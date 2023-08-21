Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo -
03:15:46 2023-08-21 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
17.20
BRL
-0.92%
-8.21%
-15.97%
Lojas Renner S A : SP DC support material
Distribution Center Layout
Waste
Maintenance
Water supply
Central chiller plant
Photovoltaic Plant
Warehouse C
Sewage expansion
Treatment
Plant
Delay
tank
Warehouse C
Warehouse B
WarehouseA
Camicado
Shipping
Renner/Youcom
16 th. m²
17 th. m²
130 th.m²
Dining Hall, First Aid Post, Rest Roomand
Leisure Area
Employee parking lot
Main entrance
Bus and visitor parking lot
Delivery Truck Parking Lot
DRUPS + Groupgenerators
Mainprocesses and flows
Dispatch
Packing
Order
Induction
Picking
Storage
Receiving
picking
Camicado
Intralogistic solution:
order picking
0
1
2
3
4
5 ...
9
0
1
2
3
4
5 ...
9
Intralogistic solution:
order picking
0
1
2
3
4
5 ...
9
0
1
2
3
4
5 ...
9
Disclaimer Lojas Renner SA published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 18:54:06 UTC.
Lojas Renner S.A. specializes in the retail distribution of clothes and accessories for men, women and children. Gross sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of products (90.4%): clothes, lingerie, shoes, bags, accessories, perfumes, cosmetic products, etc.;
- financial products (9.6%).
At the end of 2021, the marketing of the products is ensured through a network of 636 stores under the Renner (404), Camicado (119), Youcom (104) and Ashua (9) names in Brazil, and through Internet.
More about the company
Average target price
23.71BRL
Spread / Average Target
+36.57% Consensus