Lok'nStore : Block Listing Return
Lok'nStore Group Plc (the "Company")
Block Listing Six Monthly Update
The Company provides the following update in accordance with Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block listing arrangements:
a
Name of company
Lok'nStore Group Plc
b
Name of scheme
Lok'nStore Group Plc scheme:
Shares
Unapproved share option scheme
417,219
CSOP scheme
204,102
Total
621,321
c
Period of return (from/ to)
6 J
une 2021 to 5 D ecember 2021
d
Number and Class of Securities not issued at
621,321 ordinary shares of 1p each
the start of the period under the scheme
e
Additional listing
Nil
f
Number of securities issued under the
Shares
scheme during the period
Unapproved share option scheme
283,323
CSOP scheme
14,964
Total
298,287
g
Balance under the scheme of securities not
Shares
yet issued at the end of the period
Unapproved share option scheme
133,896
CSOP scheme
189,138
Total
323,034
h
Number and class of securities originally
900,000 ordinary shares of 1p each - 7 August 2014
admitted and the date of admission
400,000 ordinary shares of 1p each - 20 February 2015
350,000 ordinary shares of 1p each - 30 October 2015
350,000 ordinary shares of 1p each - 18 May 2016
500,000 ordinary shares of 1p each - 21 December 2018
i
Contact name - Company
Suzy Wolfe (Assistant Company Secretary)
Telephone number
01252 521010
Contact name - finnCap Ltd
Julian Blunt
Telephone number
020 7220 0500
Disclaimer
Lok'n Store Group plc published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:41:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
