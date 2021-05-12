Loma Negra : Reports 1Q21 Results

Loma Negra (NYSE: LOMA) (BYMA: LOMA), (“Loma Negra” or the “Company”), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 (our “1Q21 Results”).
1Q21 Key Highlights
Net revenue increased by 35.4% YoY to Ps. 13,175 million (US$143 million), mainly driven by our core cement segment
Strong increase in our Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of 49.6% YoY to Ps. 4,730 million (US$52 million)
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 341 basis points YoY from 32.3% to 35.7%, explained by higher sales of cement, masonry, and lime together with strong control over costs
Net profit was Ps. 2,568 million representing a 104.4% YoY increase, as Gross Profit coupled with Total Financial gain
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.04x from 1.31x in 1Q20 and 0.16x in FY20
Commenting on the financial and operating performance for the first quarter of 2021, Sergio Faifman, Loma Negra’s Chief Executive Officer, noted: “We started the year in a very good shape, with a solid operating cashflow generation together with a very robust financial position. Furthermore, given the higher operational leverage and our strong focus in cost management is that we have achieved world-class profitability levels.
Bearing in mind that due to the COVID-19 lockdown demand for cement had bottomed in April last year and since then sale volume has recovered steadily, in this first quarter it has stabilized in values comparable to pre-pandemic levels of 1Q19. By contrast, our other business segments continue to recover from a relatively worst situation, and are still far from pre-pandemic levels.
The expansion of L´Amalí plant full commissioning is scheduled within next months, and the clinker line start-up is programmed for the coming days.
Moreover, given the strong operational cashflow generation of the company and our competitive strengths, we have not only moved forward with our Capital expenditures in L´Amalí plant and reduced our Net Debt, but also build the foundations to rely on in the years to come.
With cement demand stabilizing around pre-pandemic levels, we expect a moderate growth perspectives for the remainder of the year, as the macroeconomic context together with Covid-19 second wave could increase the uncertainty and affect large construction projects resumption.”
Table 1: Financial Highlights
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
% Chg.
Net revenue
13,175
9,734
35.4%
Gross Profit
4,776
2,966
61.0%
Gross Profit margin
36.2%
30.5%
+577bps
Adjusted EBITDA
4,706
3,145
49.6%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
35.7%
32.3%
+341bps
Net Profit
2,568
1,256
104.4%
Net Profit attributable to owners of the Company
2,601
1,223
112.7%
EPS
4.3658
2.0517
112.8%
Shares outstanding at eop
596
596
-0.1%
Net Debt
640
18,294
-96.5%
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
0.04x
1.31x
-1.27x
Table 1b: Financial Highlights in Ps and in U.S. dollars (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)
In million Ps.
Three-months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
% Chg.
Net revenue
12,635
6,609
91.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
4,632
2,205
110.1%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
36.7%
33.4%
+330bps
Net Profit
3,260
644
405.9%
Net Debt
640
18,294
-96.5%
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
0.04x
1.31x
-1.27x
In million US$
Three-months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
% Chg.
Ps./US$, av
88.65
61.42
44.3%
Ps./US$, eop
91.99
64.47
42.7%
Net revenue
143
108
32.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
52
36
45.6%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
36.7%
33.4%
+330bps
Net Profit
37
10
250.5%
Net Debt
7
284
-97.5%
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
0.04x
1.31x
-1.27x
Overview of Operations
Sales Volumes
Table 2: Sales Volumes2
Three-months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
% Chg.
Cement, masonry & lime
MM Tn
1.38
1.00
38.0%
Concrete
MM m3
0.16
0.08
104.6%
Railroad
MM Tn
0.99
0.94
5.0%
Aggregates
MM Tn
0.18
0.13
42.5%
2 Sales volumes include inter-segment sales
Sales volumes of cement, masonry, and lime in Argentina during 1Q21 increased 38.0% to 1.38 million tons, with the robust bagged cement sales driven by strong household and retail demand are stabilizing around pre-pandemic levels. Bulk cement is still falling behind pre-pandemic levels, yet volume dispatched in this format have increased of approximately 47% YoY, as COVID-19 second wave restrictions have been less severe than in the same period last year.
Likewise, Concrete and Aggregates volumes presented a strong YoY growth of 104.6% and 42.5%, respectively, yet absolute figures are far from pre-pandemic levels. The beginning of 2021 presents a scenario of slow recovery, especially with some dynamic coming from the private work.
Railroad segment volumes experienced a 5.0% increase versus the comparable quarter in 2020, with a positive effect of the recovery in building materials and frac-sand transported volumes, and negatively affected by other segments affected by lower demand.
Review of Financial Results
Table 3: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
% Chg.
Net revenue
13,175
9,734
35.4%
Cost of sales
(8,400)
(6,768)
24.1%
Gross Profit
4,776
2,966
61.0%
Selling and administrative expenses
(1,079)
(852)
26.6%
Other gains and losses
43
62
-31.6%
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
(125)
(146)
-14.2%
Finance gain (cost), net
Gain on net monetary position
558
176
216.5%
Exchange rate differences
21
(239)
n/a
Financial income
42
23
81.0%
Financial expense
(480)
(531)
-9.7%
Profit before taxes
3,756
1,460
157.2%
Income tax expense
Current
(1,555)
(364)
327.1%
Deferred
367
(97)
n/a
Net profit from continuing operations
2,568
1,000
156.8%
Income from discontinued operations
-
256
n/a
Net profit
2,568
1,256
104.4%
Net Revenues
Net revenue increased 35.4% to Ps. 13,175 million in 1Q21, from Ps. 9,734 million in the comparable quarter last year, reflecting both the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 1Q20 and the positive momentum experienced by our core cement business which is now stabilizing around pre-pandemic levels.
Cement, masonry cement and lime segment was up 38.4%, with volumes expanding 38.0% with stable pricing.
Concrete posted a revenues increase of 64.8% continuing with the mild recovery path but yet distant from pre-pandemic levels and with a negative pricing environment.
By contrast, Aggregates posted a revenue increase of 47.3% as higher volume sales were coupled with a positive pricing mix.
Railroad revenues decreased 12.7% in 1Q21 versus the same quarter in 2020, as the higher transported volumes were more than offset by poor pricing performance.
Cost of sales, and Gross profit
Cost of sales increased 24.1% YoY reaching Ps. 8,400 million in 1Q21 mainly as a result of the higher volume sold but limited by higher efficiencies and lower unitary energy costs measured in US dollars and partially offset by higher freight and maintenance expenditures.
Gross profit increased 61.0% YoYto Ps. 4,776 million in 1Q21 from Ps. 2,966 million in 1Q20, with gross profit margin expanding 577 basis points YoY to 36.2%, reflecting the recovery of cement sales volumes coupled with good cost performance and higher operational leverage.
Selling and Administrative Expenses
Selling and administrative expenses (SG&A) in 1Q21 increased 26.6% YoY to Ps. 1,079 million, from Ps. 852 million in 1Q20, mainly as a consequence of higher cement sales and higher labor cost compare to last year´s level, which was affected by COVID-19 lock-down measures. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A decreased 57 basis points to 8.2% in 1Q21, from 8.8% in 1Q20 mostly explained by higher sales volumes.
Adjusted EBITDA & Margin
Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation & Margin
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
% Chg.
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
Net profit
2,568
1,256
104.4%
(+) Depreciation and amortization
967
968
-0.2%
(+) Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
125
146
-14.2%
(+) Income tax expense
1,188
461
157.9%
(+) Financial interest, net
376
382
-1.4%
(+) Exchange rate differences, net
(21)
239
n/a
(+) Other financial expenses, net
61
126
-51.5%
(+) Gain on net monetary position
(558)
(176)
216.5%
(-) Income from discontinued operations
-
256
n/a
Adjusted EBITDA
4,706
3,145
49.6%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
35.7%
32.3%
+341bps
Adjusted EBITDA increased 49.6% YoY in the first quarter of 2021 to Ps. 4,706 million, mostly explained by bagged cement. Likewise, Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 341 basis points to 35.7% compared to 32.3% in 1Q20 on the back of cement margins expansion.
In particular, Cement, masonry cement and lime segment Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 322 bps to 40.8%, mainly due to the increase in sales volume and the improved energy inputs.
Concrete Adjusted EBITDA decreased 63% compared to 1Q20, as softer pricing and higher SG&A costs outweighed the increase in sales volumes and the reduction in unitary costs of sales.
Railroad Adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorated to 2.4%, mainly impacted by pricing mix and costs reduction less than proportional to revenues partially offset by higher transported volume and lower unitary costs.
Finally, Aggregates Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to -11.2% from -25.2%, with better pricing being outweighed by still depressed sales volume and low operational leverage.
Finance Costs-Net
Table 5: Finance Gain (Cost), net
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
% Chg.
Exchange rate differences
21
(239)
n/a
Financial income
42
23
81.0%
Financial expense
(480)
(531)
-9.7%
Gain on net monetary position
558
176
216.5%
Total Finance Gain (Cost), Net
141
(570)
n/a
During 1Q21, the Company reported a total finance gain, net of Ps. 141 million compared to a total finance cost, net of Ps. 570 million in 1Q20, mainly due to higher gain on net monetary position of Ps. 558 million and an increase in Exchange rate difference gain of Ps. 21 million due to a lower net debt denominated in foreign currency and a real appreciation of the Peso.
Net Profit and Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company
Net Profit for 1Q21 increased by Ps. 2,568 million to Ps. 1,256 million, mostly explained by a higher gross profit, which was further enhanced by a finance gain, net.
Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company increased by Ps. 1,378 million YoY, to Ps. 2,601 million in 1Q21. During the quarter, the Company reported earnings per common share of Ps. 4.3633 and earnings per ADR of Ps. 21.8163, compared with earnings per common share of Ps. 2.0517 and earnings per ADR of Ps. 10.2587 in 1Q20.
Capitalization
Table 6: Capitalization and Debt Ratio
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
As of March 31,
2021
2020
Total Debt
6,688
20,409
- Short-Term Debt
6,063
13,879
- Long-Term Debt
625
6,531
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments
6,048
2,116
Total Net Debt
640
18,294
Shareholders' Equity
53,582
46,188
Capitalization
60,270
66,598
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
16,558
13,955
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
0.04x
1.31x
As of March 31, 2021, total cash and cash equivalents were Ps. 6,048 million compared with Ps. 2,116 million as of the March 31, 2020. Total debt at the close of the quarter stood at Ps. 6,688 million, composed by Ps. 6,063 million in short-term borrowings, including the current portion of long-term borrowings (or 91.0% of total borrowings), and Ps. 625 million in long-term borrowings (or 9.0% of total borrowings).
As of March 31, 2021, 81.6% (or Ps. 5,460 million) Loma Negra’s total debt was denominated in U.S. dollars, 17.8% (or Ps. 1,192 million) in Euros, and 0.5% (or Ps. 36 million) in argentine pesos. The average duration of Loma Negra’s total debt was 0.6 years.
As of March 31, 2021, Ps. 5,496 million, or 82.2%, of the Company’s total consolidated borrowings bore interest at rates based on Libor, and Ps. 1,192 million of borrowings bore interest at a fixed rate.
The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio decreased to 0.04x as of March 31, 2021 from 0.16x as of December 31, 2020 as the cashflow from operating activities outweighed the cash used in investing and financing activities.
Cash Flows
Table 7: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit
2,568
1,256
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities
1,537
1,536
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(1,176)
(2,633)
Net cash generated by operating activities
2,929
160
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A.
94
-
Property, plant and equipment, Intangible Assets, net
(1,022)
(5,729)
Contributions to Trust
(20)
(30)
Investments
(1,673)
-
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(2,621)
(5,759)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds / Repayments from borrowings, Interest paid
(443)
5,766
Share repurchase plan
(255)
-
Net cash generated by (used in) by financing activities
(699)
5,766
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(391)
167
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
4,942
2,006
Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")
(36)
(58)
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency
(154)
1
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
4,362
2,116
In the 1Q21, our cash flow generated by operating activities was Ps. 3,499 million compared to Ps. 336 million in 1Q20 as higher Adjusted EBITDA growth more than offset working capital needs. During 1Q21, the Company made capital expenditures for a total of Ps. 1,022 million, mostly allocated to the expansion of production capacity of L’Amalí plant.
Expansion of L’Amalí Plant.
Loma Negra is moving ahead with the capital expenditure at its L’Amalí plant, which will add 2.7 million tons annually and drive higher profitability. This expansion involves a total capital expenditure, originally estimated at approximately US$350 million.
As of the end of March 2021, the project presents an overall Progress of 98%. All detailed engineering is completed, all equipment and materials supplies has been delivered to site. While commissioning and start-up has been completed at crushing department and new primary crusher is fully operational, raw mill department is already commissioned and commissioning and start-up at clinker line are in progress and scheduled for the end of the month.
Construction work executed at 98%. Works in progress are electromechanical erection works at cement mill and dispatch areas. Inauguration date is expected the second quarter 2021.
Share Repurchase Plan.
On February 12, 2021, the Company announced the approval of a share repurchase plan, in accordance with Section 64 of Law No. 26.831 (“LMC”) and the CNV Regulations. The purpose is to efficiently apply a portion of the Company´s cash position which may result in a greater return of value for its shareholders considering the current attractive value of the share, with the additional possibility of allocating part of the acquired shares to implement specific compensation programs or plans.
The plan became effective as from February 18, 2021, the amount to invest will be up to AR$ 750.000.000 (Argentine Pesos Seven Hundred Fifty Million) or such lower amount that derives from the repurchase of up to 10% of Company’s capital stock. The maximum amount of shares or maximum percentage of the Company’s capital stock to be repurchased shall never surpass the limit of 10% of the capital stock in accordance with Section 64 of LMC.
A summary of current Share Repurchase Programs is shown below:
Table 8: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
As of March 31,
As of December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
60,038
60,494
Right to use assets
477
505
Intangible assets
198
217
Investments
4
4
Goodwill
39
39
Inventories
2,426
2,435
Other receivables
503
543
Total non-current assets
63,685
64,239
Current assets
Inventories
6,820
6,203
Other receivables
1,276
1,375
Trade accounts receivable
3,396
3,377
Investments
5,800
4,641
Cash and banks
248
301
Total current assets
17,540
15,897
TOTAL ASSETS
81,225
80,135
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Capital stock and other capital related accounts
16,743
16,998
Reserves
21,144
21,144
Retained earnings
15,422
12,821
Equity attributable to the owners of the Company
53,309
50,964
Non-controlling interests
273
306
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
53,582
51,270
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
625
2,112
Accounts payables
-
116
Provisions
537
551
Salaries and social security payables
72
43
Debts for leases
409
441
Other liabilities
72
126
Deferred tax liabilities
7,852
8,219
Total non-current liabilities
9,567
11,607
Current liabilities
Borrowings
6,063
5,163
Accounts payable
5,201
6,092
Advances from customers
750
827
Salaries and social security payables
1,557
1,606
Tax liabilities
4,208
3,258
Debts for leases
144
159
Other liabilities
152
154
Total current liabilities
18,075
17,258
TOTAL LIABILITIES
27,642
28,865
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
81,225
80,135
Table 9: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
% Change
Net revenue
13,175
9,734
35.4%
Cost of sales
(8,400)
(6,768)
24.1%
Gross profit
4,776
2,966
61.0%
Selling and administrative expenses
(1,079)
(852)
26.6%
Other gains and losses
43
62
-31.6%
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
(125)
(146)
-14.2%
Finance gain (cost), net
Gain on net monetary position
558
176
216.5%
Exchange rate differences
21
(239)
n/a
Financial income
42
23
81.0%
Financial expenses
(480)
(531)
-9.7%
Profit before taxes
3,756
1,460
157.2%
Income tax expense
Current
(1,555)
(364)
327.1%
Deferred
367
(97)
n/a
Net profit from continuing operations
2,568
1,000
156.8%
Income from discontinued operations
-
256
n/a
Net profit
2,568
1,256
104.4%
Other Comprehensive Income
Items to be reclassified through profit and loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
-
(166)
n/a
Total other comprehensive (loss)
-
(166)
n/a
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
2,568
1,090
135.6%
Net Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
2,601
1,223
112.7%
Non-controlling interests
(33)
33
n/a
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
2,568
1,256
104.4%
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
2,601
1,138
128.5%
Non-controlling interests
(33)
(48)
-31.5%
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
2,568
1,090
135.6%
Earnings per share (basic and diluted):
4.3658
2.0517
112.8%
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit
2,568
1,256
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities
Income tax expense
1,188
487
Depreciation and amortization
967
968
Provisions
(1)
77
Interest expense
112
471
Exchange rate differences
(151)
(17)
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(20)
9
Gain on disposal of shareholding of Yguazú Cementos S.A.
-
(282)
Depreciation value of trust
13
-
Interest income
(13)
-
Gain on net monetary position
(558)
(176)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Inventories
(524)
(1,016)
Other receivables
(272)
(284)
Trade accounts receivable
(402)
187
Advances from customers
(22)
46
Accounts payable
168
(716)
Salaries and social security payables
164
(73)
Provisions
(9)
(79)
Tax liabilities
114
(393)
Other liabilities
(54)
(12)
Income tax paid
(339)
(293)
Net cash generated by operating activities
2,929
160
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A.
94
-
Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment
37
20
Payments to acquire Property, plant and equipment
(1,059)
(5,745)
Payments to acquire Intangible Assets
-
(4)
Contributions to Trust
(20)
(30)
Investments
(1,673)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,621)
(5,759)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
88
7,992
Interest paid
(177)
(973)
Debts for leases
(39)
(43)
Repayment of borrowings
(316)
(1,209)
Share repurchase plan
(255)
-
Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities
(699)
5,766
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(391)
167
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
4,942
2,006
Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")
(36)
(58)
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency
(154)
1
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
4,362
2,116
Table 11: Financial Data by Segment (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)
Three-months ended March 31,
2021
%
2020
%
Net revenue
12,635
100.0%
6,609
100.0%
Cement, masonry cement and lime
11,317
89.6%
5,787
87.6%
Concrete
1,086
8.6%
468
7.1%
Railroad
914
7.2%
742
11.2%
Aggregates
129
1.0%
62
0.9%
Others
72
0.6%
48
0.7%
Eliminations
(883)
-7.0%
(499)
-7.5%
Cost of sales
7,403
100.0%
4,170
100.0%
Cement, masonry cement and lime
6,043
81.6%
3,296
79.0%
Concrete
1,160
15.7%
524
12.6%
Railroad
906
12.2%
739
17.7%
Aggregates
132
1.8%
79
1.9%
Others
44
0.6%
31
0.7%
Eliminations
(883)
-11.9%
(499)
-12.0%
Selling, admin. expenses and other gains & losses
943
100.0%
488
100.0%
Cement, masonry cement and lime
840
89.1%
446
91.4%
Concrete
22
2.4%
(3)
-0.7%
Railroad
55
5.8%
31
6.3%
Aggregates
2
0.2%
(4)
-0.7%
Others
24
2.6%
18
3.7%
Depreciation and amortization
343
100.0%
254
100.0%
Cement, masonry cement and lime
253
73.6%
174
68.6%
Concrete
17
4.9%
17
6.6%
Railroad
67
19.5%
56
22.2%
Aggregates
6
1.7%
5
2.1%
Others
1
0.3%
1
0.4%
Adjusted EBITDA
4,632
100.0%
2,205
100.0%
Cement, masonry cement and lime
4,687
101.2%
2,219
100.7%
Concrete
(80)
-1.7%
(36)
-1.6%
Railroad
20
0.4%
28
1.3%
Aggregates
1
0.0%
(7)
-0.3%
Others
5
0.1%
0
0.0%
Reconciling items:
Effect by translation in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")