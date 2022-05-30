Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. LOLC Finance PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOFC.N0000   LK0392N00007

LOLC FINANCE PLC

(LOFC.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-29
9.500 LKR   -2.06%
01:00pLOLC FINANCE : Interim Financial Statements as of 03/31/2022
PU
04/28LOLC FINANCE : Prospectus - Debenture Issue 2015 (CLC)
PU
04/08Sri Lankan shares extend losses; investors await cenbank meeting
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LOLC Finance : Interim Financial Statements as of 03/31/2022

05/30/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

For the year ended

31st March 2022

LOLC FINANCE PLC

LOLC Finance PLC

CONTENTS

As at 31st March 2022

Page

1

Statement of Financial Position

1

2

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

2

3

Statement of Changes in Equity

3

4

Statement of Cash flows

4

5

Operating Segments

5

6

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

6

7

Statement of Directors' and Chief Executive Officer's holding in Shares of the Entity

12

8

Top 20 Shareholders

13

LOLC Finance PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31st March 2022

As at 31.03.2022

As at 31.03.2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

ASSETS

Cash and bank balances

12,282,960

13,422,690

Deposits with banks and other financial institutions

8,855,769

7,203,306

Investment in government securities and others

23,841,483

15,838,455

Derivative assets

2,487,385

325,029

Financial assets at amortized cost :

Rentals receivable on leased assets

57,388,553

43,098,407

Loans and advances

149,443,804

61,550,510

Investment securities

8,122,227

5,498,000

Other receivables

2,093,253

731,692

Amount due from related companies

49,031

33,222

Inventories

425,582

271,727

Investment properties

38,287,958

21,088,740

Property plant and equipment

8,326,735

1,163,218

Total assets

311,604,738

170,224,996

LIABILITIES

Bank overdraft

5,675,768

1,861,003

Interest bearing borrowings

44,309,903

16,437,442

Deposits from customers

159,222,296

107,791,136

Trade payables

596,257

144,788

Accruals and other payables

8,447,372

4,557,547

Derivative liabilities

13,176

-

Amount due to related companies

2,071,997

620,862

Current tax payable

2,520,990

857,903

Deferred tax liability

2,974,781

1,733,249

Defined benefit obligations

565,709

332,532

Total liabilities

226,398,250

134,336,462

EQUITY

Stated capital

211,581,448

12,762,500

Statutory reserve

3,596,579

3,596,579

Revaluation reserve

1,505,632

328,838

Cash flow hedge reserve

(83,702)

27,608

Fair Value Reserve

140,753

45,446

Merger Reserve

(167,630,931)

-

Retained earnings

36,096,710

19,127,563

Total equity

85,206,489

35,888,534

Total liabilities and equity

311,604,738

170,224,996

Net asset value per share (Rs.)

4.43

6.84

Certification :

These financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

Sgd.

……………………………..

Mr Buddhika Weeratunga

Head of Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board

Sgd.

Sgd.

……………………………..

………………………………...

Mr Krishan Thilakarathne - Director / CEO

Mr Conrad Dias - Chairman / Non Executive Director

27th May 2022

Rajagiriya (Greater Colombo)

1

LOLC Finance PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31st March 2022

For the period ended

For the quarter ended

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Variance

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Variance

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Rs '000

Rs '000

%

Rs '000

Rs '000

%

Interest income

30,859,274

33,920,373

-9%

7,937,847

8,427,642

-6%

Interest expense

(8,979,992)

(12,446,790)

28%

(2,353,190)

(2,572,490)

9%

Net interest income

21,879,282

21,473,583

2%

5,584,658

5,855,153

-5%

Net other operating income

11,219,986

10,139,599

11%

4,845,965

1,204,335

302%

Total income

33,099,269

31,613,182

5%

10,430,623

7,059,488

48%

Operating expenses

Direct expenses excluding interest cost

(863,534)

(950,855)

9%

(272,499)

(250,385)

-9%

Allowance for impairment & write-offs

(2,991,760)

(16,341,362)

82%

(2,145,830)

(4,679,803)

54%

Personnel expenses

(3,564,803)

(3,156,955)

-13%

(1,151,863)

(735,735)

-57%

Depreciation

(207,248)

(131,854)

-57%

(58,843)

(21,837)

-169%

General & administration expenses

(5,891,790)

(5,979,228)

1%

(1,653,190)

(1,597,439)

-3%

Profit from operations

19,580,135

5,052,929

288%

5,148,397

(225,710)

2381%

Value added tax on financial services

(1,837,501)

(556,146)

-230%

64,315

329,214

80%

Profit before income tax expense

17,742,634

4,496,783

295%

5,212,713

103,504

4936%

Income tax expense

(792,048)

(130,845)

-505%

(412,160)

127,602

423%

Profit for the period

16,950,585

4,365,939

288%

4,800,553

231,105

1977%

Other comprehensive income

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of defined benefit liability - gain / (loss)

24,422

19,845

23%

24,422

64,523

-62%

Related tax

(5,861)

(12,620)

-54%

(5,861)

(25,130)

-77%

18,561

7,225

157%

18,561

39,394

-53%

Revaluation of property, plant and equipment

1,495,420

96,208

1454%

1,495,420

-

-

Related tax

(318,626)

(8,897)

3481%

(318,626)

-

-

1,176,794

87,311

1248%

1,176,794

-

-

Movement in fair value - equity investments at FVOCI

95,307

10,711

790%

95,307

10,711

790%

Related tax

-

3,473

-100%

-

3,473

-100%

95,307

14,185

572%

95,307

14,185

572%

Total of items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

1,290,662

108,721

1087%

1,290,662

53,578

2309%

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Movement in fair value through OCI reserve

-

19,305

-100%

-

-

-

Movement in hedge reserves

(189,254)

130,493

-245%

(185,500)

76,713

-342%

Related tax

77,945

(25,575)

-405%

77,945

(10,517)

-841%

(111,309)

104,917

-206%

(107,555)

66,196

-262%

Total of items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

(111,309)

124,222

-190%

(107,555)

66,196

-262%

Total comprehensive income, net of tax

1,179,352

232,942

406%

1,183,107

119,775

888%

Total comprehensive income for the period

18,129,938

4,598,881

294%

5,983,660

350,880

1605%

Basic earnings per share (Rs.)

3.23

0.83

0.91

0.04

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

2

LOLC Finance PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31st March 2022

Stated Capital

Statutory

Revaluation

Cash flow

Fair Value

Merger Reserve

Retained

Total Equity

Reserve

Reserve

Hedge Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Balance as at 01 April 2020

12,762,500

3,378,282

241,528

(77,310)

11,957

-

14,972,696

31,289,653

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,365,939

4,365,939

Other comprehensive income, net of income tax

Remeasurements of defined benefit liability - gain / (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,225

7,225

Revaluation gain on property, plant and equipment

-

-

87,311

-

-

-

-

87,311

Revaluation gain on fair value through OCI investments

-

-

-

-

14,185

-

-

14,185

Movement in fair value through OCI reserve

-

-

-

-

19,305

-

-

19,305

Net movement of cashflow hedges

-

-

-

104,917

-

-

-

104,917

Total other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

87,311

104,917

33,489

-

7,225

232,942

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

87,311

104,917

33,489

-

4,373,164

4,598,881

Transactions recorded directly in equity

Transfer to Statutory Reserve Fund

-

218,297

-

-

-

-

(218,297)

-

Total transactions recorded directly in equity

-

218,297

-

-

-

-

(218,297)

-

Balance as at 31 March 2021

12,762,500

3,596,579

328,838

27,608

45,446

-

19,127,563

35,888,534

Balance as at 01 April 2021

12,762,500

3,596,579

328,838

27,608

45,446

-

19,127,563

35,888,534

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

16,950,585

16,950,585

Other comprehensive income, net of income tax

Remeasurements of defined benefit liability - gain / (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

18,561

18,561

Revaluation gain on property, plant and equipment

-

-

1,176,794

-

-

-

-

1,176,794

Revaluation gain on fair value through OCI investments

-

-

-

-

95,307

-

-

95,307

Net movement of cashflow hedges

-

-

-

(111,309)

-

-

-

(111,309)

Total other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

1,176,794

(111,309)

95,307

-

18,561

1,179,352

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

1,176,794

(111,309)

95,307

-

16,969,146

18,129,938

Transactions recorded directly in equity

Shares issued during the year

198,818,948

-

-

-

-

-

-

198,818,948

Excess of the investment and other adjustments on merger with subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

(167,630,931)

(167,630,931)

Total transactions recorded directly in equity

198,818,948

-

-

-

-

(167,630,931)

-

31,188,017

Balance as at 31 March 2022

211,581,448

3,596,579

1,505,632

(83,702)

140,753

(167,630,931)

36,096,709

85,206,488

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LOLC Finance plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 16:58:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOLC FINANCE PLC
01:00pLOLC FINANCE : Interim Financial Statements as of 03/31/2022
PU
04/28LOLC FINANCE : Prospectus - Debenture Issue 2015 (CLC)
PU
04/08Sri Lankan shares extend losses; investors await cenbank meeting
RE
04/07Sri Lankan shares tumble nearly 4%; cenbank meeting in focus
RE
04/06Sri Lankan shares drop; president to stay on despite protests
RE
03/31LOLC Finance PLC Appoints D M D K Thilakaratne as Chief Executive Officer
CI
03/31LOLC Finance PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
03/30LOLC FINANCE PLC (COSE : LOFC.N0000), Commercial Leasing & Finance PLC (COSE:CLC.N0000) an..
CI
03/18How Agritech Has Increased Agricultural Produce, Created Jobs
AQ
02/14LOLC Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended D..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 313 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net income 2021 4 366 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net cash 2021 486 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 183 B 507 M 507 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,35x
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 072
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LOLC FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
LOLC Finance PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
D.M.D. Krishan Thilakaratne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Buddhika Weeratunga Head-Finance
Francisco K. Conrad P. N. Dias Chairman
Montini Warnakula Chief Operating Officer
Jithendra Gunatileka Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOLC FINANCE PLC-52.50%517
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-14.09%46 613
ORIX CORPORATION3.13%22 733
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-22.10%18 124
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED26.16%6 950
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-52.25%6 914