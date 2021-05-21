Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima : Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (Form 6-K)

City of Buenos Aires, May 21, 2021





Messrs.





Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV)





Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. (BYMA)





Ref. : LOMA NEGRA C.I.A.S.A. - Relevant Event





Dear Sirs,





We are writing in accordance with article 2 of Chapter I, Title XII of the Argentine National Securities Commission ('Comisión Nacional de Valores') Regulations (2013 revised version) regarding the share repurchase plan that was approved by the Board of Directors of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina S.A. (the 'Company').





In this sense, we inform that during the period from May 17th to May 21st, 2021, the Company purchased its own shares according as follows:





Acquisition date Amount of Shares Average Price Total Amount May 17, 2021 46,900 AR$ 206.65 AR$ 9,691,850.00 May 18, 2021 46,900 AR$ 208.83 AR$ 9,794,133.95 May 19, 2021 46,300 AR$ 209.31 AR$ 9,691,109.45 May 20, 2021 46,000 AR$ 214.77 AR$ 9,879,438.30 May 21, 2021 46,000 AR$ 214.99 AR$ 9,889,945.60





The acquisitions complied with the daily limit for operations in the Argentine market of up to twenty-five percent (25%) of the average daily transaction volume of the Company's shares during the previous 90 (ninety) business days, in accordance with article 66 of Law No. 26,831.





Sincerely,









_____________________________________

Marcos I. Gradin

Investor Relations Officer

LOMA NEGRA C.I.A.S.A.