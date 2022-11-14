Lojas Renner S A : Presentation | New York Conference & NDR - November
11/14/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements contained in this document relating to the prospects of the business. Estimates for operating and financial results and those related to growth prospects of Lojas Renner S.A. are merely expectations and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business. Such forward- looking statements depend substantially on changes in market conditions, the performance of the Brazilian economy, the sector and the international markets and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.
All variations presented herein are calculated on the basis of numbers in thousands of Reais as well as those numbers which have been rounded.
Key Highlights
Renner S.A. has delivered consistent andprofitable growth inthepast 10years preCOVID
Top Performing Fashion Company in Brazil(Revenue CAGR 13.6%, EBITDA CAGR 19%)
Brazilian Fashion*andLifestyle market still fragmented andunderdeveloped with high growth potential
~9% of market share¹ in a highly fragmented market
We arecoming out stronger throughthepandemic: more agile, and digital, more data and customer oriented
Top of Mind in fashion for 19 consecutive months
Penetration of digital sales: from ~3% pre pandemic to ~14% in 9M22
We expect to continue togrow competitively leading market consolidation following our strategic trusts:
Reference in FashionandLifestyle
Reference on Outstanding consumer shopping experience (Omnichannel experience)
Reference on Sustainable fashion
Continue value creation through consistent profitable growth enabled byenchanting our consumers with a highlyengaged team
"Enchanting Everyone is our Realization"
Company purpose that brough us here will continue to unlock future value creation
• Apparel, accessories, home & décor, shoes and beauty.
• ¹Source: Euromonitor, dec/21 ; excludes ~30% of informal market.
Company Overview -Main Figures
6 RECOGNIZED BUSINESS
Renner, Camicado, Youcom, Ashua, Realize and Repassa
