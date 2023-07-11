Lomiko Metals Inc. reported the results of a successful Beep-Mat prospecting and sampling program recently completed by Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. (Breakaway) on the Grenville Graphite Mineral Belt regional claims. The "Grenville" project includes 268 mineral claims covering 15,639 hectares on six blocks in the Laurentian region of Quebec, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Montreal within a 100 km radius of the Company's La Loutre graphite project. This is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.

Highlights: 10 new high-grade graphite showings discovered; 37 of 57 grab samples greater than 5.00% graphite; Maximum value of 22.90% graphite found on Ruisseau block; Graphite zones traced up to lengths of 1000 metres on the surface. The field program consisted of ground-testing 15 of the 55 high-priority targets identified as prospective for graphite mineralization by the 1518-line kilometer, heliborne, magnetic and time-domain electromagnetic survey completed by the Company over the Grenville project in 2022. Work was completed on the Boyd, Dieppe, Meloche, Ruisseau, and Tremblant blocks.

The North Low block was not investigated due to its relative isolation with respect to the other five blocks. The Beep-Mat is an electromagnetic survey instrument designed and manufactured by Instrumentation GDD Inc. in Quebec City, Quebec. The unit is pulled on the ground and takes continuous readings while the operator walks.

It makes a distinctive audible "Beep" when detecting a conductive object within a radius of three metres. The Beep-Mat was found to be very effective at locating graphite mineralization, which is inherently highly conductive, on the Grenville project. A total of 10 new surface graphite showings were discovered with the Beep-Mat.

The Ruisseau block returned strong results with values ranging from 0.16% to 22.90% graphite (% Cg) with 19 of 26 values greater than 5.00% Cg. Six new graphite showings were discovered in the western and southern parts of the block. Five of these showings consistently returned graphite values greater than 10.00% Cg.

Eleven targets in the eastern half of the block were not prospected or sampled. At Boyd, only one of eight targets was visited but at this target a new zone of strong graphite mineralization was demonstrated with values from 5.61 to 17.10% Cg for almost 1,000 metres on surface. At Meloche, strong graphite values from 5.62 to 12.00% Cg were obtained from the previously known Lac Pimoden-NE showing.

A new showing in the south-central part of the block returned 6.02% Cg from a single grab sample. Three targets in the northwest part and one target in the southeast part were not prospected or sampled. At Tremblant, four new showings were discovered with three of these showings returning graphite values greater than 5.00% Cg with a maximum value of 13.90% Cg.

At Dieppe, two graphite zones were discovered but both returned relatively low graphite values. Prospecting at Dieppe was hampered by very rough terrain with many steep cliffs. Seven targets remain to be prospected.

The methodology developed by Breakaway for examining targets on the Grenville project has proven to be very successful for discovering graphite mineralization on surface. Forty high-priority graphite targets remain to be prospected and sampled.