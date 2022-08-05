Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOM   MT0000040106

LOMBARD BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(LOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
1.900 EUR   +2.70%
09:26aLOMBARD BANK MALTA P L C : Meeting to be held
PU
04/20Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. Recommends Final Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on 8 June 2022
CI
04/20LOMBARD BANK MALTA P L C : Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lombard Bank Malta p l c : Meeting to be held

08/05/2022 | 09:26am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. will be meeting on Friday, 12 August 2022 to consider and approve the Group's and the Bank's interim financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2022.

UNQUOTE

Helena Said

Company Secretary

05 August 2022

Disclaimer

Lombard Bank Malta plc published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
