    LN   CA54180A1066

LONCOR GOLD INC.

(LN)
Loncor Gold : Material change report - English

11/19/2021 | 10:54pm EST
Disclaimer

Loncor Gold Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 03:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,24 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 84,3 M 84,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart LONCOR GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Loncor Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONCOR GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Barker Chief Executive Officer
Peter Nigel Cowley President & Director
Donat K. Madilo Chief Financial Officer
Arnold T. Kondrat Executive Chairman
Richard Joseph Lachcik Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONCOR GOLD INC.40.35%84
NEWMONT CORPORATION-4.54%45 589
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-8.76%36 471
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS3.83%29 221
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.14%19 927
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-3.65%14 819