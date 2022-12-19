Sri Lankan shares slide for a third day as financials, industrials slip

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a third straight session on Monday, hurt by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index ended 1.30% lower at 8,626.21, with top drags conglomerate LOLC Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc losing 4.5% and 4.9%, respectively.

* The trading volume fell to 74.9 million shares from 85.4 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover dropped to 2.52 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.94 million) from 2.86 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 823.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.51 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 363.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)