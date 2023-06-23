Company Announcement
The following is a Company Announcement by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.
The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') was held yesterday 22 June 2023. All seven resolutions on the agenda were approved (Refer to Company Announcement LOM 283 of 31 May 2023).
Following the AGM, the Board of Directors of the Bank is made up as follows:
Michael C. Bonello (Chairman)
Graham A. Fairclough
Kimon Palamidis
Peter Perotti
Joseph Said
Furthermore, as announced by the Bank (Refer to Company Announcement LOM 285 of 6 June 2023), the National Development and Social Fund ('NDSF'), has, in terms of the Bank's Articles of Association, appointed Mr Paul Abela and Dr John Bonello as directors of the Bank. They will take office as non- executive directors once regulatory processes are undertaken and relative approvals received.
Helena Said
Company Secretary
23 June 2023
[Ref. LOM 286]
