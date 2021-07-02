Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOMA   US54150E1047

LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(LOMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ (Form 6-K)

07/02/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
Table of Contents
Item
Description
1
Loma Negra relevant event


Disclaimer

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 20:29:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
04:32pLOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGEN : Indicate by check mark whether the regist..
PU
04:32pLOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGEN : Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad An..
PU
06/14LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGEN : Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad An..
PU
06/09LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGEN : Consolidated condensed interim financial ..
PU
06/04LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGEN : Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad An..
PU
05/28LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGEN : Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad An..
PU
05/21LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGEN : Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad An..
PU
05/19LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGEN : Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
05/14LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGEN : Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad An..
PU
05/12LOMA NEGRA  : Reports 1Q21 Results
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58 834 M 614 M 614 M
Net income 2021 5 431 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net Debt 2021 4 905 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 4,61%
Capitalization 75 233 M 786 M 785 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 978
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,62 $
Average target price 7,08 $
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio Damian Faifman Chief Executive Officer, Director & Vice President
Marcos Isabelino Gradin Chief Financial Officer
Dardo Ariel Damiano Director-Industrial & Operations
Norberto Andrés Romero Manager-Finance & Administration
Sergio Daniel Alonso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA7.64%825
HOLCIM LTD13.90%37 925
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-15.14%33 170
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC16.46%15 524
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED12.69%13 980
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.17.13%10 753