  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  LOLC Development Finance PLC
  News
  Summary
    NIFL.N0000   LK0393N00005

LOLC DEVELOPMENT FINANCE PLC

(NIFL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
485.00 LKR   +10.42%
09/16Sri Lankan shares post third straight weekly gain
RE
09/14Sri Lankan shares rise as financials boost
RE
09/12Sri Lankan shares close at 5-1/2-month high as financials gain
RE
Sri Lankan shares snap 3-session winning streak as financials drag

09/19/2022 | 06:15am EDT
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a three-session winning streak to close lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.35% lower at 10,025.40 points. Last week, the index climbed 4.1% to log gains for a third consecutive week.

* Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will make a presentation to its international creditors on Friday, laying out the full extent of its economic troubles and plans for a debt restructuring and multi-billion-dollar International Monetary Fund bailout.

* The island-nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, as it struggles with soaring inflation, economic contraction and a severe shortage of essential items caused by a record slump in foreign reserves.

* The CSE index has gained 10.5% so far this month after Sri Lanka reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a loan of about $2.9 billion earlier this month.

* Finance and leasing company LOLC Development Finance Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc were the top drags on the index, falling 5.2% and 3.4%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 103.3 million shares from 135.9 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market turnover was 3.34 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.28 million), compared with 5.34 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 73.5 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 3.30 billion rupees worth of stocks, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 360.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
