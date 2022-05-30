|
LOLC Finance : Interim Financial Statements as of 03/31/2022
INTERIM FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
For the year ended
31st March 2022
LOLC Finance PLC
CONTENTS
As at 31st March 2022
|
|
|
Page
|
1
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
1
|
2
|
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
2
|
3
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
3
|
4
|
Statement of Cash flows
|
4
|
5
|
Operating Segments
|
5
|
6
|
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
|
6
|
7
|
Statement of Directors' and Chief Executive Officer's holding in Shares of the Entity
|
12
|
8
|
Top 20 Shareholders
|
13
LOLC Finance PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31st March 2022
|
|
As at 31.03.2022
|
As at 31.03.2021
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
Rs. '000
|
Rs. '000
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Cash and bank balances
|
12,282,960
|
13,422,690
|
Deposits with banks and other financial institutions
|
8,855,769
|
7,203,306
|
Investment in government securities and others
|
23,841,483
|
15,838,455
|
Derivative assets
|
2,487,385
|
325,029
|
Financial assets at amortized cost :
|
|
|
Rentals receivable on leased assets
|
57,388,553
|
43,098,407
|
Loans and advances
|
149,443,804
|
61,550,510
|
Investment securities
|
8,122,227
|
5,498,000
|
Other receivables
|
2,093,253
|
731,692
|
Amount due from related companies
|
49,031
|
33,222
|
Inventories
|
425,582
|
271,727
|
Investment properties
|
38,287,958
|
21,088,740
|
Property plant and equipment
|
8,326,735
|
1,163,218
|
Total assets
|
311,604,738
|
170,224,996
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
Bank overdraft
|
5,675,768
|
1,861,003
|
Interest bearing borrowings
|
44,309,903
|
16,437,442
|
Deposits from customers
|
159,222,296
|
107,791,136
|
Trade payables
|
596,257
|
144,788
|
Accruals and other payables
|
8,447,372
|
4,557,547
|
Derivative liabilities
|
13,176
|
-
|
Amount due to related companies
|
2,071,997
|
620,862
|
Current tax payable
|
2,520,990
|
857,903
|
Deferred tax liability
|
2,974,781
|
1,733,249
|
Defined benefit obligations
|
565,709
|
332,532
|
Total liabilities
|
226,398,250
|
134,336,462
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
Stated capital
|
211,581,448
|
12,762,500
|
Statutory reserve
|
3,596,579
|
3,596,579
|
Revaluation reserve
|
1,505,632
|
328,838
|
Cash flow hedge reserve
|
(83,702)
|
27,608
|
Fair Value Reserve
|
140,753
|
45,446
|
Merger Reserve
|
(167,630,931)
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
36,096,710
|
19,127,563
|
Total equity
|
85,206,489
|
35,888,534
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
311,604,738
|
170,224,996
|
Net asset value per share (Rs.)
|
4.43
|
6.84
Certification :
These financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.
|
Sgd.
|
|
……………………………..
|
|
Mr Buddhika Weeratunga
|
|
Head of Finance
|
|
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
|
Signed for and on behalf of the Board
|
|
Sgd.
|
Sgd.
|
……………………………..
|
………………………………...
|
Mr Krishan Thilakarathne - Director / CEO
|
Mr Conrad Dias - Chairman / Non Executive Director
27th May 2022
Rajagiriya (Greater Colombo)
LOLC Finance PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31st March 2022
|
|
For the period ended
|
|
For the quarter ended
|
|
|
31.03.2022
|
31.03.2021
|
Variance
|
31.03.2022
|
31.03.2021
|
Variance
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
Rs '000
|
Rs '000
|
%
|
Rs '000
|
Rs '000
|
%
|
Interest income
|
30,859,274
|
33,920,373
|
-9%
|
7,937,847
|
8,427,642
|
-6%
|
Interest expense
|
(8,979,992)
|
(12,446,790)
|
28%
|
(2,353,190)
|
(2,572,490)
|
9%
|
Net interest income
|
21,879,282
|
21,473,583
|
2%
|
5,584,658
|
5,855,153
|
-5%
|
Net other operating income
|
11,219,986
|
10,139,599
|
11%
|
4,845,965
|
1,204,335
|
302%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total income
|
33,099,269
|
31,613,182
|
5%
|
10,430,623
|
7,059,488
|
48%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct expenses excluding interest cost
|
(863,534)
|
(950,855)
|
9%
|
(272,499)
|
(250,385)
|
-9%
|
Allowance for impairment & write-offs
|
(2,991,760)
|
(16,341,362)
|
82%
|
(2,145,830)
|
(4,679,803)
|
54%
|
Personnel expenses
|
(3,564,803)
|
(3,156,955)
|
-13%
|
(1,151,863)
|
(735,735)
|
-57%
|
Depreciation
|
(207,248)
|
(131,854)
|
-57%
|
(58,843)
|
(21,837)
|
-169%
|
General & administration expenses
|
(5,891,790)
|
(5,979,228)
|
1%
|
(1,653,190)
|
(1,597,439)
|
-3%
|
Profit from operations
|
19,580,135
|
5,052,929
|
288%
|
5,148,397
|
(225,710)
|
2381%
|
Value added tax on financial services
|
(1,837,501)
|
(556,146)
|
-230%
|
64,315
|
329,214
|
80%
|
Profit before income tax expense
|
17,742,634
|
4,496,783
|
295%
|
5,212,713
|
103,504
|
4936%
|
Income tax expense
|
(792,048)
|
(130,845)
|
-505%
|
(412,160)
|
127,602
|
423%
|
Profit for the period
|
16,950,585
|
4,365,939
|
288%
|
4,800,553
|
231,105
|
1977%
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit liability - gain / (loss)
|
24,422
|
19,845
|
23%
|
24,422
|
64,523
|
-62%
|
Related tax
|
(5,861)
|
(12,620)
|
-54%
|
(5,861)
|
(25,130)
|
-77%
|
|
18,561
|
7,225
|
157%
|
18,561
|
39,394
|
-53%
|
Revaluation of property, plant and equipment
|
1,495,420
|
96,208
|
1454%
|
1,495,420
|
-
|
-
|
Related tax
|
(318,626)
|
(8,897)
|
3481%
|
(318,626)
|
-
|
-
|
|
1,176,794
|
87,311
|
1248%
|
1,176,794
|
-
|
-
|
Movement in fair value - equity investments at FVOCI
|
95,307
|
10,711
|
790%
|
95,307
|
10,711
|
790%
|
Related tax
|
-
|
3,473
|
-100%
|
-
|
3,473
|
-100%
|
|
95,307
|
14,185
|
572%
|
95,307
|
14,185
|
572%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
|
1,290,662
|
108,721
|
1087%
|
1,290,662
|
53,578
|
2309%
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Movement in fair value through OCI reserve
|
-
|
19,305
|
-100%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Movement in hedge reserves
|
(189,254)
|
130,493
|
-245%
|
(185,500)
|
76,713
|
-342%
|
Related tax
|
77,945
|
(25,575)
|
-405%
|
77,945
|
(10,517)
|
-841%
|
|
(111,309)
|
104,917
|
-206%
|
(107,555)
|
66,196
|
-262%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
(111,309)
|
124,222
|
-190%
|
(107,555)
|
66,196
|
-262%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
|
1,179,352
|
232,942
|
406%
|
1,183,107
|
119,775
|
888%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
18,129,938
|
4,598,881
|
294%
|
5,983,660
|
350,880
|
1605%
|
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
|
3.23
|
0.83
|
|
0.91
|
0.04
|
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
LOLC Finance PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 31st March 2022
|
|
Stated Capital
|
Statutory
|
Revaluation
|
Cash flow
|
Fair Value
|
Merger Reserve
|
Retained
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
Reserve
|
Reserve
|
Hedge Reserve
|
Reserve
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
Rs '000
|
Rs '000
|
Rs '000
|
Rs '000
|
Rs '000
|
Rs '000
|
Rs '000
|
Rs '000
|
Balance as at 01 April 2020
|
12,762,500
|
3,378,282
|
241,528
|
(77,310)
|
11,957
|
-
|
14,972,696
|
31,289,653
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,365,939
|
4,365,939
|
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit liability - gain / (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,225
|
7,225
|
Revaluation gain on property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
87,311
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
87,311
|
Revaluation gain on fair value through OCI investments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14,185
|
-
|
-
|
14,185
|
Movement in fair value through OCI reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19,305
|
-
|
-
|
19,305
|
Net movement of cashflow hedges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
104,917
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
104,917
|
Total other comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
87,311
|
104,917
|
33,489
|
-
|
7,225
|
232,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
87,311
|
104,917
|
33,489
|
-
|
4,373,164
|
4,598,881
|
Transactions recorded directly in equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer to Statutory Reserve Fund
|
-
|
218,297
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(218,297)
|
-
|
Total transactions recorded directly in equity
|
-
|
218,297
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(218,297)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31 March 2021
|
12,762,500
|
3,596,579
|
328,838
|
27,608
|
45,446
|
-
|
19,127,563
|
35,888,534
|
Balance as at 01 April 2021
|
12,762,500
|
3,596,579
|
328,838
|
27,608
|
45,446
|
-
|
19,127,563
|
35,888,534
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16,950,585
|
16,950,585
|
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit liability - gain / (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18,561
|
18,561
|
Revaluation gain on property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
1,176,794
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,176,794
|
Revaluation gain on fair value through OCI investments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
95,307
|
-
|
-
|
95,307
|
Net movement of cashflow hedges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(111,309)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(111,309)
|
Total other comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
1,176,794
|
(111,309)
|
95,307
|
-
|
18,561
|
1,179,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
1,176,794
|
(111,309)
|
95,307
|
-
|
16,969,146
|
18,129,938
|
Transactions recorded directly in equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued during the year
|
198,818,948
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
198,818,948
|
Excess of the investment and other adjustments on merger with subsidiary
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(167,630,931)
|
|
(167,630,931)
|
Total transactions recorded directly in equity
|
198,818,948
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(167,630,931)
|
-
|
31,188,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31 March 2022
|
211,581,448
|
3,596,579
|
1,505,632
|
(83,702)
|
140,753
|
(167,630,931)
|
36,096,709
|
85,206,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
