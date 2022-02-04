Lombard Bank Malta p l c : Demise of Non-Executive Director

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Market Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

It is with sadness that the Board of Directors of Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. announces the passing away of one of its non-executive directors, Mr Michael Zammit, on 3 February 2022.

The Board expresses its appreciation for Mr Zammit's valued and positive contribution, commitment and dedication shown to the Bank throughout the term of his office, while conveying its sincere condolences to Mr Zammit's family.

UNQUOTE

Dr Helena Said LL.D.

Company Secretary

04 February 2022