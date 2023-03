(Correcting headline to 'sells'.)

Rio Tinto PLC - London-based miner - Chief Executive Simon Trott sells 20,000 shares at GBP59.37 each for a total of GBP1.2 million on Wednesday and 35,000 shares at GBP59.85 per share for a total of GBP2.1 million on Thursday.

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

