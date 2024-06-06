COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Quote

The following resolutions are being presented for consideration at the 2024 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Bank to be held at The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, 64, Republic Street, Valletta, Malta on Thursday, 27 June 2024 at 6.15pm.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS - ORDINARY BUSINESS

Annual Report & Financial Statements

That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon be and are hereby received and approved. Dividend

That a final gross dividend of 1.63 cent (net dividend of 1.06 cent) per nominal €0.125 share, representing a final gross payment of €2,519,528 be approved. Reappointment & Remuneration of Auditors

That the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers of 78, Triq il-Mitħna, Qormi as auditors be and is hereby approved and that the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to fix their remuneration. Remuneration of Directors

That the maximum annual aggregate Directors' remuneration for the holding of their office be and is hereby established at €120,000.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION - SPECIAL BUSINESS

5. Remuneration Report - Advisory Vote*

That the Remuneration Report of the Bank for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 be and is hereby approved.

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

In accordance with the Bank's Articles of Association, two directors from the Board of Directors are to retire at the Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, following the publication of advertisements by the Bank in terms of the Bank's Articles of Association, one nomination for the election of directors has been received nominating Aldo J. Giordano. Mr Giordano was co-opted by the Bank's Board of Directors with effect from 21 May 2024 and he shall remain in office until the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Since the two retiring directors have intimated their willingness to be reappointed and no further nominations were received, no election will be necessary as the number of nominees falls within the number of vacancies. The retiring directors and Aldo J. Giordano shall therefore be reappointed.

*The Remuneration Report is being submitted to the Annual General Meeting for an advisory vote as required by the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority. An advisory vote is a non-binding vote which allows shareholders to express their opinion regarding the issue at hand.

************************************

1