Report on the Brazilian Code
of Corporate Governance
2023
Sede da Companhia. Porto Alegre/RS
Introduction
The Brazilian Corporate Governance Code is a document that, in line with the corporate governance codes which are reference in the world, adopts the "practice or explain" model in relation to 54 good governance practices. The Code Report is required of all companies registered in category A, by CVM Resolution 80/22 (which revoked ICVM 586/17).
Companies, through the Code Report, indicate whether they follow the good practices or explain the reasons for not adopting them, which are divided into the following categories:
Shareholders
Board of Directors
Executive Board
Control and Supervisory Board
Ethics and Conflict of Interests
Lojas Renner S.A.
Among the most adherent to the
Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance
In 2018, we were the first company to deliver the Report on the Brazilian Corporate Governance Code to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the most adherent company to the document.
Since 2019, we have 98.1% adherence to the practices recommended by the Report, while the average adherence of companies in 2022 was 62.6%.
Adherence Level
2023
98.1%
2022
98.1%
2021
98.1%
2020
98.1%
2019
98.1%
2018
96.2%
Governance Report - 2023
BoardofDirectors
Executive Board
Control and Supervisory
Board
Ethics and Conflict of
Interest
TOTAL
Company's Headquarters. Porto Alegre/RS
Practices
Yes
No
Parcial
N/A
Page
12
8
1
0
3
4
12
12
0
0
0
7
8
8
0
0
0
13
10
9
0
0
1
16
12
11
0
0
1
21
54
48
1
0
5
3
Shareholders
4
Principle
Recommended Practice
Adopted / Explained
1.1.
1.1.1. The company's capital stock shall be comprised of
YES.
Shareholding
common shares only.
Explanation dismissed.
Structure
1.2.
1.2.1. Shareholders agreements should not be bound to the
Shareholders
exercising of voting rights by any member of management or
Not applicable.
Agreements
of the supervisory or control bodies.
1.3.1. The executive board shall use the general meeting of
shareholders to communicate and conduct the company's
YES.
businesses, for which the management shall publish a
Explanation dismissed.
manual for facilitating and stimulating participation in
1.3. General
general meetings.
Meeting
1.4.1. The board of directors shall prepare a critical analysis of
YES.
the advantages and disadvantages of the defensive
measure and its characteristics and above all, the activation
Explanation dismissed.
triggers and price parameters, if applicable, explaining them..
1.4.1. The board should critically analyze the advantages and
YES.
1.4. Defense
disadvantages of the defensive measure and its features,
Implemented. The Board of Directors' critical analysis of defensive measures
Measures
and in particular the triggering triggers and pricing
in the Company's Bylaws can be found on the Company's Investor Relations
parameters, if applicable, and explain them.
page at lojasrenner.mzweb.com.br > Corporate Governance > Overview.
Shareholders
5
Principle
Recommended Practice
Adopted / Explained
NÃO.
In 2005, Lojas Renner was the first Brazilian corporation with 100% of its shares traded
1.4.2 Clauses that make it impossible to
remove the
on B3, without a controlling shareholder, when it entered the Novo Mercado, the
highest level of governance of B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão. At that time, it was
measure from the bylaws, the so-called
'fundamental
understood that such a provision would give more security to shareholders that there
clauses', should not be used.
would be no significant changes in the Company in this then new "format" and that, if
it happened, the shareholder would not be harmed in his investment. The Company
believes that the standing clause, provided for in paragraph 11 of Article 39 of the
Bylaws, still holds the same importance, justifying its maintenance.
YES.
Implemented. The rules for determining the price of the public tender offer are
1.4. Defense
described in paragraph 2 of Article 39 of the Company's Bylaws, which determines
Measures
that the acquisition price in the Tender Offer of each share issued by the Company
may not be less than the highest value between (i) the economic value determined
1.4.3 If the bylaws provide for a public tender offer
in an appraisal report; (ii) one hundred and twenty percent (120%) of the issue price
(OPA) whenever a shareholder or group of
of the shares in any capital increase carried out through public distribution that
shareholders directly or indirectly attains a material
occurred in the period of twenty-four (24) months prior to the date on which it
interest in the voting capital, the rule for determining
becomes mandatory to carry out the Tender Offer pursuant to Article 39, duly
the offer price must not impose premium increases
updated by the IPCA until the time of payment; and (iii) one hundred and twenty
substantially above the economic or market value of
percent (120%) of the average unit price of the shares issued by the Company during
the shares.
the period of ninety (90) days prior to the Tender Offer on the stock exchange where
there is the highest volume of trading of the shares issued by the Company.
Therefore, the Company understands that there is no substantial increase in the price of the shares, considering that the 20% premium is within market parameters. The Bylaws can be consulted on the Company's Investor Relations page, at lojasrenner.mzweb.com.br > Corporate Governance > Bylaws, Regulations, Codes, Stock Plans and Policies.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lojas Renner SA published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 18:48:09 UTC.