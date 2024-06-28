Company Announcement
The following is a Company Announcement by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.
The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') was held yesterday 27 June 2024. All five resolutions on the agenda were approved (Refer to Company Announcement LOM 306 of 6 June 2024).
Following the AGM, the Board of Directors of the Bank is made up as follows:
Michael C. Bonello (Chairman)
John Bonello
Aldo J Giordano
Kimon Palamidis
Peter Perotti
Joseph Said
Helena Said
Company Secretary
28 June 2024
[Ref. LOM 307]
