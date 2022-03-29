Log in
LOMIKO METALS INC.

Disruptive technologies: Investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals, and high-tech sectors conference

03/29/2022
Join us at our latest conference talk!

We will be presenting at the free Disruptive technologies: investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals, and high-tech sectors conference on Wednesday March 30 at 2:30 PM ET.

Register for free at Disruptive technologies: investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals, and high-tech sectors | Virtual Investor Conferences

Disclaimer

Lomiko Metals Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
