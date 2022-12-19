Sri Lankan shares slide for a third day as financials, industrials slip

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a
third straight session on Monday, hurt by losses in financial
and industrial stocks.
* The CSE All Share index ended 1.30% lower at
8,626.21, with top drags conglomerate LOLC Holdings Plc
and LOLC Finance Plc losing 4.5% and 4.9%,
respectively.
* The trading volume fell to 74.9 million shares from 85.4
million in the previous session.
* The equity market's turnover dropped to 2.52 billion Sri
Lankan rupees ($6.94 million) from 2.86 billion rupees in the
previous session, according to exchange data.
* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market,
purchasing stocks worth 823.6 million rupees, while domestic
investors were net sellers, offloading 2.51 billion rupees of
shares, the data showed.
($1 = 363.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dhanya Ann Thoppil)