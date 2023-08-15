Today at 07:14 am

BENGALURU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by financials and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 1.47% at 11,224.22.

* Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top losers on the index, down 4.22% and 1.75%, respectively.

* Sri Lanka on Tuesday lifted a ban on import of trucks and other heavy vehicles imposed after the country's economy tottered from a financial crisis caused by a severe shortage of dollars.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 2.12 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.60 million) from 3.99 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Meanwhile, trading volume on the CSE index fell to 86.4 million shares from 137.2 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 155.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.07 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 321.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru)