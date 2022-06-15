London & Associated Properties Plc - Outcome of AGM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

15 June 2022

London & Associated Properties PLC

(Company number 00341829)

(“the Company”) (“LAP”)

Outcome of AGM

LAP announces, following the Company's 82nd Annual General Meeting held today at Meeting Room 2, 12 Charles II Street, St James, London SW1Y 4QU on Wednesday 15 June 2022 at 10:00 am, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.

On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-8 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-8 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.

Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.

RESOLUTIONS FOR %age FOR AGAINST %age AGAINST WITHHELD TOTAL 1 58,580,115 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 58,580,115 2 50,399,754 98.69% 667,147 1.31% 7,513,214 58,580,115 3 50,510,158 86.23% 8,067,591 13.77% 2,366 58,580,115 4 50,518,575 86.24% 8,059,174 13.76% 2,366 58,580,115 5 58,046,789 99.09% 530,960 0.91% 2,366 58,580,115 6 58,577,749 100.00% 2,366 0.00% 0 58,580,115 7 58,577,749 100.00% 2,366 0.00% 0 58,580,115 8 58,553,885 99.96% 26,230 0.04% 0 58,580,115

1. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

2. The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

3. ISC – Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 85,325,996 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 85,325,996.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company’s website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Mintz

Company Secretary

London & Associated Properties PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

END

