LOLC Finance : Interim Financial Statements as of 03/31/2022

Balance as at 01 April 2020

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income, net of income tax

Revaluation gain on property, plant and equipment

Revaluation gain on fair value through OCI investments

Movement in fair value through OCI reserve

Total other comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Balance as at 31 March 2021

Balance as at 01 April 2021

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income, net of income tax

Revaluation gain on property, plant and equipment

Revaluation gain on fair value through OCI investments

Total other comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Shares issued during the year

Excess of the investment and other adjustments on merger with subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

(167,630,931)