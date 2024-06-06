Lombard Bank Malta p l c : AGM Resolutions & AGM Documentation
June 06, 2024 at 04:20 am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
The following resolutions are being presented for consideration at the 2024 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Bank to be held at The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, 64, Republic Street, Valletta, Malta on Thursday, 27 June 2024 at 6.15pm.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS - ORDINARY BUSINESS
Annual Report & Financial Statements
That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon be and are hereby received and approved.
Dividend
That a final gross dividend of 1.63 cent (net dividend of 1.06 cent) per nominal €0.125 share, representing a final gross payment of €2,519,528 be approved.
Reappointment & Remuneration of Auditors
That the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers of 78, Triq il-Mitħna, Qormi as auditors be and is hereby approved and that the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to fix their remuneration.
Remuneration of Directors
That the maximum annual aggregate Directors' remuneration for the holding of their office be and is hereby established at €120,000.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION - SPECIAL BUSINESS
5. Remuneration Report - Advisory Vote*
That the Remuneration Report of the Bank for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 be and is hereby approved.
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
In accordance with the Bank's Articles of Association, two directors from the Board of Directors are to retire at the Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, following the publication of advertisements by the Bank in terms of the Bank's Articles of Association, one nomination for the election of directors has been received nominating Aldo J. Giordano. Mr Giordano was co-opted by the Bank's Board of Directors with effect from 21 May 2024 and he shall remain in office until the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Since the two retiring directors have intimated their willingness to be reappointed and no further nominations were received, no election will be necessary as the number of nominees falls within the number of vacancies. The retiring directors and Aldo J. Giordano shall therefore be reappointed.
*The Remuneration Report is being submitted to the Annual General Meeting for an advisory vote as required by the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority. An advisory vote is a non-binding vote which allows shareholders to express their opinion regarding the issue at hand.
The Bank's shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the AGM are those shareholders who appeared on the Bank's Register of Members as at close of trading on 28 May 2024 (record date).
The Bank's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 are available on the Bank's website at https://www.lombardmalta.com/en/financial-resultsand on the website of the Malta Stock Exchange (the Officially Appointed Mechanism) at https://www.borzamalta.com.mt/.
Helena Said
Company Secretary
6 June 2024
Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the Bank) is a Malta-based credit institution. The Bank provides investment services. The activities undertaken by the Bank include deposit-taking, commercial and retail lending, investment services, investment management services to undertakings for collective investment schemes, international business banking services, and tied insurance intermediary services. The Bank offers various products and services, including personal banking, home loans, deposit accounts, Lombard cards, personal loans, internet banking, safekeeping, business banking, business loans and finance, trade finance, and international banking. The Bank also offers a variety of wealth management services, including Execution-Only Dealing, Custody, Portfolio Management and Advisory Services, and Private Banking. The Bank's branches and offices are located across Malta and Gozo.