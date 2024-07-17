LOMIKO METALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine-month period ended April 30, 2024 and April 30, 2023
INDEX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
Page
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
7
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
8
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF LOMIKO METALS INC.
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed an audit or a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and April 30, 2023.
LOMIKO METALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
As at
April 30, 2024
July 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3 & 8)
$
748,816
$
2,098,532
Other receivables
107,885
104,937
Prepaid expenses
22,998
48,568
879,699
2,252,037
Non-current
Exploration and evaluation advances
74,244
124,244
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)
12,706,548
11,827,567
12,780,792
11,951,811
$
13,660,491
$
14,203,848
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6, and 8)
$
478,710
$
370,485
Flow-through premium liability (Note 8)
45,496
202,727
524,206
573,212
EQUITY
Share capital (Note 6)
40,165,191
39,793,090
Reserves (Note 6)
3,877,544
4,026,064
Deficit
(30,906,450)
(30,188,518)
13,136,285
13,630,636
$
13,660,491
$
14,203,848
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Belinda Labatte"
"Sagiv Shiv"
Belinda Labatte - Chief Executive Officer
Sagiv Shiv - Chair of Audit Committee
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
LOMIKO METALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
April 30
April 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Expenses
Advertising and promotion
$
23,977
$
63,568
$
62,229
$
190,162
Insurance
6,863
7,253
22,440
16,611
Management and consulting fees
38,749
53,672
255,408
181,159
Office, general and administration
11,612
16,878
41,278
56,947
Professional fees
54,848
47,144
114,590
168,486
Regulatory and filing fees
8,391
11,245
25,183
45.433
Salaries and benefits
181,241
191,339
513,384
545,622
Shareholder communications
1,280
35,386
72,867
140,431
Share based payments (Note 6)
46,577
78,879
204,472
444,123
Travel
651
21,473
20,581
48,369
Loss from operations
(374,189)
(526,837)
(1,332,432)
(1,837,343)
Other income/(loss)
Income taxes
-
-
209
-
Other income
30
-
467
138
Amortization of flow-through
premium liability (Note 7)
6,411
40,266
157,231
430,873
Part XII.6 interest
-
-
(14,779)
(16,164)
6,441
40,266
143,128
414,847
Loss before income tax
(367,748)
(486,571)
(1,189,304)
(1,422,496)
Income tax recovery
-
-
-
93,135
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(367,748)
$
(486,571)
$
(1,189,304)
$
(1,329,361)
for the period
Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Basic and Diluted Weighted
400,681,645
347,620,731
392,486,390
317,851,372
Average Common Shares
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
LOMIKO METALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
April 30
April 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows (used in) operating activities
Net (loss) from continuing operations
$
(367,748)
$
(486,571)
$
(1,189,304)
$(1,329,361)
Adjustments
Share based compensation
46,577
78,879
204,472
444,123
Amortization of flow through premium
(6,411)
(40,266)
(157,231)
(430,873)
(327,582)
(447,958)
(1,142,063)
(1,316,111)
Changes in non-cash working capital
items:
Other receivables
50,400
96,459
(2,948)
(22,407)
Prepaid expenses
8,267
22,478
25,570
38,614
Accounts payable
31,721
(1,104)
108,225
(580,861)
(237,194)
(330,125)
(1,011,216)
(1,880,765)
Cash flows from financing activities
Flow through shares
-
-
-
745,000
Issuance of shares for cash
-
-
500,000
1,215,615
Share issue costs
-
-
(9,520)
(85,080)
-
-
490,480
1,875,535
Cash flows used in investing activities
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(97,867)
(203,315)
(878,981)
(2,105,237)
Exploration and evaluation advance
-
(12,068)
50,000
361,562
(97,867)
(215,383)
(828,981)
(1,743,675)
Increase/(decrease) in cash
(335,061)
(545,508)
(1,349,717)
(1,748,905)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of
period
1,083,877
2,564,666
2,098,533
3,768,063
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
748,816
$
2,019,158
$
748,816
$ 2,019,158
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
LOMIKO METALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Common Shares
Without Par Value
Shares
Amount
Reserves
Deficit
Total Equity
Balance, July 31, 2022
287,427,816
$
38,188,177
$
5,189,837
$
(30,872,386)
$
12,505,628
Issuance of shares for cash
40,520,497
1,215,615
-
-
1,215,615
Issuance of flow-through shares
18,625,000
745,000
-
-
745,000
Flow through share premium
-
(186,250)
-
-
(186,250)
Share issue costs
-
(85,080)
-
-
(85,080)
RSU exercised
1,684,524
126,339
(126,339)
-
-
Fair value assigned to warrants
-
(744,304)
744,304
-
-
Warrants expired
-
-
(2,559,548)
2,559,548
-
PSU cancelled
-
-
(43,726)
43,726
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
444,123
-
444,123
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,329,361)
(1,329,361)
Balance, April 30, 2023
348,257,837
$
39,259,497
$
3,648,651
$
(29,598,473)
$
13,309,675
Issuance of shares for cash
13,366,666
401,000
-
-
401,000
Issuance of flow-through shares
17,700,000
531,000
-
-
531,000
Flow through share premium
-
(88,500)
-
-
(88,500)
Issued to acquire resource property
2,500,000
75,000
-
-
75,000
Issued to brokers
416,667
12,500
-
-
12,500
Fair value assigned to warrants
-
(357,310)
357,310
-
-
RSU exercised
357,143
26,786
(26,786)
-
-
Share issue costs
-
(66,883)
-
-
(66,883)
Warrants expired
-
-
(39,400)
39,400
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
86,289
-
86,289
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(629,445)
(629,445)
Balance, July 31, 2023
382,598,313
$
39,793,090
$
4,026,064
$
(30,188,518)
$
13,630,636
Issuance of shares for cash
16,666,666
500,000
-
-
500,000
Share issue cost
-
(21,186)
-
-
(21,186)
Fair value of the warrants
-
(180,880)
180,880
-
-
Issued to brokers
583,333
11,667
-
-
11,667
Warrants expired
-
-
(444,586)
444,586
-
Share based compensation
-
-
204,472
-
204,472
RSU exercised
833,333
62,500
(62,500)
-
-
RSU cancelled
(26,786)
26,786
Net loss for the period
-
-
(1,189,304)
(1,189,304)
Balance, April 30, 2024
400,681,645
$
40,165,191
$
3,877,544
$
(30,906,450)
$
13,136,285
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
LOMIKO METALS INC.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Years ended April 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
(a) Nature of Operations
Lomiko Metals Inc., (along with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Company" or "Lomiko"), is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. The Company was incorporated on July 3, 1987, under the British Columbia Company Act. The Company is listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") having the symbol LMR.V as a Tier 2 mining issuer and on the Over the Counter Markets Exchange in the United States having the symbol LMRMF, and the Frankfurt Exchange in Germany having the symbol DH8C.
The Company's registered office is unit 439-7184 120th Street, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada V3W 0M6.
(b) Going Concern
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the discharge of liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The Company has incurred cumulative losses of $30,906,450 and has reported a loss of $1,189,304 for the period ended April 30, 2024. The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent upon successfully obtaining additional financing, entering into a joint venture, a merger or other business combination transaction involving a third party, sale of all or a portion of the Company's assets, the outright sale of the Company, the successful development of the Company's mineral property interests, or a combination thereof. There can be no assurance that funding from this will be sufficient in the future to continue and develop its mineral properties. These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material.
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
(a) Statement of Compliance
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").
These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 28, 2024
(b) Basis of Presentation
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are for the period ended April 30, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). They do not include all the information required in annual financial statements in accordance with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated statements for the year ended July 31, 2023.
LOMIKO METALS INC.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nine-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE - continued
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting policies and methods of computation consistent with those applied in the Company's July 31, 2023 annual financial statements.
(c) Basis of Consolidation
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company incorporate the financial statements of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, The Conac Company Inc., Conac Software (USA) Inc., Lomiko Metals LLC, and Lomiko Technologies Inc. from the day the Company gains control over the subsidiaries and ceases when the Company loses control of the subsidiaries. Control is achieved when the Company has power over the investee; is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and has the ability to use its power to affect the investee's returns.
The Company reassesses whether it controls a subsidiary if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three above mentioned elements.
All significant intercompany transactions, balances, income, and expenses are eliminated on consolidation.
(d) Use of management estimates, judgements, and measurement uncertainty
Management uses historical experience and various other factors it believes to be reasonable under the given circumstances as the basis for its judgments and estimates. Actual outcomes may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions. Significant estimates and judgements made by management in the preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are outlined below:
Presentation currency and foreign currency translation
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars which is the functional currency of the Company and of each subsidiary.
Foreign currency transactions are translated into functional currency of each entity using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from re-measurement of foreign currency denominated monetary
items at reporting period and exchange rates are recognized in profit or loss.
Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are measured at historical cost are translated using the exchange rates in effect at the time of the initial transaction and are not subsequently re-measured at reporting period ends.
Decommissioning liabilities
The Company recognizes a provision for statutory, contractual, constructive or legal obligations, including those associated with the decommissioning of mining operations and reclamation and rehabilitation costs arising when environmental disturbance is caused by the exploration or evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets. Provisions for site closure and decommissioning are recognized in the period in which the obligation is incurred or acquired and are measured based on expected future cash flows to settle the obligation, discounted to their present value. The discount rate used is a pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money.
LOMIKO METALS INC.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nine-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE - continued
As at April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023, the Company did not have any decommissioning liabilities.
Significant Accounting Judgments and Estimates
The preparation of the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the Company's management to make certain judgments, estimates, and assumptions about recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Actual results are likely to differ from these estimates. Information about the significant judgments, estimates and assumptions that have the most significant effect on the recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses in these financial statements are discussed below:
Going concern:The assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern requires significant judgment. The Company considers the factors outlined in Note 1 when making its going concern assessment.
Exploration and evaluation assets:The application of the Company's accounting policy for exploration and evaluation assets requires judgment in determining whether there are indicators of impairment that require management to determine whether the recoverable amount is not less than the carrying amount The carrying value of these assets is detailed at Note 4.
Title to Mineral Property Interests:Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to mineral properties in which it has an interest, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Such properties may be subject to prior agreements or transfers and title may be affected by undetected defects.
Share-basedpayments:The Company utilizes the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model ("Black- Scholes") to estimate the fair value of stock options granted to directors, officers and employees. The use of Black-Scholes required management to make various estimates and assumptions that impact the value assigned to the stock options including the forecast future volatility of the stock price, the risk-free interest rate, dividend yield and the expected life of the stock options. Any changes in these assumptions could a material impact on the share-based payment calculation value.
3. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Cash and cash equivalents on the statement of financial position usually comprise of cash at the bank, held in trust, and short-term deposits with an original maturity of three months or less, which are readily convertible into a known amount of cash.
April 30, 2024
July 31, 2023
Cash
$
723,816
$
2,073,532
Guaranteed investment certificate
25,000
25,000
$
748,816
$
2,098,532
