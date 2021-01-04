Log in
LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC

LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC

(LOK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/04 05:37:23 am
683 GBX   +1.19%
Lok'nStore : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/04/2021 | 06:06am EST
Lok'nStore Group plc

('Lok'nStore' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 17 December 2020 that Edward Luker, Senior Non-Executive Director, has acquired 6,200 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 615.00 pence per Ordinary Share.

As a result of this transaction, Edward Luker's beneficial interest in the Company is 35,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.12 per cent of the Company's total voting rights.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Lok'nStore

01252 521 010

Suzy Wolfe, Assistant Company Secretary

finnCap Ltd

020 7220 0500

Julian Blunt/Giles Rolls, Corporate Finance

Alice Lane, ECM

Camarco

0203 757 4980

Billy Clegg/Tom Huddart/Oliver Head

The Notification of Dealing Form set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Edward Luker

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Lok'nStore Group plc

b)

LEI

213800MXVAMG3CA42A19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial

Ordinary shares of 1p each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB0007276115

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

No. of Shares

Price

6,200

615.00p

d)

Aggregated information:

See above

Aggregated volume

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

17 December 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lok'n Store Group plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 11:05:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
