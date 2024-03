Lollands Bank A/S (the Bank) is a Denmark-based regional bank. It is engaged in the provision of banking products and financial services to both private individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in the local communities on the Danish islands of Lolland and Falster, as well as in South Zealand. Its head office is located in Nakskov and branch offices in Maribo, Nykoebing F., Roedbyhavn and Soellested, among others. Its offering includes loans, payment services, saving accounts for adults and children, cards, mortgages, investment services, non-life insurance and pension funds, among others. Lollands Bank A/S also offers access to the online banking facility, Netbank. Its main shareholder is AHJ A/S.

Sector Banks