis of numbers in thousands of Reais as well as those numbers which have been rounded.

- 2 -

Key Highlights

  • Renner S.A. has delivered consistent andprofitable growth inthepast 10years preCOVID
    • Top Performing Fashion Company in Brazil (Revenue CAGR 13.6%, EBITDA CAGR 19%)
  • Brazilian Fashion*andLifestyle market still fragmented andunderdeveloped with high growth potential
    • ~9% of market share¹ in a highly fragmented market
  • We are coming out stronger throughthepandemic: more agile, and digital, more data and customer oriented
    • Top of Mind in fashion for 19 consecutive months
    • Penetration of digital sales: from ~3% pre pandemic to ~14% in 9M22
  • We expect to continue togrow competitively leading market consolidation following our strategic trusts:
    • Reference in FashionandLifestyle
    • Reference on Outstanding consumer shopping experience (Omnichannel experience)
    • Reference on Sustainable fashion
  • Continue value creation through consistent profitable growth enabled by enchanting our consumers with a highlyengaged team

"Enchanting Everyone is our Realization"

Company purpose that brough us here will continue to unlock future value creation

• Apparel, accessories, home & décor, shoes and beauty.

• ¹Source: Euromonitor, dec/21 ; excludes ~30% of informal market.

3

Company Overview -Main Figures

6 RECOGNIZED BUSINESS

Renner, Camicado, Youcom, Ashua, Realize and Repassa

663 STORES

416 Renner (of which 9 Uruguay, 4 Argentina)/ 11 Ashua / 123 Camicado / 113 Youcom

4 DISTRIBUTION CENTER

SP, SC and RJ automated

25.5 k employeesin 2021

(vs 24.2 k in 2019)

+20 PROPRIETARY BRANDS

(Renner, Camicado, Youcom, Ashua)

R$ 12.6 bi (vs11.1 bi in 2019)

Total GMV¹ in 2021

13.1% in 2021 (vs4.3% in 2019)

online penetration

+18.9 MM (vs13.5 MM in 2019)

active customers in the ecosystem

5.8 MM (vs4.8 MM in 2019)

activecards at Realize

R$ 5.6 bi

Realize portfolio

+1.1 bi in 2021

visits in our e-commerce

19 MM in 2021 (+230% vs2019)

app Renner downloads

+800 SELLERS

in Renner and Camicado marketplaces

1ST IN THE APPAREL INDUSTRY IN BRAZIL

Total GMV1

Data as of September 2022, unless otherwise specified - ¹Considers 1P and 3P sales, online and offline.

- 4 -

Company Overview -Our Businesses

RETAIL

Foundation / Acquisition

Overview

Target Customers Age

Social Classes

Stores

  • Net Revenues 2021
    Average sq. meter

1965

Largest fashion retailer in Brazil

18 to 39 A-, B and C+

403 Brazil 9 Uruguay 4 Argentina

90%

~1.700

2011

Leader in home and

décor in Brazil

18 to 39 A-, B and C+

123

7%

~400

2013

Specialized in young lifestyle

18 to 28 A-, B and C+

113

3%

~200

2016

Curve & plus size

format

25 to 45 A-, B and C+

11

Consolidated on Renner's income statement

~200

2021

Reseller Plataform

B and C+

56 (Renner stores where customers

can drop-off bags

with used items)

Consolidated on Renner's income

statement

FINANCIAL SERVICES

ECOSYSTEMENABLER

Founded in 2017, focused on Financial Services, serving the A-, B

and C+ social classes.

- 5 -

Digital native Logtech founded in 2017, focused on optimizing corporate deliveries, through partners and hubs.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lojas Renner SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 22:01:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 162 M 2 468 M 2 468 M
Net income 2022 1 315 M 247 M 247 M
Net cash 2022 3 487 M 654 M 654 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 23 765 M 4 457 M 4 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 25 474
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart LOJAS RENNER S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lojas Renner S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOJAS RENNER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 24,76 BRL
Average target price 35,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabio Adegas Faccio Chief Executive & Information Officer
Daniel Martins dos Santos Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
José Galló Chairman
Fabiana Silva Taccola Chief Operating Officer
Fábio de Barros Pinheiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOJAS RENNER S.A.0.12%4 471
INDITEX-15.18%77 777
KERING-23.10%68 869
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.25.85%60 348
ROSS STORES, INC.-15.85%33 377
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-30.47%19 478