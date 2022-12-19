Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. LOLC Development Finance PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIFL.N0000   LK0393N00005

LOLC DEVELOPMENT FINANCE PLC

(NIFL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
520.75 LKR    0.00%
Sri Lankan shares slide for a third day as financials, industrials slip
RE
11/15LOLC Development Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/15Lolc Development Finance : Interim Financial Statements as at 30/09/22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sri Lankan shares slide for a third day as financials, industrials slip

12/19/2022 | 06:08am EST
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a third straight session on Monday, hurt by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index ended 1.30% lower at 8,626.21, with top drags conglomerate LOLC Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc losing 4.5% and 4.9%, respectively.

* The trading volume fell to 74.9 million shares from 85.4 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover dropped to 2.52 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.94 million) from 2.86 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 823.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.51 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 363.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROWNS INVESTMENTS PLC -3.66% 7.9 End-of-day quote.-51.53%
LOLC DEVELOPMENT FINANCE PLC 0.00% 520.75 End-of-day quote.60.11%
LOLC FINANCE PLC 0.00% 8.4 End-of-day quote.-58.00%
LOLC HOLDINGS PLC -2.54% 442 End-of-day quote.-61.96%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 754 M 7,50 M 7,50 M
Net income 2022 388 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
Net Debt 2022 9 984 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 123x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 179 B 489 M 489 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 841
Free-Float -
Chart LOLC DEVELOPMENT FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
W. A. Rohana Kumara Chief Executive Officer
Gayan Herath Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Manager-Finance
Waduthantri Dharshan Jayawardena Non-Executive Chairman
A. J. Luxman Peiris Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Wijesingha Dharmaratne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOLC DEVELOPMENT FINANCE PLC60.11%489
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-5.45%48 090
ORIX CORPORATION-7.43%18 609
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-28.41%14 962
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED40.18%7 244
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED12.66%6 205