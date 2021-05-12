Lombard Bank Malta p l c : AGM Resolutions & AGM Documentation

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Lombard Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Quote

The following resolutions are being presented for consideration at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank to be held on Friday 28 May 2021 at 9.30am. In the interests of the health and safety of all involved, the AGM shall be held remotely in terms of the Companies Act (Public Companies - Annual General Meetings) Regulations, 2020 (L.N. 288 of 2020).

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Accounts

That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the

Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon be hereby received and approved. Dividend

That a final gross dividend of 3 cent (net dividend of 1.95 cent) per nominal €0.25 share, representing a final gross payment of €1,325,337 be approved. Reappointment & Remuneration of Auditors

That the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers of 78, Triq il-Mitħna, Qormi as auditors be hereby approved and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fix their remuneration. Appointment of Directors

That the Directors be appointed in accordance with Articles 113 to 120 of the Bank's Articles of

Association. Remuneration of Directors

That the maximum annual aggregate Directors' remuneration for the holding of their office be established at €120,000.

SPECIAL BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

6. Bonus Share Issue