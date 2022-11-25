Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOM   MT0000040106

LOMBARD BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(LOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
1.090 EUR   -0.91%
09:24aLombard Bank Malta P L C : Information to the Market
PU
11/17Lombard Bank Malta P L C : Share Capital and M&A''s
PU
10/20Lombard Bank Malta P L C : EGM & Rights Issue
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lombard Bank Malta p l c : Information to the Market

11/25/2022 | 09:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Quote

Reference is made to the Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') of Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') held on 10 November 2022.

As announced following the EGM (Company Announcement LOM 276 of 10 November 2022), the proposed resolution relating to the authority for the Board of Directors of the Bank to increase the issued share capital of the Bank through the issuance of new ordinary shares (the 'Resolution'), was not approved.

Immediately upon the conclusion of the EGM, the Bank received a letter from the National Development & Social Fund ('NDSF'), the contents of which were reflected in a media release also issued by the NDSF on the same date, seeking to provide context as to the manner in which the NDSF voted during the EGM.

While noting the contents of these communications, and having responded thereto, the Board of Directors confirms that it continues to firmly believe that the approval of the Resolution allowing it to proceed with the issue of shares, in the form of a Rights Issue, remains the most appropriate means of raising capital for the Bank, in the best interests of the Bank and all its stakeholders.

In this regard, and also for the benefit of those shareholders who were not present at the EGM, reference is made to the statement to shareholders delivered at the start of the EGM by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, a copy of which is available at https://www.lombardmalta.com/extraordinary-general-meeting-

2022.

The Resolution was tabled within the context of the Bank's recent announcements of its intention to access the capital markets by virtue of a Rights Issue (Company Announcements LOM 273 and 275 refer). The objective of the Rights Issue to raise the Bank's capital by circa €50 million would enable the Bank ensure compliance going forward with applicable regulatory capital requirements, as well as enable further growth of the Bank in line with the revised strategy of the Bank referred to in the said announcement LOM 273 of 20 September 2022.

In light of media reports which have been and may yet be published, the Bank also informs the market that, contrary to what is suggested in such media reports, the Bank was not, prior to the EGM, ever in receipt of a letter from the NDSF informing the Bank of its objection to a new share issue nor of its intention to object to the Resolution and/or the eventual Rights Issue.

The Board of Directors is evaluating the Bank's position so as to determine the way forward, always in adherence with all applicable laws, rules and regulations and in the best interests of the Bank and all its stakeholders. Further company announcements will be issued as and when necessary.

Unquote

Helena Said

Company Secretary

25 November 2022

[Ref. LOM 278]

Disclaimer

Lombard Bank Malta plc published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 14:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOMBARD BANK MALTA P.L.C.
09:24aLombard Bank Malta P L C : Information to the Market
PU
11/17Lombard Bank Malta P L C : Share Capital and M&A''s
PU
10/20Lombard Bank Malta P L C : EGM & Rights Issue
PU
10/04Lombard Bank Malta P L C : Share Split
PU
09/20Lombard Bank Malta P L C : Accessing the Capital Markets & EGM
PU
08/12Lombard Bank Malta P L C : Financial Results for the period ended 30 June 2022
PU
08/12Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/05Lombard Bank Malta P L C : Meeting to be held
PU
04/20Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. Recommends Final Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on 8 Jun..
CI
04/20Lombard Bank Malta P L C : Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64,5 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net income 2021 7,48 M 7,78 M 7,78 M
Net cash 2021 27,3 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 98,9 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart LOMBARD BANK MALTA P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Said Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aurelio Theuma Chief Financial Officer
Michael C. Bonello Chairman
Anthony Zahra Chief Information Officer
Karl Sammut Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOMBARD BANK MALTA P.L.C.13.29%103
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.81%400 324
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.46%301 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%202 538
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.35%180 351
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.44%149 591