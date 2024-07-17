LOMIKO METALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the nine-month period ended April 30, 2024 and April 30, 2023

INDEX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

Page

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

7

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

8

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF LOMIKO METALS INC.

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed an audit or a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and April 30, 2023.

LOMIKO METALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

As at

April 30, 2024

July 31, 2023

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3 & 8)

$

748,816

$

2,098,532

Other receivables

107,885

104,937

Prepaid expenses

22,998

48,568

879,699

2,252,037

Non-current

Exploration and evaluation advances

74,244

124,244

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)

12,706,548

11,827,567

12,780,792

11,951,811

$

13,660,491

$

14,203,848

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6, and 8)

$

478,710

$

370,485

Flow-through premium liability (Note 8)

45,496

202,727

524,206

573,212

EQUITY

Share capital (Note 6)

40,165,191

39,793,090

Reserves (Note 6)

3,877,544

4,026,064

Deficit

(30,906,450)

(30,188,518)

13,136,285

13,630,636

$

13,660,491

$

14,203,848

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Belinda Labatte"

"Sagiv Shiv"

Belinda Labatte - Chief Executive Officer

Sagiv Shiv - Chair of Audit Committee

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

LOMIKO METALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 30

April 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

Expenses

Advertising and promotion

$

23,977

$

63,568

$

62,229

$

190,162

Insurance

6,863

7,253

22,440

16,611

Management and consulting fees

38,749

53,672

255,408

181,159

Office, general and administration

11,612

16,878

41,278

56,947

Professional fees

54,848

47,144

114,590

168,486

Regulatory and filing fees

8,391

11,245

25,183

45.433

Salaries and benefits

181,241

191,339

513,384

545,622

Shareholder communications

1,280

35,386

72,867

140,431

Share based payments (Note 6)

46,577

78,879

204,472

444,123

Travel

651

21,473

20,581

48,369

Loss from operations

(374,189)

(526,837)

(1,332,432)

(1,837,343)

Other income/(loss)

Income taxes

-

-

209

-

Other income

30

-

467

138

Amortization of flow-through

premium liability (Note 7)

6,411

40,266

157,231

430,873

Part XII.6 interest

-

-

(14,779)

(16,164)

6,441

40,266

143,128

414,847

Loss before income tax

(367,748)

(486,571)

(1,189,304)

(1,422,496)

Income tax recovery

-

-

-

93,135

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(367,748)

$

(486,571)

$

(1,189,304)

$

(1,329,361)

for the period

Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Basic and Diluted Weighted

400,681,645

347,620,731

392,486,390

317,851,372

Average Common Shares

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

LOMIKO METALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 30

April 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows (used in) operating activities

Net (loss) from continuing operations

$

(367,748)

$

(486,571)

$

(1,189,304)

$(1,329,361)

Adjustments

Share based compensation

46,577

78,879

204,472

444,123

Amortization of flow through premium

(6,411)

(40,266)

(157,231)

(430,873)

(327,582)

(447,958)

(1,142,063)

(1,316,111)

Changes in non-cash working capital

items:

Other receivables

50,400

96,459

(2,948)

(22,407)

Prepaid expenses

8,267

22,478

25,570

38,614

Accounts payable

31,721

(1,104)

108,225

(580,861)

(237,194)

(330,125)

(1,011,216)

(1,880,765)

Cash flows from financing activities

Flow through shares

-

-

-

745,000

Issuance of shares for cash

-

-

500,000

1,215,615

Share issue costs

-

-

(9,520)

(85,080)

-

-

490,480

1,875,535

Cash flows used in investing activities

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(97,867)

(203,315)

(878,981)

(2,105,237)

Exploration and evaluation advance

-

(12,068)

50,000

361,562

(97,867)

(215,383)

(828,981)

(1,743,675)

Increase/(decrease) in cash

(335,061)

(545,508)

(1,349,717)

(1,748,905)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of

period

1,083,877

2,564,666

2,098,533

3,768,063

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

748,816

$

2,019,158

$

748,816

$ 2,019,158

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

LOMIKO METALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Common Shares

Without Par Value

Shares

Amount

Reserves

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance, July 31, 2022

287,427,816

$

38,188,177

$

5,189,837

$

(30,872,386)

$

12,505,628

Issuance of shares for cash

40,520,497

1,215,615

-

-

1,215,615

Issuance of flow-through shares

18,625,000

745,000

-

-

745,000

Flow through share premium

-

(186,250)

-

-

(186,250)

Share issue costs

-

(85,080)

-

-

(85,080)

RSU exercised

1,684,524

126,339

(126,339)

-

-

Fair value assigned to warrants

-

(744,304)

744,304

-

-

Warrants expired

-

-

(2,559,548)

2,559,548

-

PSU cancelled

-

-

(43,726)

43,726

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

444,123

-

444,123

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,329,361)

(1,329,361)

Balance, April 30, 2023

348,257,837

$

39,259,497

$

3,648,651

$

(29,598,473)

$

13,309,675

Issuance of shares for cash

13,366,666

401,000

-

-

401,000

Issuance of flow-through shares

17,700,000

531,000

-

-

531,000

Flow through share premium

-

(88,500)

-

-

(88,500)

Issued to acquire resource property

2,500,000

75,000

-

-

75,000

Issued to brokers

416,667

12,500

-

-

12,500

Fair value assigned to warrants

-

(357,310)

357,310

-

-

RSU exercised

357,143

26,786

(26,786)

-

-

Share issue costs

-

(66,883)

-

-

(66,883)

Warrants expired

-

-

(39,400)

39,400

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

86,289

-

86,289

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(629,445)

(629,445)

Balance, July 31, 2023

382,598,313

$

39,793,090

$

4,026,064

$

(30,188,518)

$

13,630,636

Issuance of shares for cash

16,666,666

500,000

-

-

500,000

Share issue cost

-

(21,186)

-

-

(21,186)

Fair value of the warrants

-

(180,880)

180,880

-

-

Issued to brokers

583,333

11,667

-

-

11,667

Warrants expired

-

-

(444,586)

444,586

-

Share based compensation

-

-

204,472

-

204,472

RSU exercised

833,333

62,500

(62,500)

-

-

RSU cancelled

(26,786)

26,786

Net loss for the period

-

-

(1,189,304)

(1,189,304)

Balance, April 30, 2024

400,681,645

$

40,165,191

$

3,877,544

$

(30,906,450)

$

13,136,285

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

LOMIKO METALS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Years ended April 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN

(a) Nature of Operations

Lomiko Metals Inc., (along with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Company" or "Lomiko"), is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. The Company was incorporated on July 3, 1987, under the British Columbia Company Act. The Company is listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") having the symbol LMR.V as a Tier 2 mining issuer and on the Over the Counter Markets Exchange in the United States having the symbol LMRMF, and the Frankfurt Exchange in Germany having the symbol DH8C.

The Company's registered office is unit 439-7184 120th Street, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada V3W 0M6.

(b) Going Concern

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the discharge of liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The Company has incurred cumulative losses of $30,906,450 and has reported a loss of $1,189,304 for the period ended April 30, 2024. The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent upon successfully obtaining additional financing, entering into a joint venture, a merger or other business combination transaction involving a third party, sale of all or a portion of the Company's assets, the outright sale of the Company, the successful development of the Company's mineral property interests, or a combination thereof. There can be no assurance that funding from this will be sufficient in the future to continue and develop its mineral properties. These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

(a) Statement of Compliance

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").

These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 28, 2024

(b) Basis of Presentation

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are for the period ended April 30, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). They do not include all the information required in annual financial statements in accordance with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated statements for the year ended July 31, 2023.

LOMIKO METALS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nine-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE - continued

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting policies and methods of computation consistent with those applied in the Company's July 31, 2023 annual financial statements.

(c) Basis of Consolidation

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company incorporate the financial statements of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, The Conac Company Inc., Conac Software (USA) Inc., Lomiko Metals LLC, and Lomiko Technologies Inc. from the day the Company gains control over the subsidiaries and ceases when the Company loses control of the subsidiaries. Control is achieved when the Company has power over the investee; is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and has the ability to use its power to affect the investee's returns.

The Company reassesses whether it controls a subsidiary if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three above mentioned elements.

All significant intercompany transactions, balances, income, and expenses are eliminated on consolidation.

(d) Use of management estimates, judgements, and measurement uncertainty

Management uses historical experience and various other factors it believes to be reasonable under the given circumstances as the basis for its judgments and estimates. Actual outcomes may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions. Significant estimates and judgements made by management in the preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are outlined below:

Presentation currency and foreign currency translation

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars which is the functional currency of the Company and of each subsidiary.

Foreign currency transactions are translated into functional currency of each entity using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from re-measurement of foreign currency denominated monetary

items at reporting period and exchange rates are recognized in profit or loss.

Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are measured at historical cost are translated using the exchange rates in effect at the time of the initial transaction and are not subsequently re-measured at reporting period ends.

Decommissioning liabilities

The Company recognizes a provision for statutory, contractual, constructive or legal obligations, including those associated with the decommissioning of mining operations and reclamation and rehabilitation costs arising when environmental disturbance is caused by the exploration or evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets. Provisions for site closure and decommissioning are recognized in the period in which the obligation is incurred or acquired and are measured based on expected future cash flows to settle the obligation, discounted to their present value. The discount rate used is a pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money.

LOMIKO METALS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nine-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE - continued

As at April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023, the Company did not have any decommissioning liabilities.

Significant Accounting Judgments and Estimates

The preparation of the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the Company's management to make certain judgments, estimates, and assumptions about recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Actual results are likely to differ from these estimates. Information about the significant judgments, estimates and assumptions that have the most significant effect on the recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses in these financial statements are discussed below:

Going concern:The assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern requires significant judgment. The Company considers the factors outlined in Note 1 when making its going concern assessment.

Exploration and evaluation assets:The application of the Company's accounting policy for exploration and evaluation assets requires judgment in determining whether there are indicators of impairment that require management to determine whether the recoverable amount is not less than the carrying amount The carrying value of these assets is detailed at Note 4.

Title to Mineral Property Interests:Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to mineral properties in which it has an interest, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Such properties may be subject to prior agreements or transfers and title may be affected by undetected defects.

Share-basedpayments:The Company utilizes the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model ("Black- Scholes") to estimate the fair value of stock options granted to directors, officers and employees. The use of Black-Scholes required management to make various estimates and assumptions that impact the value assigned to the stock options including the forecast future volatility of the stock price, the risk-free interest rate, dividend yield and the expected life of the stock options. Any changes in these assumptions could a material impact on the share-based payment calculation value.

3. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Cash and cash equivalents on the statement of financial position usually comprise of cash at the bank, held in trust, and short-term deposits with an original maturity of three months or less, which are readily convertible into a known amount of cash.

April 30, 2024

July 31, 2023

Cash

$

723,816

$

2,073,532

Guaranteed investment certificate

25,000

25,000

$

748,816

$

2,098,532

