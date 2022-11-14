Lojas Renner S A : Presentation | New York Conference & NDR - November

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements contained in this document relating to the prospects of the business. Estimates for operating and financial results and those related to growth prospects of Lojas Renner S.A. are merely expectations and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business. Such forward- looking statements depend substantially on changes in market conditions, the performance of the Brazilian economy, the sector and the international markets and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.

All variations presented herein are calculated on the basis of numbers in thousands of Reais as well as those numbers which have been rounded.