Company Announcement

The following is a Company Announcement by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Quote

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') was held yesterday 27 June 2024. All five resolutions on the agenda were approved (Refer to Company Announcement LOM 306 of 6 June 2024).

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors of the Bank is made up as follows:

Michael C. Bonello (Chairman)

John Bonello

Aldo J Giordano

Kimon Palamidis

Peter Perotti

Joseph Said

Unquote

Helena Said

Company Secretary

28 June 2024

[Ref. LOM 307]