Lomiko Metals : Q2 MDA

LOMIKO METALS INC.

Form 51-102

Management Discussion and Analysis

Interim Second Quarter ended January 31, 2022

# 4 3 9 - 7 1 8 4 1 2 0 t h S t r e e t , S u r r e y B C , V 3 W 0 M 6

T e l : 7 7 8 - 2 2 8 - 1 1 7 0 F a x : 6 0 4 - 5 8 3 - 1 9 3 2

W eb s i t e: www.lomiko.com E m ai l : Info@Lomiko.com

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A') of the financial position and results of the operations of Lomiko Metals Inc. (the "Issuer" or the "Company"), constitutes management's review of the

factors that affect the Company's financial and operational performance for the second financial quarter 2022, ended January 31, 2022.

This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2022, and the related notes (the "Financial Statements"). The Financial Statements have been prepared in

accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The MD&A is prepared in conformity with 51-102F1 and has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors prior to its release.

All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain sections of this Management Discussion and Analysis may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from actual future results. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described in the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of this report. The forward-looking statements contained

herein are based on information available as of March 30, 2022. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cautionary statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe",

"expect", "goal", plan", "intend", "estimate" "may" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or

other expectations, objectives or statements about future events or performance. These risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to actual results that are materially different than those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be defined; changes in labour costs or other costs of production; future prices of graphite or other industrial mineral prices; possible variations of mineral

1

LOMIKO METALS INC.

Form 51-102

grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, cave-ins, pit-wall failures, flooding, rock bursts and other acts of God or unfavourable operating conditions and losses; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; actual results of reclamation activities, and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in this

MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this MD&A and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance of forward-looking statements.

Nature of Operations

Lomiko Metals Inc., along with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Company" or "Lomiko", is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company is considered to be in the exploration and evaluation stage. The Company was incorporated on July 3, 1987, under the British Columbia Company Act. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) having the symbol LMR.V as a Tier 2 mining issuer, on the Over-the-Counter Exchange in the United States having the symbol LMRMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange having the symbol DH8C.

The Company's registered mailing address is #439, 7184 120th Street, Surrey, BC V3W 0M6 Canada.

Going Concern

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the discharge of liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The Company has incurred cumulative losses of $29,921,386 and has reported a loss of $2,161,236 for the period ended January 31, 2022. The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent upon the successful development of the Company's mineral property interests, successfully obtaining additional financing, entering into a joint venture, a merger or other business combination transaction involving a third party, sale of all or a portion of the Company's assets, the outright sale of the Company, or a combination thereof. There can be no assurance that funding from any of these will be sufficient in the future to continue and develop the Company's mineral properties. These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material.

Intercorporate Relationships

On May 1, 2014, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Lomiko Technologies Inc., pursuant to laws of British Columbia.

2

LOMIKO METALS INC.

Form 51-102

Board of Directors

Lomiko Metals Inc. depends on the business and technical expertise of board of directors. The current Board of Directors is comprised of A. Paul Gill - Executive Chairman; Belinda Labatte, Director and CEO; Anu Dhir, Lead Independent Director; Eric Levy, Director; Lee Arden Lewis, Director; Dominique Dionne, Director and Sagiv Shiv, Director. The Audit Committee comprises the following Directors: Sagiv Shiv, Independent Director and Audit Chair; Belinda Labatte, Director and CEO and Anu Dhir, Independent Director. The Compensation Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee consist of the following directors: Eric Levy - Chair, Sagiv Shiv, Director, and Dominique Dionne, Director.

General

Lomiko Metals Inc. is a BC, Canada-based and exploration Company focused on advancing its principal asset, La Loutre Quebec (Flake Graphite), and exploration on the Bourier Lithium property, Quebec with which it has signed a joint venture partnership with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation.

Covid-19

Given the ongoing and dynamic nature of the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to predict how significant the impact of COVID-19, including any responses to it, will be on the global economy and the business of the Company or for how long any disruptions are likely to continue. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, rapidly evolving and difficult to predict, including new information which may emerge about COVID-19 and additional actions which may be taken to contain it. Such developments could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow, and exposure to credit risk.

The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business.

Exploration and Evaluation Assets

La Loutre Graphite - Québec

On September 22, 2014 the Company obtained an option with Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (formally

Canada Strategic Metals Inc.) ("QPM"), to purchase a 40% interest in the La Loutre Graphite Property located in

Southern Quebec, by paying $12,500, funding $500,000 in exploration expenditures and issuing 125,000 shares at a price of $0.70 per share.

On February 6, 2015 (amended December 30, 2016), the Company signed an agreement with QPM to acquire an additional 40% interest in the La Loutre property, for an 80% interest in the Lac-Des-Iles property. The Company paid $10,000 upon signing, issued 300,000 shares valued at $0.70 per share, and agreed to fund an additional $2,750,000 in exploration costs as follows:

3

LOMIKO METALS INC.

Form 51-102

- $1,500,000 on the La Loutre property (paid)

- $1,000,000 no later than December 31, 2018, on other mining rights of QPM (paid)

- $250,000 on the Lac Des-Iles-property (paid)

Included in the Exploration Expenditures are management fees payable to QPM (the "Operator") equal to 5% of expenditures incurred. "Exploration Expenditures" means all costs and expenses of whatsoever kind or nature, incurred or funded by Lomiko in connection with the exploration and/or development of the La Loutre Property, Bourier property, and any other resource property.

The La Loutre property is subject to a 1.5% net smelter royalty ("NSR") of which 0.5% "NSR" can be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

On May 13, 2016 (amended December 30, 2016, December 22, 2018 and April 16, 2020) the Company signed an additional option agreement on the La Loutre and Lac-Des-IIes properties, allowing the Company to increase its interest in the property from 80% to 100%. The terms of the acquisition are as follows:

• Issuance of 950,000 common shares - 450,000 have been issued as of July 31, 2020, issuance of the remaining 500,000 shares has been replaced with the 1,000,000 share issuance below;

• Issuance of 1,000,000 common shares (issued June 23, 2020); and,

• Funding exploration expenditures for an additional $1,125,000 due December 31, 2021 (paid).

The terms of the above agreement have been fully met and currently have 100% ownership of the La Loutre property.

Lac Des Iles - During the year ended July 31, 2018, the Company assessed that the Lac-Des-Iles property was impaired and that it no longer intended to pursue the property and as such, an impairment charge of $1,131,992 was recorded at that time.

La Loutre - Project Description

The La Loutre property is located in the Laurentians administrative region (known as the Laurentides) in Québec, Canada. It is approximately 30 km west-southwest of the city of Mont-Tremblant (about 45 km by road) and 180 km northwest of Montreal. The nearest community is Duhamel, 5 km to the west.

The property consists of one continuous block with 48 minerals claims totaling 2,867 hectares (28.7km2)

From Montreal, the property is accessible by driving north on Highway 15, then onto Highway 117 to St-Jovite and finally heading west onto Highway 323 for 40 km to Lac des Plages. Once there, a series of secondary roads and forestry roads lead to the property.

4

LOMIKO METALS INC.

Form 51-102

History

The property was originally staked by SOQUEM in 1988 based on airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (REXHEM IV) surveys and a review of local graphite occurrences. In the summer of 1989, a geological reconnaissance program was carried out in the areas hosting the La Loutre A, B, and C REXHEM anomalies as shown below (Saindon and Dumont, 1989). From 1989 through 1992, exploration activities conducted by SOQUEM included airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) surveys, ground EM surveys, outcrop mapping, geologic surveying, and trenching identified several areas. Two of these areas are the Battery Zone and the Electric Vehicle (EV) Zone, which are the deposits included in the resource estimate.

5