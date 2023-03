London & Associated Properties PLC - Investor in shopping centres and other retail properties - Appoints Bisichi PLC Chair Andrew Heller to board as director. Andrew Heller is also the managing director of Bisichi, in which LAP holds a 42% stake.

London & Associated Chair John Heller says: "Bisichi PLC is a long-standing and major investment for LAP. As chief executive of Bisichi PLC, Andrew has valuable mining expertise which will strengthen the skill base of the board. His knowledge and experience will bring a vital perspective to an important investment for the group. We are delighted to welcome Andrew to LAP."

John Heller is Andrew Heller's brother. Both are sons of Michael Heller, whose role as the chair of London & Associated Andrew assumed following his father's death in January.

Current stock price: 16.25 pence

12 month change: down 12%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

