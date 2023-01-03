Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima : Corporation 6-K - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES
Cecilia Grierson 355 4° piso
(1107) - Cdad. Autónoma de Bs. As.
Tel +54 11 4319-3000
www.lomanegra.com.ar
|
City of Buenos Aires, January 2nd, 2023
Messrs.
Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV)
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. (BYMA)
Ref.: LOMA NEGRA C.I.A.S.A. - Relevant Event
Dear Sirs,
We are writing in accordance with Section 2 of Chapter I, Title XII of the Argentine National Securities Commission ("Comisión Nacional de Valores") Regulations (2013 revised version) regarding the share repurchase plan that was approved by the Board of Directors of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina S.A. (the "Company").
In this regard, we inform that during the period from December 26th, 2022 to December 30th, 2022, the Company purchased its own American Depositary Receipt (ADR) as follows:
|
Acquisition date
|
American Depositary
Receipt (ADR)
|
Average Price
|
Total Amount
|
December 28, 2022
|
17,473
|
USD 6.8812
|
USD 120,234.61
The acquisitions complied with the daily limit for operations in the Argentine market of up to twenty-five percent (25%) of the average daily transaction volume of the Company's shares during the previous 90 (ninety) business days, in accordance with Section 66 of Law No. 26,831.
In this sense, we hereby inform that the share repurchase plan approved by the Board of the Company on October 3rd, 2022 until December 31st, 2022, has ended.
Sincerely,
_____________________________________
Marcos I. Gradin
Investor Relations Officer
LOMA NEGRA C.I.A.S.A.