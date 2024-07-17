LOMIKO METALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine-month period ended April 30, 2024 and April 30, 2023

INDEX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position 4 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 5 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows 6 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 7 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 8

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF LOMIKO METALS INC. Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. The Company's independent auditor has not performed an audit or a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and April 30, 2023. - 3 -

LOMIKO METALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) As at As at April 30, 2024 July 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3 & 8) $ 748,816 $ 2,098,532 Other receivables 107,885 104,937 Prepaid expenses 22,998 48,568 879,699 2,252,037 Non-current Exploration and evaluation advances 74,244 124,244 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4) 12,706,548 11,827,567 12,780,792 11,951,811 $ 13,660,491 $ 14,203,848 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6, and 8) $ 478,710 $ 370,485 Flow-through premium liability (Note 8) 45,496 202,727 524,206 573,212 EQUITY Share capital (Note 6) 40,165,191 39,793,090 Reserves (Note 6) 3,877,544 4,026,064 Deficit (30,906,450) (30,188,518) 13,136,285 13,630,636 $ 13,660,491 $ 14,203,848 Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1) Approved on behalf of the Board: "Belinda Labatte" "Sagiv Shiv" Belinda Labatte - Chief Executive Officer Sagiv Shiv - Chair of Audit Committee The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. - 4 -

LOMIKO METALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30 April 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Expenses Advertising and promotion $ 23,977 $ 63,568 $ 62,229 $ 190,162 Insurance 6,863 7,253 22,440 16,611 Management and consulting fees 38,749 53,672 255,408 181,159 Office, general and administration 11,612 16,878 41,278 56,947 Professional fees 54,848 47,144 114,590 168,486 Regulatory and filing fees 8,391 11,245 25,183 45.433 Salaries and benefits 181,241 191,339 513,384 545,622 Shareholder communications 1,280 35,386 72,867 140,431 Share based payments (Note 6) 46,577 78,879 204,472 444,123 Travel 651 21,473 20,581 48,369 Loss from operations (374,189) (526,837) (1,332,432) (1,837,343) Other income/(loss) Income taxes - - 209 - Other income 30 - 467 138 Amortization of flow-through premium liability (Note 7) 6,411 40,266 157,231 430,873 Part XII.6 interest - - (14,779) (16,164) 6,441 40,266 143,128 414,847 Loss before income tax (367,748) (486,571) (1,189,304) (1,422,496) Income tax recovery - - - 93,135 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (367,748) $ (486,571) $ (1,189,304) $ (1,329,361) for the period Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) Basic and Diluted Weighted 400,681,645 347,620,731 392,486,390 317,851,372 Average Common Shares The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. - 5 -

LOMIKO METALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30 April 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows (used in) operating activities Net (loss) from continuing operations $ (367,748) $ (486,571) $ (1,189,304) $(1,329,361) Adjustments Share based compensation 46,577 78,879 204,472 444,123 Amortization of flow through premium (6,411) (40,266) (157,231) (430,873) (327,582) (447,958) (1,142,063) (1,316,111) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Other receivables 50,400 96,459 (2,948) (22,407) Prepaid expenses 8,267 22,478 25,570 38,614 Accounts payable 31,721 (1,104) 108,225 (580,861) (237,194) (330,125) (1,011,216) (1,880,765) Cash flows from financing activities Flow through shares - - - 745,000 Issuance of shares for cash - - 500,000 1,215,615 Share issue costs - - (9,520) (85,080) - - 490,480 1,875,535 Cash flows used in investing activities Exploration and evaluation expenditures (97,867) (203,315) (878,981) (2,105,237) Exploration and evaluation advance - (12,068) 50,000 361,562 (97,867) (215,383) (828,981) (1,743,675) Increase/(decrease) in cash (335,061) (545,508) (1,349,717) (1,748,905) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,083,877 2,564,666 2,098,533 3,768,063 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 748,816 $ 2,019,158 $ 748,816 $ 2,019,158 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. - 6 -

LOMIKO METALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Common Shares Without Par Value Shares Amount Reserves Deficit Total Equity Balance, July 31, 2022 287,427,816 $ 38,188,177 $ 5,189,837 $ (30,872,386) $ 12,505,628 Issuance of shares for cash 40,520,497 1,215,615 - - 1,215,615 Issuance of flow-through shares 18,625,000 745,000 - - 745,000 Flow through share premium - (186,250) - - (186,250) Share issue costs - (85,080) - - (85,080) RSU exercised 1,684,524 126,339 (126,339) - - Fair value assigned to warrants - (744,304) 744,304 - - Warrants expired - - (2,559,548) 2,559,548 - PSU cancelled - - (43,726) 43,726 - Share-based compensation - - 444,123 - 444,123 Net loss for the period - - - (1,329,361) (1,329,361) Balance, April 30, 2023 348,257,837 $ 39,259,497 $ 3,648,651 $ (29,598,473) $ 13,309,675 Issuance of shares for cash 13,366,666 401,000 - - 401,000 Issuance of flow-through shares 17,700,000 531,000 - - 531,000 Flow through share premium - (88,500) - - (88,500) Issued to acquire resource property 2,500,000 75,000 - - 75,000 Issued to brokers 416,667 12,500 - - 12,500 Fair value assigned to warrants - (357,310) 357,310 - - RSU exercised 357,143 26,786 (26,786) - - Share issue costs - (66,883) - - (66,883) Warrants expired - - (39,400) 39,400 - Share-based compensation - - 86,289 - 86,289 Net loss for the period - - - (629,445) (629,445) Balance, July 31, 2023 382,598,313 $ 39,793,090 $ 4,026,064 $ (30,188,518) $ 13,630,636 Issuance of shares for cash 16,666,666 500,000 - - 500,000 Share issue cost - (21,186) - - (21,186) Fair value of the warrants - (180,880) 180,880 - - Issued to brokers 583,333 11,667 - - 11,667 Warrants expired - - (444,586) 444,586 - Share based compensation - - 204,472 - 204,472 RSU exercised 833,333 62,500 (62,500) - - RSU cancelled (26,786) 26,786 Net loss for the period - - (1,189,304) (1,189,304) Balance, April 30, 2024 400,681,645 $ 40,165,191 $ 3,877,544 $ (30,906,450) $ 13,136,285 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 7 -

LOMIKO METALS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Years ended April 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (a) Nature of Operations Lomiko Metals Inc., (along with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Company" or "Lomiko"), is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. The Company was incorporated on July 3, 1987, under the British Columbia Company Act. The Company is listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") having the symbol LMR.V as a Tier 2 mining issuer and on the Over the Counter Markets Exchange in the United States having the symbol LMRMF, and the Frankfurt Exchange in Germany having the symbol DH8C. The Company's registered office is unit 439-7184 120th Street, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada V3W 0M6. (b) Going Concern These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the discharge of liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The Company has incurred cumulative losses of $30,906,450 and has reported a loss of $1,189,304 for the period ended April 30, 2024. The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent upon successfully obtaining additional financing, entering into a joint venture, a merger or other business combination transaction involving a third party, sale of all or a portion of the Company's assets, the outright sale of the Company, the successful development of the Company's mineral property interests, or a combination thereof. There can be no assurance that funding from this will be sufficient in the future to continue and develop its mineral properties. These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE (a) Statement of Compliance These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 28, 2024 (b) Basis of Presentation These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are for the period ended April 30, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). They do not include all the information required in annual financial statements in accordance with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated statements for the year ended July 31, 2023. - 8 -

LOMIKO METALS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nine-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE - continued These unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting policies and methods of computation consistent with those applied in the Company's July 31, 2023 annual financial statements. (c) Basis of Consolidation These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company incorporate the financial statements of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, The Conac Company Inc., Conac Software (USA) Inc., Lomiko Metals LLC, and Lomiko Technologies Inc. from the day the Company gains control over the subsidiaries and ceases when the Company loses control of the subsidiaries. Control is achieved when the Company has power over the investee; is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and has the ability to use its power to affect the investee's returns. The Company reassesses whether it controls a subsidiary if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three above mentioned elements. All significant intercompany transactions, balances, income, and expenses are eliminated on consolidation. (d) Use of management estimates, judgements, and measurement uncertainty Management uses historical experience and various other factors it believes to be reasonable under the given circumstances as the basis for its judgments and estimates. Actual outcomes may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions. Significant estimates and judgements made by management in the preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are outlined below: Presentation currency and foreign currency translation The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars which is the functional currency of the Company and of each subsidiary. Foreign currency transactions are translated into functional currency of each entity using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from re-measurement of foreign currency denominated monetary items at reporting period and exchange rates are recognized in profit or loss. Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are measured at historical cost are translated using the exchange rates in effect at the time of the initial transaction and are not subsequently re-measured at reporting period ends. Decommissioning liabilities The Company recognizes a provision for statutory, contractual, constructive or legal obligations, including those associated with the decommissioning of mining operations and reclamation and rehabilitation costs arising when environmental disturbance is caused by the exploration or evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets. Provisions for site closure and decommissioning are recognized in the period in which the obligation is incurred or acquired and are measured based on expected future cash flows to settle the obligation, discounted to their present value. The discount rate used is a pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money. - 9 -