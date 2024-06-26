London & Associated Properties Plc - Outcome of AGM
June 26, 2024 at 12:18 pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
26 June 2024
London & Associated Properties PLC (Company number 00341829) (“the Company”) (“LAP”)
Outcome of AGM
LAP announces, following the Company's 84th Annual General Meeting held today at Meeting Room 2, 12 Charles II Street, St James, London SW1Y 4QU on Wednesday 26 June 2024 at 10:30 am, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.
On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-7 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-7 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.
Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.
RESOLUTIONS
FOR
%age FOR
AGAINST
%age AGAINST
WITHHELD
TOTAL
1
59,692,557
99.83 %
103,040
0.17%
0
59,795,597
2
59,109,099
98.90 %
659,233
1.10%
27,265
59,768,332
3
59,688,083
99.83 %
103,040
0.17%
4,474
59,791,123
4
59,688,083
99.83%
103,040
0.17%
4,474
59,791,123
5
59,666,251
99.83%
102,081
0.17%
27,265
59,768,332
6
59,692,557
99.83%
103,040
0.17%
0
59,795,597
7
59,660,347
99.82%
107,985
0.18%
27,265
59,768,332
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.
ISC – Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 85,325,996 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 85,325,996.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company’s website shortly.
For further information, please contact:
Jonathan Mintz Company Secretary London & Associated Properties PLC Tel: 020 7415 5000
