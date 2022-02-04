Lombard Bank Malta p l c : Demise of Non-Executive Director

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
It is with sadness that the Board of Directors of Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. announces the passing away of one of its non-executive directors, Mr Michael Zammit, on 3 February 2022.
The Board expresses its appreciation for Mr Zammit's valued and positive contribution, commitment and dedication shown to the Bank throughout the term of his office, while conveying its sincere condolences to Mr Zammit's family.
Dr Helena Said LL.D.
Company Secretary
04 February 2022
