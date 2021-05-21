Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima : Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (Form 6-K)
05/21/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
By:
/s/
Marcos I. Gradin
Date: May 21, 2021
Name:
Marcos I. Gradin
Title:
Chief Financial Officer
Cecilia Grierson 355 4° piso
(1107) - Cdad. Autónoma de Bs. As.
Tel +54 11 4319-3000
www.lomanegra.com.ar
City of Buenos Aires, May 21, 2021
Messrs.
Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV)
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. (BYMA)
Ref.: LOMA NEGRA C.I.A.S.A. - Relevant Event
Dear Sirs,
We are writing in accordance with article 2 of Chapter I, Title XII of the Argentine National Securities Commission ('Comisión Nacional de Valores') Regulations (2013 revised version) regarding the share repurchase plan that was approved by the Board of Directors of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina S.A. (the 'Company').
In this sense, we inform that during the period from May 17th to May 21st, 2021, the Company purchased its own shares according as follows:
Acquisition date
Amount of Shares
Average Price
Total Amount
May 17, 2021
46,900
AR$ 206.65
AR$ 9,691,850.00
May 18, 2021
46,900
AR$ 208.83
AR$ 9,794,133.95
May 19, 2021
46,300
AR$ 209.31
AR$ 9,691,109.45
May 20, 2021
46,000
AR$ 214.77
AR$ 9,879,438.30
May 21, 2021
46,000
AR$ 214.99
AR$ 9,889,945.60
The acquisitions complied with the daily limit for operations in the Argentine market of up to twenty-five percent (25%) of the average daily transaction volume of the Company's shares during the previous 90 (ninety) business days, in accordance with article 66 of Law No. 26,831.
