    LOM   MT0000040106

LOMBARD BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(LOM)
Lombard Bank Malta p l c : Demise of Non-Executive Director

02/04/2022 | 07:46am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Market Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

It is with sadness that the Board of Directors of Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. announces the passing away of one of its non-executive directors, Mr Michael Zammit, on 3 February 2022.

The Board expresses its appreciation for Mr Zammit's valued and positive contribution, commitment and dedication shown to the Bank throughout the term of his office, while conveying its sincere condolences to Mr Zammit's family.

UNQUOTE

Dr Helena Said LL.D.

Company Secretary

04 February 2022

Lombard Bank Malta plc published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 56,4 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
Net income 2020 6,64 M 7,59 M 7,59 M
Net cash 2020 91,9 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 88,2 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart LOMBARD BANK MALTA P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Said Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aurelio Theuma Chief Financial Officer
Michael C. Bonello Chairman
Anthony Zahra Chief Information Officer
Karl Sammut Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOMBARD BANK MALTA P.L.C.1.03%101
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.31%437 788
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.36%375 054
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 969
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.99%214 380
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 820