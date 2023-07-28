COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.
QUOTE
The Board of Directors of Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. will be meeting on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 to consider and approve the Group's and the Bank's interim financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2023.
UNQUOTE
Helena Said
Company Secretary
28 July 2023
[Ref. LOM 288]
