Lombard Bank Malta p l c : Meeting to be held

The Board of Directors of Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. will be meeting on Friday, 12 August 2022 to consider and approve the Group's and the Bank's interim financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2022.
Helena Said
Company Secretary
05 August 2022
