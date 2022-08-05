Lombard Bank Malta p l c : Meeting to be held

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. will be meeting on Friday, 12 August 2022 to consider and approve the Group's and the Bank's interim financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2022.

UNQUOTE

Helena Said

Company Secretary

05 August 2022