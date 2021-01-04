Lok'nStore : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lok'nStore Group plc

('Lok'nStore' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 17 December 2020 that Edward Luker, Senior Non-Executive Director, has acquired 6,200 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 615.00 pence per Ordinary Share.

As a result of this transaction, Edward Luker's beneficial interest in the Company is 35,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.12 per cent of the Company's total voting rights.