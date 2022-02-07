Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lok'nStore Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOK   GB0007276115

LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC

(LOK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lok'nStore : Trading Update

02/07/2022 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

7 February 2022

Lok'nStore Group plc

("Lok'nStore", the "Company", "We" or the "Group")

Trading Update

"Excellent revenue and pricing growth with new stores on the way"

Lok'nStore, the fast-growing AIM listed self-storage company, is pleased to provide the following update on trading for the half year to 31 January 2022.

Trading in the first half of FY2022 was strong with self-storage revenue up 34.1% on the previous year, driven by significant improvements in both occupancy and pricing. Price per sq. ft. of occupied space was up 18.5% and unit occupancy was up 6.0% over 12 months.

Our fully funded new store pipeline of twelve stores is progressing well with our new landmark store in Warrington now open. We are also on site at a further five stores, two of which in Wolverhampton and Stevenage will be open in the coming months.

Beyond our secured pipeline, which will increase our owned trading space by 49.2%, we have a further three sites progressing with lawyers and continue to see many opportunities beyond this. This pipeline of new stores will add considerable momentum to sales and earnings growth over the medium term.

Last week Lok'nStore announced the sale and manage back of four of our well-established stores at a significant premium to July 2021 valuations. The £37.2 million of cash generated from this transaction will be re-cycled into new, faster growing Landmark stores.

Interim results will be announced on Monday 25 April 2022.

Andrew Jacobs, Executive Chairman of Lok'nStore said:

"Trading in the 6 months to 31st January 2022 has been excellent with self-storage revenue up 34.1% against last year. Pricing per occupied square foot is up 18.5% compared to 12 months ago with unit occupancy up 6.0%.

We have made significant progress on our fully funded new store pipeline of twelve stores. We are onsite at five stores all of which will open within the next 15 months. This is a busy and exciting time for Lok'nStore. Our pipeline of new stores, increasing lettable space by 49.2%, will enable Lok'nStore to increase the rate of dividend growth for shareholders going forward."

Enquiries:

Lok'nStore

01252 521 010

Andrew Jacobs, Executive Chairman

Ray Davies, Finance Director

finnCap Ltd

020 7220 0500

Julian Blunt/Seamus Fricker, Corporate Finance

Alice Lane, Corporate Broking

Peel Hunt LLP

020 7418 8900

Capel Irwin/Carl Gough/Henry Nicholls

Camarco

020 3757 4991

Billy Clegg/Tom Huddart/Emily Shea-Simonds

Disclaimer

Lok'n Store Group plc published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC
04:28aLOK'NSTORE : Trading Update
PU
02/01Lok'nStore to Sell Four UK Stores For $53 Million
MT
02/01Self Storage Trading LLP agreed to acquire Four Freehold Stores located in Basingstoke,..
CI
2021LOK'NSTORE : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
PU
2021LOK'NSTORE : Block Listing Return
PU
2021Lok'nstore Group plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021LOK'NSTORE : 2021 Annual Report
PU
2021LOK'NSTORE : Notice of AGM and Board Changes
PU
2021LOK'NSTORE : Generic Form of Proxy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24,2 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net income 2022 5,40 M 7,32 M 7,32 M
Net Debt 2022 30,6 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,0x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 297 M 403 M 403 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float -
Chart LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lok'nStore Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 012,50 GBX
Average target price 1 216,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil James John Newman-Shepherd Group Managing Director
Raymond Alan Davies Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Andrew Jacobs Executive Chairman
Richard John Holmes Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles P. Peal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC1.25%403
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED28.07%36 651
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.22%35 974
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.68%35 337
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.30%33 020
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.45%29 545