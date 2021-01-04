Lok'nStore : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lok'nStore Group plc
('Lok'nStore' or the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company was notified on 17 December 2020 that Edward Luker, Senior Non-Executive Director, has acquired 6,200 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 615.00 pence per Ordinary Share.
As a result of this transaction, Edward Luker's beneficial interest in the Company is 35,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.12 per cent of the Company's total voting rights.
-Ends-
Enquiries:
Lok'nStore
01252 521 010
Suzy Wolfe, Assistant Company Secretary
finnCap Ltd
020 7220 0500
Julian Blunt/Giles Rolls, Corporate Finance
Alice Lane, ECM
Camarco
0203 757 4980
Billy Clegg/Tom Huddart/Oliver Head
The Notification of Dealing Form set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
a)
Name
Edward Luker
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
a)
Name
Lok'nStore Group plc
b)
LEI
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial
Ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code
GB0007276115
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
No. of Shares
|
|
d)
Aggregated information:
See above
•
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
17 December 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)
