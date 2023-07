Loncor Gold Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is focused on projects within a 480 square kilometers (Km2) area on the Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the North-East of The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The Company's North Kivu project is situated in the North Kivu Province in eastern Congo to the northwest of Lake Edward and consists of various exploration permits. Its Ngayu project consists of various exploration permits and is found within the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Congo, approximately 270 kilometers northeast of Kisangani. Its Adumbi properties consist of two mining licenses, and which cover an area of approximately 245 km2 within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. Its Isiro properties consist of eleven explorations covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers in the province of Haut Uele, in north-eastern Congo.

Sector Gold