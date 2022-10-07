Advanced search
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima : Corp. 6-K - Form 6-K

10/07/2022
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_______________
FORM 6-K
_______________

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of October, 2022
Commission File Number: 001-38262
_______________
LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA
SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
LOMA NEGRA CORPORATION
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
_______________
Cecilia Grierson 355, 4th Floor
Zip Code C1107CPG - Capital Federal
Republic of Argentina
(Address of principal executive offices)
_______________
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐


Table of Contents
Item
Description
1
Relevant event



SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima



Date: October 6, 2022
 By: /s/
Marcos I. Gradin
Name:
 Marcos I. Gradin
Title:
 Chief Financial Officer



Cecilia Grierson 355 4° piso
(1107) - Cdad. Autónoma de Bs. As.
Tel +54 11 4319-3000
www.lomanegra.com.ar

City of Buenos Aires, October 6th, 2022

Messrs.

Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV)

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. (BYMA)

Ref.: LOMA NEGRA C.I.A.S.A. - Relevant Event

Dear Sirs,

We are writing in accordance with Section 2 of Chapter I, Title XII of the Argentine National Securities Commission ("Comisión Nacional de Valores") Regulations (2013 revised version) regarding the share repurchase plan that was approved by the Board of Directors of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina S.A. (the "Company").

In this regard, we inform that during the period from October 5th to October 6th, 2022, the Company purchased its own shares as follows:

Acquisition date
Amount of Shares
Average Price
Total Amount
October 5th, 2022
35,700
$ 415.55
$ 14,835,029.74
October 6th, 2022
35,800
$ 418.77
$ 14,992,109.44

The acquisitions complied with the daily limit for operations in the Argentine market of up to twenty-five percent (25%) of the average daily transaction volume of the Company's shares during the previous 90 (ninety) business days, in accordance with Section 66 of Law No. 26,831.

Sincerely,



_____________________________________
Marcos I. Gradin
Investor Relations Officer
LOMA NEGRA C.I.A.S.A.


Disclaimer

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 10:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
