    LOK   GB0007276115

LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC

(LOK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/10 05:12:54 am
900 GBX   -3.74%
05:42aLOK'NSTORE : Block Listing Return
PU
11/25LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/17LOK'NSTORE : 2021 Annual Report
PU
Lok'nStore : Block Listing Return

12/10/2021 | 05:42am EST
Lok'nStore Group Plc (the "Company")

Block Listing Six Monthly Update

The Company provides the following update in accordance with Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block listing arrangements:

a

Name of company

Lok'nStore Group Plc

b

Name of scheme

Lok'nStore Group Plc scheme:

Shares

Unapproved share option scheme

417,219

CSOP scheme

204,102

Total

621,321

c

Period of return (from/ to)

6 June 2021 to 5 December 2021

d

Number and Class of Securities not issued at

621,321 ordinary shares of 1p each

the start of the period under the scheme

e

Additional listing

Nil

f

Number of securities issued under the

Shares

scheme during the period

Unapproved share option scheme

283,323

CSOP scheme

14,964

Total

298,287

g

Balance under the scheme of securities not

Shares

yet issued at the end of the period

Unapproved share option scheme

133,896

CSOP scheme

189,138

Total

323,034

h

Number and class of securities originally

900,000 ordinary shares of 1p each - 7 August 2014

admitted and the date of admission

400,000 ordinary shares of 1p each - 20 February 2015

350,000 ordinary shares of 1p each - 30 October 2015

350,000 ordinary shares of 1p each - 18 May 2016

500,000 ordinary shares of 1p each - 21 December 2018

i

Contact name - Company

Suzy Wolfe (Assistant Company Secretary)

Telephone number

01252 521010

Contact name - finnCap Ltd

Julian Blunt

Telephone number

020 7220 0500

Disclaimer

Lok'n Store Group plc published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 24,8 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net income 2022 5,70 M 7,52 M 7,52 M
Net Debt 2022 67,5 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,2x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 274 M 362 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 60,6%
Managers and Directors
Neil James John Newman-Shepherd Group Managing Director
Raymond Alan Davies Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Andrew Jacobs Executive Chairman
Richard John Holmes Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles P. Peal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC38.52%362
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.20%35 980
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.72%32 014
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.78%31 750
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.75%28 604
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED14.23%27 516